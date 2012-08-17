版本:
2012年 8月 18日

TEXT-S&P reinstates ratings on Interactive Data Corp notes

Aug 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today reinstated its ratings on
Interactive Data Corp.'s $700 million senior unsecured notes due 2018. The
issue-level rating on the notes is 'B' (one notch lower than our 'B+' corporate
credit rating on the company)and the recovery rating is '5', indicating our
expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
The ratings on the notes were previously withdrawn due to an administrative
error.


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

