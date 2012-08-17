版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 18日 星期六 04:28 BJT

MARFRIGALIMENTOS/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 17 Marfrig Alimentos SA : * Moodys downgrades Marfrig to b2; outlook stable * Moodys downgrades Marfrig to b2 from b1

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐