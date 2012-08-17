版本:
TEXT-S&P revises Sears Holdings outlook to stable from negative

Overview
     -- We have revised our assessment of U.S.-based Sears Holdings Corp.'s 
 liquidity position to "adequate" from "less than adequate" because of
asset divestitures, as well as cost and inventory reductions.
     -- We are revising the outlook on Sears Holdings Corp. to stable from 
negative.  
     -- We are affirming our ratings on Sears, including the 'CCC+' corporate 
credit rating.  
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that liquidity will be 
adequate because of initiatives to reduce costs and inventory levels and cash 
proceeds from the pending spin-off of Sears Hardware and Outlet Stores later 
in 2012. 

Rating Action
On Aug. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on 
Sears Holdings Corp. to stable from negative based on Sears' improved 
liquidity. We affirmed all the ratings, including the 'CCC+' corporate credit 
rating.

Rationale
The rating on Sears Holdings Corp. reflects its "vulnerable" business risk 
profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. We expect the financial 
risk profile to remain highly leveraged, with total debt to EBITDA remaining 
elevated at over 9x. Despite some recovery in profitability because of gross 
margin expansion in the second quarter ended July 28, 2012, sales trends 
remain poor, with comparable-store sales declining 3.7% in the quarter. Our 
forecast for fiscal year ending January 2013 assumes:
     -- Same-store sales decline in the mid-single digits. 
     -- Gross margin recovers by 100 basis points because of less promotions 
and clearance compared with last year, as Sears reduces inventory levels.
     -- Selling, general, and administrative expenses decrease 3%, as Sears 
continues to reduce costs to mitigate sales declines.

Despite some recovery in profitability, we do not expect Sears to generate 
sufficient operating cash flow to fund interest expense, capital spending, and 
required pension contributions. However, Sears has been undertaking a number 
of asset divestitures to bolster its liquidity. Following real estate asset 
sales in the first quarter, Sears expects to receive $446 million in cash 
proceeds in the third quarter from the spin-off of the Hometown and Outlet 
Stores subsidiary through a rights offering. In our view, Sears has the 
ability to pursue other asset sales to enhance liquidity, as it owns a 
substantial amount of assets, including unencumbered real estate assets.

The vulnerable business risk profile assessment reflects the intense 
competition from its peers, our view that the company has underinvested in its 
store base relative to its peers, and a merchandising strategy that has not 
resonated with consumers. These factors have contributed to a steady decline 
in sales and underperformance relative to its peers. Sears and Kmart have 
struggled with increasing competition from other broadline retailers, such as 
J.C. Penney, Kohl's, Target, and Wal-Mart, as well as Home Depot and Lowe's. 

Liquidity
We view Sears liquidity as adequate based on substantial availability under 
its revolving credit facility, asset sale proceeds, and inventory reductions.

Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity profile are as follows:
     -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity to well exceed its uses 
by 1.2x or more over the next 12 months.
     -- We also expect net sources to be positive, even if there's a 15% drop 
in EBITDA.
     -- These sources would be adequate to cover cash uses--consisting of 
capital spending and required pension contributions--over the next year.
     -- Sears needs to meet a fixed-charge covenant if availability under the 
revolver falls below 10% of the lesser of the committed credit facilities or 
its borrowing base; we estimate it will meet this covenant over the next year. 
     -- Debt maturities are manageable until 2016 when the asset based 
revolving credit facility matures and 2018 when $1.3 billion of its second 
lien notes are due.

As of July 28, 2012, sources of cash include about $1.6 billion in 
availability under its $3.275 billion asset-based revolving credit facility 
due 2016, full availability under its $800 million revolving credit facility 
at Sears Canada due 2015, as well as cash on the balance sheet of about $783 
million. In addition, we expect Sears to receive about $446 million in cash 
proceeds from the spin-off of the Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores subsidiary 
later in 2012.


Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Sears will maintain adequate 
liquidity despite our estimate for a continuing trend of sales erosion. Still, 
we could lower the rating if we believe Sears' liquidity will become 
constrained because of worse operating performance than we expect and the 
revolver usage is greater than we expect, resulting in a revision of our 
liquidity descriptor to less than adequate. Although unlikely in the next 
year, we could take a positive rating action if the company can turn its 
operating performance around and achieve sustainable sales growth and improve 
its profitability.

Ratings List


Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Sears Holdings Corp.
Sears, Roebuck and Co.
Sears Canada Inc.
Sears Roebuck Acceptance Corp.
 Corporate Credit Rating                CCC+/Stable/--     CCC+/Negative/--

Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged

Sears Holdings Corp.
 Senior Secured                         B                  
  Recovery Rating                       1                 

Sears Roebuck Acceptance Corp.
 Senior Unsecured                       CCC+               
   Recovery Rating                      3                  
 Commercial Paper                       C                  

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

