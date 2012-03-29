版本:
TEXT-S&P revises Centene Corp outlook to positive

Overview	
     -- Missouri-based Centene Corp.  continues to grow its top-line
revenue 	
while maintaining very good operating results.	
     -- We are revising our outlook on Centene to positive from stable and 	
affirming the ratings.	
     -- We could raise our rating on Centene in the next 12 months if it 	
continues its very good operating performance.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
Centene Corp. (CNC) to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 	
'BB' long-term counterparty credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on the 	
company.	
	
Rationale	
The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that Centene will sustain 	
recent positive developments in its business and financial profiles. These 	
developments have improved the company's overall creditworthiness and, if 	
sustained, will support a higher rating.	
	
Centene has achieved a leading position in the managed Medicaid market. The 	
company continues to expand its presence, and as of March 2012 has contracts 	
with 15 states to manage their Medicaid programs. The increased market 	
presence has enhanced Centene's geographic diversity, resulting in a more 	
stable earnings profile and reduced exposure to adverse developments from the 	
loss of contracts in any one market.	
	
Centene's financial flexibility has improved as a result of paying down debt 	
during the past two years. Its debt-to-capital ratio in 2011 was about 26.5% 	
(or 22% excluding operating lease obligations charges, which we treat as 	
debt). EBITDA interest coverage (including imputed lease obligations interest) 	
remained stable at 10x--the same as in 2010. Centene's health-plan operating 	
subsidiaries also maintain very good capital adequacy levels that are 	
moderately redundant at the 'BBB' confidence level.	
	
Centene generates relatively strong internal cash flow and has a relatively 	
stable earnings profile. The combination of significant premium revenue growth 	
through its expanding states footprint, acquisitions, and organic growth has 	
contributed to the company's overall good cash flow. The company has 	
consistently recorded premium revenue growth, with a five-year compound annual 	
growth rate of 23.7%. We believe that the strong internal cash flow from the 	
company's operating subsidiaries (a five-year average of 6% as a percentage of 	
premium revenue) provides ample funds for its business needs, growth 	
objectives, and debt funding obligations. We believe that cash flow will 	
remain strong, based on our expectation that Centene will grow its revenue 	
base in 2012 and 2013.	
	
Centene has produced very stable and good operating performance in the past 	
five years. Centene's adjusted EBIT return on revenue (ROR) in 2011 was stable 	
at about 4%, and its five-year (2007-2011) average ROR was also 4%. This 	
reflects its expense-management initiatives and population-specific 	
care-management programs that have helped contain medical costs. Medical loss 	
ratios (MLR) in the past three years were in the 85% area. For 2012, we expect 	
some incremental increase of Centene's MLR as a result of new contracts added 	
in late 2011 and 2012 that will cause some margin compression. Newly converted 	
Medicaid fee-for-service programs to manage care typically carry a higher MLR. 	
Assuming MLR increases to the 87%-88% range, we expect Centene to report an 	
adjusted EBIT ROR of 3%-4% in 2012 and 2013.	
	
Our counterparty credit rating on Centene is constrained by the concentration 	
of its revenue stream in the government-sponsored manage Medicaid programs, 	
with a smaller percentage of premiums coming from specialty services from 	
external customers. This narrow market focus is a key credit risk, as it 	
exposes the company to adverse regulatory and legislative developments. 	
Accordingly, profitability and sustained revenue growth depend heavily on 	
continued government funding for these programs to keep pace with medical cost 	
trends.	
	
Outlook	
The positive outlook indicates that we might raise our counterparty credit 	
rating by one notch during the next 12 months if Centene continues its very 	
good operating performance (EBIT ROR of 3%-4% in 2012) and continues to grow 	
its revenue. Although unlikely, we could lower the rating by one notch if the 	
company's EBIT ROR were to decline to less than 2% for a sustained period or 	
if the loss of one or more of its managed Medicaid contracts results in a 	
significant decline in revenue or cash flow from operations.	
	
From a key rating factors perspective, we expect the company to continue to 	
grow and generate stable cash flow in the intermediate term (12 to 24 months) 	
to meet its debt-service requirements and pay for expenses related to 	
expansion into new markets. In addition, we expect the company to keep its 	
debt-to-capital ratio consistent with recent improvements in the 20%-30% 	
range--barring any large acquisitions. We expect EBITDA interest coverage to 	
remain more than 10x and redundancy of statutory capitalization to stay at the 	
'BBB' level of confidence as per our capital model. We remain cautious that 	
any significant funding cuts and continued pressure from reimbursement rate 	
compression by states to save money could erode the earnings power from the 	
managed Medicaid sector. Benefits structure and eligibility have to be aligned 	
with reimbursement levels.	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Centene Corp.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        BB/Positive/--     BB/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Centene Corp.	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB

