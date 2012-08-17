TEXT-Fitch rates Reinsurance Group of America

Aug 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Reinsurance Group of America's (RGA) 'A-' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) rating, and the 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of RGA Reinsurance Company (RGA Reinsurance). At the same time, Fitch has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to RGA's recent issuance of $400 million in 6.20% subordinated debt due in 2042. The Rating Outlook for all ratings is Stable. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this release. The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that RGA's leverage and coverage remain within expectations for the rating, statutory capitalization is adequate, operating results remain in line with expectations, and the company's market position remains strong. GAAP-based earnings and coverage were stable through the first half of 2012. GAAP interest coverage was 8.5x and 8.2x as of June 30, 2012 and Dec. 31, 2011. Fitch anticipates that the new debt issuance will lower coverage to about 7x over the near term. Fitch views the new debt issuance as an increase in overall leverage. RGA's financial leverage ratio was 23% as of June 30, 2012 and Dec. 31, 2011. The new debt issuance increases the ratio to 28% on a pro forma basis. This is at the high end of expectations for the current rating. Proceeds from the new debt issuance will be used for general corporate purposes. The new debt is in addition to about $500 million RGA had on hand at the time of the offering. Fitch anticipates that a portion of the holding company funds will be contributed to RGA Reinsurance Company (RGA Reinsurance), the group's primary U.S. operating subsidiary, in connection with the recent reinsurance of 90% of a block of fixed annuities of John Hancock Life Insurance Co., the primary U.S. operating arm of Manulife Financial Corp. of Canada. Fitch estimated RGA Reinsurance's risk-based capital (RBC) ratio at 360% at the end of the first quarter 2012 and expects it to be in the 350% range at year-end 2012. The new subordinated debt issuance, which will be due in 2042, includes a payment deferral option, so Fitch views it as hybrid debt. Based on Fitch's rating criteria, this hybrid debt issuance has not been assigned any equity credit. The ratings assigned to RGA, Inc. reflect 'non-standard' notching relative to the IFS rating assigned to RGA Reinsurance. Based on Fitch's notching guidelines for reinsurers, standard notching between the subsidiary IFS rating and parent company's IDR rating is one notch. The current two notch difference between RGA Reinsurance's 'A+' IFS rating and RGA's 'A-' IDR reflects Fitch's view that RGA Reinsurance has not been a consistent source of cash flow to the parent. RGA's ratings could be upgraded one notch to 'standard' notching if RGA Reinsurance became a consistent source of cash flow to the holding company. Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include: RBC of RGA Reinsurance drops well below 300% on a sustained basis; a significant unexpected decline in total adjusted capital (TAC) at RGA Reinsurance; a significant deterioration in North American loss ratios; holding company financial leverage above 30%; TFC well above 1x; and GAAP EBIT coverage below 5x. Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include: RBC of RGA Reinsurance of 400% or more on a sustained basis; financial leverage (excluding collateral financing) maintained in the 15% range; a total financing and commitments (TFC) ratio of .6x or below on a sustained basis; and GAAP earnings coverage of 10x or more. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. --IDR at 'A-'; --5.625% senior notes due March 15, 2017 at 'BBB+'; --6.45% senior notes due Nov. 15, 2019 at 'BBB+'; --5.00% senior notes due June 1, 2021 at 'BBB+'; --6.75% million junior subordinated debentures due Dec. 15, 2065 at 'BBB-' RGA Reinsurance Company --IFS at 'A+'. Fitch has assigned the following rating: Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. --$400 million of 6.20% subordinated debt due in 2042 'BBB-'