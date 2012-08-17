版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 18日 星期六 00:31 BJT

KINDERMORGAN/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 17 El Paso Holdco: * Moodys upgrades ratings for El Paso holdco, Tennessee gas, and El Paso

natural gas * Moodys upgrades El Paso holdco senior secured debt ratings to ba2 from ba3

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐