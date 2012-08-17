TEXT-S&P rates America Movil's notes 'A-'

Aug 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A-' issue-level rating to Mexican wireless telecommunications company America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.'s (AMX; A-/Stable/--) CHF250 million senior unsecured notes due 2018. The company's Mexican wireless subsidiary, Radiomovil Dipsa S.A. de C.V., won't guarantee the notes. AMX plans to use the proceeds for the repayment of outstanding debt for the remainder of 2012. Our ratings on AMX reflect our view of its "strong" business risk profile, which reflects the company's leading position in the Latin American telecom industry, its solid profitability, and our expectation that it will maintain robust cash flow generation despite intense competition in some of its markets. These factors are partially offset by a cash flow generation that is somewhat concentrated in Mexico, more stringent regulation in this market, and the continuing threat to AMX's wireline business from wireless substitution and cable. We expect that AMX will maintain its "modest" financial risk profile despite the cash on hand and additional debt to fund its increasing stake in Dutch phone company Koninklijke KPN N.V. (BBB/Stable/A-2) to 28% from 4.8% and in Telekom Austria AG (BBB/Stable/A-2) to 23% from 2%. Moreover, cash flow generation will help the company to build up again its liquidity rapidly. As of June 30, 2012, the company held cash and short-term investments of MXN62.3 billion and generated free operating cash flow of MXN70.3 billion, which compares favorably with MXN23.1 billion in short-term debt maturities. Several elements mitigate the structural subordination of the notes, in our view. The company's extensive geographic diversity makes it unlikely that it will default simultaneously in all of the countries in which it operates. Also, AMX's strong asset base, concentration of debt in a small number of subsidiaries, and maturation of the majority of its guaranteed debt over six years lead us to believe that guaranteed and unguaranteed creditors would obtain similar recoveries in an event of default. We expect that AMX's future debt issuances will be unguaranteed. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 RATINGS LIST America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. Corporate credit rating A-/Stable/-- Rating Assigned America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. CHF250M senior unsecured notes due 2018 A- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.