TEXT-S&P revises Centene Corp outlook to positive

Overview
-- Missouri-based Centene Corp. continues to grow its top-line
revenue
while maintaining very good operating results.
-- We are revising our outlook on Centene to positive from stable and
affirming the ratings.
-- We could raise our rating on Centene in the next 12 months if it
continues its very good operating performance.
Rating Action
On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Centene Corp. (CNC) to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our
'BB' long-term counterparty credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on the
company.
Rationale
The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that Centene will sustain
recent positive developments in its business and financial profiles. These
developments have improved the company's overall creditworthiness and, if
sustained, will support a higher rating.
Centene has achieved a leading position in the managed Medicaid market. The
company continues to expand its presence, and as of March 2012 has contracts
with 15 states to manage their Medicaid programs. The increased market
presence has enhanced Centene's geographic diversity, resulting in a more
stable earnings profile and reduced exposure to adverse developments from the
loss of contracts in any one market.
Centene's financial flexibility has improved as a result of paying down debt
during the past two years. Its debt-to-capital ratio in 2011 was about 26.5%
(or 22% excluding operating lease obligations charges, which we treat as
debt). EBITDA interest coverage (including imputed lease obligations interest)
remained stable at 10x--the same as in 2010. Centene's health-plan operating
subsidiaries also maintain very good capital adequacy levels that are
moderately redundant at the 'BBB' confidence level.
Centene generates relatively strong internal cash flow and has a relatively
stable earnings profile. The combination of significant premium revenue growth
through its expanding states footprint, acquisitions, and organic growth has
contributed to the company's overall good cash flow. The company has
consistently recorded premium revenue growth, with a five-year compound annual
growth rate of 23.7%. We believe that the strong internal cash flow from the
company's operating subsidiaries (a five-year average of 6% as a percentage of
premium revenue) provides ample funds for its business needs, growth
objectives, and debt funding obligations. We believe that cash flow will
remain strong, based on our expectation that Centene will grow its revenue
base in 2012 and 2013.
Centene has produced very stable and good operating performance in the past
five years. Centene's adjusted EBIT return on revenue (ROR) in 2011 was stable
at about 4%, and its five-year (2007-2011) average ROR was also 4%. This
reflects its expense-management initiatives and population-specific
care-management programs that have helped contain medical costs. Medical loss
ratios (MLR) in the past three years were in the 85% area. For 2012, we expect
some incremental increase of Centene's MLR as a result of new contracts added
in late 2011 and 2012 that will cause some margin compression. Newly converted
Medicaid fee-for-service programs to manage care typically carry a higher MLR.
Assuming MLR increases to the 87%-88% range, we expect Centene to report an
adjusted EBIT ROR of 3%-4% in 2012 and 2013.
Our counterparty credit rating on Centene is constrained by the concentration
of its revenue stream in the government-sponsored manage Medicaid programs,
with a smaller percentage of premiums coming from specialty services from
external customers. This narrow market focus is a key credit risk, as it
exposes the company to adverse regulatory and legislative developments.
Accordingly, profitability and sustained revenue growth depend heavily on
continued government funding for these programs to keep pace with medical cost
trends.
Outlook
The positive outlook indicates that we might raise our counterparty credit
rating by one notch during the next 12 months if Centene continues its very
good operating performance (EBIT ROR of 3%-4% in 2012) and continues to grow
its revenue. Although unlikely, we could lower the rating by one notch if the
company's EBIT ROR were to decline to less than 2% for a sustained period or
if the loss of one or more of its managed Medicaid contracts results in a
significant decline in revenue or cash flow from operations.
From a key rating factors perspective, we expect the company to continue to
grow and generate stable cash flow in the intermediate term (12 to 24 months)
to meet its debt-service requirements and pay for expenses related to
expansion into new markets. In addition, we expect the company to keep its
debt-to-capital ratio consistent with recent improvements in the 20%-30%
range--barring any large acquisitions. We expect EBITDA interest coverage to
remain more than 10x and redundancy of statutory capitalization to stay at the
'BBB' level of confidence as per our capital model. We remain cautious that
any significant funding cuts and continued pressure from reimbursement rate
compression by states to save money could erode the earnings power from the
managed Medicaid sector. Benefits structure and eligibility have to be aligned
with reimbursement levels.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Centene Corp.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BB/Positive/-- BB/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
Centene Corp.
Senior Unsecured BB