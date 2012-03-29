TEXT-S&P revises Centene Corp outlook to positive

Overview -- Missouri-based Centene Corp. continues to grow its top-line revenue while maintaining very good operating results. -- We are revising our outlook on Centene to positive from stable and affirming the ratings. -- We could raise our rating on Centene in the next 12 months if it continues its very good operating performance. Rating Action On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Centene Corp. (CNC) to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB' long-term counterparty credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on the company. Rationale The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that Centene will sustain recent positive developments in its business and financial profiles. These developments have improved the company's overall creditworthiness and, if sustained, will support a higher rating. Centene has achieved a leading position in the managed Medicaid market. The company continues to expand its presence, and as of March 2012 has contracts with 15 states to manage their Medicaid programs. The increased market presence has enhanced Centene's geographic diversity, resulting in a more stable earnings profile and reduced exposure to adverse developments from the loss of contracts in any one market. Centene's financial flexibility has improved as a result of paying down debt during the past two years. Its debt-to-capital ratio in 2011 was about 26.5% (or 22% excluding operating lease obligations charges, which we treat as debt). EBITDA interest coverage (including imputed lease obligations interest) remained stable at 10x--the same as in 2010. Centene's health-plan operating subsidiaries also maintain very good capital adequacy levels that are moderately redundant at the 'BBB' confidence level. Centene generates relatively strong internal cash flow and has a relatively stable earnings profile. The combination of significant premium revenue growth through its expanding states footprint, acquisitions, and organic growth has contributed to the company's overall good cash flow. The company has consistently recorded premium revenue growth, with a five-year compound annual growth rate of 23.7%. We believe that the strong internal cash flow from the company's operating subsidiaries (a five-year average of 6% as a percentage of premium revenue) provides ample funds for its business needs, growth objectives, and debt funding obligations. We believe that cash flow will remain strong, based on our expectation that Centene will grow its revenue base in 2012 and 2013. Centene has produced very stable and good operating performance in the past five years. Centene's adjusted EBIT return on revenue (ROR) in 2011 was stable at about 4%, and its five-year (2007-2011) average ROR was also 4%. This reflects its expense-management initiatives and population-specific care-management programs that have helped contain medical costs. Medical loss ratios (MLR) in the past three years were in the 85% area. For 2012, we expect some incremental increase of Centene's MLR as a result of new contracts added in late 2011 and 2012 that will cause some margin compression. Newly converted Medicaid fee-for-service programs to manage care typically carry a higher MLR. Assuming MLR increases to the 87%-88% range, we expect Centene to report an adjusted EBIT ROR of 3%-4% in 2012 and 2013. Our counterparty credit rating on Centene is constrained by the concentration of its revenue stream in the government-sponsored manage Medicaid programs, with a smaller percentage of premiums coming from specialty services from external customers. This narrow market focus is a key credit risk, as it exposes the company to adverse regulatory and legislative developments. Accordingly, profitability and sustained revenue growth depend heavily on continued government funding for these programs to keep pace with medical cost trends. Outlook The positive outlook indicates that we might raise our counterparty credit rating by one notch during the next 12 months if Centene continues its very good operating performance (EBIT ROR of 3%-4% in 2012) and continues to grow its revenue. Although unlikely, we could lower the rating by one notch if the company's EBIT ROR were to decline to less than 2% for a sustained period or if the loss of one or more of its managed Medicaid contracts results in a significant decline in revenue or cash flow from operations. From a key rating factors perspective, we expect the company to continue to grow and generate stable cash flow in the intermediate term (12 to 24 months) to meet its debt-service requirements and pay for expenses related to expansion into new markets. In addition, we expect the company to keep its debt-to-capital ratio consistent with recent improvements in the 20%-30% range--barring any large acquisitions. We expect EBITDA interest coverage to remain more than 10x and redundancy of statutory capitalization to stay at the 'BBB' level of confidence as per our capital model. We remain cautious that any significant funding cuts and continued pressure from reimbursement rate compression by states to save money could erode the earnings power from the managed Medicaid sector. Benefits structure and eligibility have to be aligned with reimbursement levels. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Centene Corp. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BB/Positive/-- BB/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Centene Corp. Senior Unsecured BB