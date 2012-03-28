版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Skilled Healthcare loan 'B'

March 28 - Overview	
     -- Nursing home operator Skilled Healthcare Group Inc. is issuing a $100 	
million add-on senior secured term loan to repay its $130 million of 	
outstanding 2014 senior subordinated notes.	
     -- We revised the existing issue-level rating to a 'B' from 'B+' and 	
existing recovery rating to '3' from '2', to reflect the increased amount of 	
senior secured debt outstanding in our simulated default scenario.	
     -- At the same time, we are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on 	
the company.	
     -- We are revising the outlook on the company to positive from stable, 	
reflecting our view that Skilled will successfully mitigate the recent 	
Medicare reimbursement cuts and sustain an improved financial risk profile 	
suggestive of a higher rating within the next year.	
 	
Rating Action	
On March 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the existing 	
issue-level rating to 'B' from 'B+' and existing recovery rating to '3' from 	
'2' on Foothill Ranch, Calif.-based nursing home operator Skilled Healthcare 	
Group Inc.'s term loan due 2016. The company is increasing the term loan with 	
a $100 million add-on; the revision of the ratings reflects the increased 	
amount of senior secured debt outstanding in our simulated default scenario. 	
The 'B' issue-level rating is equal to our 'B' corporate credit rating on the 	
company, in accordance with our notching criteria. 	
	
Proceeds from the add-on term loan, along with a $35 draw on the company's 	
revolving credit facility will be used to repay the outstanding $130 million 	
of senior subordinated notes along with fees associated with the transaction. 	
At the same time, we are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the 	
company. We revised the outlook to positive to reflect our expectation that 	
the company will successfully mitigate recent Medicare rate cuts and sustain 	
an improved financial risk profile.	
 	
Rationale	
The ratings on Foothill Ranch, Calif.-based Skilled Healthcare Inc. reflect 	
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's business risk 	
profile as "weak" and the financial risk profile as "aggressive," according to 	
our criteria. We expect Skilled to remain subject to significant reimbursement 	
risk such as the recent Medicare payment cut to nursing homes and adverse 	
changes to the reimbursement rules for group therapy services. We expect 	
Skilled's total revenue to increase by less than 1% for 2012, primarily due to 	
the full-year impact of the Medicare rate cut, offset by an approximate 2% 	
increase in Skilled's average Medicaid rate along with the full-year effect of 	
2011 acquisitions in the company's hospice and home health and rehabilitation 	
divisions.	
	
We view Skilled's financial risk profile as "aggressive," reflected in our 	
calculation of debt to EBITDA of about 4.5x at the end of 2012. EBITDA margins 	
are projected to decrease by 200-250 basis points primarily driven by the 	
Medicare rate cut. Skilled is expected to generate about $50 million in free 	
cash flow in 2012. We expect this to be used to pay down the revolver draw and 	
help fund acquisitions. We do not expect any shareholder dividends.	
	
We view Skilled's business risk as weak because of the significant 	
reimbursement concerns we expect to remain the most significant credit factor. 	
Skilled generates nearly 70% of its revenue from government reimbursement, 	
with nearly 40% of its total revenue from Medicare and 30% from Medicaid. We 	
believe Medicaid is consistently under pressure, as rising health care costs 	
are a key reason many states are having budgetary pressures. The uncertainty 	
of federal efforts to reduce health care spending also subjects the company to 	
federal regulatory risk. Skilled operates in an industry where nursing homes 	
compete for patients. While nursing homes are increasing their capabilities 	
and offering a wider array of services to more medically complex patients in 	
order to benefit from more favorable reimbursements, they are competing with 	
other facilities with similar strategies. We expect this competition to 	
intensify as nursing homes adjust to reimbursement changes. The rating also 	
recognizes the increasing competitiveness of Skilled's business as the 	
competition for better paying patients intensifies. We recognize the company's 	
efforts to diversify away from the nursing home business with its 	
rehabilitation and home health  hospice businesses, however over the near to 	
medium term, these businesses are not expected to account for more than 20% to 	
25% of revenues.	
 	
Liquidity	
Skilled's liquidity is adequate for is needs. Sources of cash are likely to 	
exceed uses over the next 12 months. Relevant aspects of Skilled's liquidity 	
are:	
     -- With estimated sources exceeding uses by approximately $90 million, we 	
expect coverage of uses to be over 3.0x for the next 12 months;	
     -- Sources of liquidity include about $15 million of balance-sheet cash, 	
$40 million of discretionary cash flow, and access to the remaining $65 	
million of its revolving credit facility; 	
     -- A 15%-20% cushion on financial maintenance covenants; and	
     -- After paying down the subordinated notes, Skilled will not have any 	
significant debt maturities until 2016.	
 	
Recovery analysis	
Our rating on Skilled's existing and add-on term loan B is 'B' (the same as 	
the corporate credit rating on Skilled), and the recovery rating is '3', 	
indicating our expectation that lenders would receive meaningful (50%-70%) 	
recovery in the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery 	
analysis, please see the recovery report on Skilled, to be published following 	
this report on RatingsDirect.)	
 	
Outlook	
Our positive rating outlook on Skilled Healthcare incorporates our expectation 	
that there will be no other significant reimbursement cuts in the near term. 	
We could raise our rating if Skilled successfully mitigates the 2011 Medicare 	
rate cuts such that leverage is reduced to a sustainable level below 4.5x. 	
This may be achievable if lease-adjusted EBITDA margins do not deteriorate 	
further from what we have forecast in 2012. We could revise the outlook to 	
stable if we believe Skilled's business risk profile becomes more vulnerable, 	
possibly because of adverse economic or regulatory changes in its two key 	
states or if margins decline unexpectedly. A number of factors could 	
contribute to a margin decline, such as the inability to successfully mitigate 	
the Medicare rate cuts, a greater-than-expected increase in expenses such as 	
labor costs, or an unforeseen reduction in Skilled's percentage of Medicare 	
patients because of payor-mix shifts.	
 	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Skilled Healthcare Group Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Positive/--      B/Stable/--	
	
Downgraded; Recovery Rating Revised	
                                        To                 From	
Skilled Healthcare Group Inc.	
 Senior Secured	
  US$460 mil revolver bank ln due 2016  B                  B+ 	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  2	
	
Not Rated Action	
                                        To                 From	
Skilled Healthcare Group Inc.	
 Subordinated                           NR                 CCC+ 	
  Recovery Rating                       NR                 6	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

