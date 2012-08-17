版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 18日 星期六 02:23 BJT

BANCODESERVICIOSYTRANSACCIONES/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 17 Banco de Servicios y Transacciones SA: * Moodys assigns a a2.ar debt rating to Banco de Servicios y Transacciones s.a * Rpt-moodys assigns a a2.ar debt rating to banco de servicios y transacciones

s.a.

