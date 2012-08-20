版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 20日 星期一 22:26 BJT

TEXT-S&P puts ratings of Affinion Group Holdings on watch negative

Overview
     -- U.S.-based integrated marketer Affinion Group Holdings Inc.'s already 
high debt leverage likely will rise further. Operating performance is under 
pressure stemming from financial institution reregulation. 
     -- We have placed our ratings for Affinion, including our 'B' corporate 
credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications.
     -- The CreditWatch listing reflects our concern that weaker operating 
performance will significantly narrow the margin of compliance under financial 
covenants over the next two quarters. 

Rating Action
On Aug. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings, 
including our 'B' corporate credit rating, on Stamford, Conn.-based Affinion 
Group Holdings Inc. on CreditWatch with negative implications. Total debt was 
$2.25 billion as of June 30, 2012.

Rationale
The CreditWatch placement reflects our concern that weak operating performance 
in the second half of 2012 will significantly narrow the margin of compliance 
with the credit agreement's net debt leverage covenant. 

Operating performance is under pressure as a result of a slight decline in 
membership products revenues stemming from regulatory uncertainty experienced 
in the financial services industry, the company's largest client pool. Overall 
revenues declined 2.5% in the second quarter of 2012, while EBITDA was roughly 
flat. We believe that EBITDA may decline at a mid-to-high single digit rate 
for the full year 2012 as regulatory pressures likely will result in lower new 
campaign launches by large financial institution marketing partners. 

Affinion's consolidated lease-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio was high at 7.2x 
for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, and we believe leverage may approach 8x 
by year-end 2012. Lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest expense was thin, 
at 1.6x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, and we believe coverage may 
decline to 1.5x for full-year 2012. Discretionary cash flow was minimal for 
the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, at roughly 10% of EBITDA, because of 
increasing working capital related to recent acquisitions and higher capital 
spending. We expect discretionary cash flow to remain low at roughly 10% of 
EBITDA in the full year 2012. 

Credit facility financial covenants apply to the Affinion Group Inc. operating 
company, and exclude public debt at the Affinion Group Holdings parent. Pro 
forma net debt leverage, including the contribution from recent acquisitions, 
was 5.22x as of June 30, 2012, compared with a 5.75x covenant, providing a 
modest 13% margin of compliance. We expect Affinion's margin of compliance 
with its net debt leverage covenant to diminish to the mid-single-digit 
percentage area by year-end 2012 because of weaker operating performance and a 
slight increase in cash balances. We also expect Affinion to need an amendment 
to remain in compliance with the step-down to 5.25x as of June 30, 2013, 
unless management executes it near-term financial strategies. 

CreditWatch
We will review Affinion's business and financial strategies as and operating 
outlook in reassessing our rating. We believe that ratings downside risk is 
limited to one notch, to our 'B-' corporate credit rating.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Affinion Group Holdings Inc.

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action
                                        To                 From
Corporate Credit Rating                B/Watch Neg/--      B/Negative/--

Senior Unsecured                       CCC+/Watch Neg      CCC+
  Recovery Rating                       6                  6

Affinion Group Inc.
 Senior Secured                         B+/Watch Neg       B+
   Recovery Rating                      2                  2
Senior Unsecured                        CCC+/Watch Neg     CCC+
   Recovery Rating                      6                  6
 Subordinated                           CCC+/Watch Neg     CCC+
  Recovery Rating                       6                  6

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐