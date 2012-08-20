版本:
TEXT-S&P revises Aetna Inc outlook to stable

Overview
     -- Aetna Inc. has announced a definitive agreement to acquire
Coventry Health Care Inc., expected to close in mid-2013.
     -- We revised our outlook on Aetna to stable from positive and affirmed 
the ratings.
     -- The stable outlook reflects the diminished potential for a rating 
upgrade within the next 12 to 24 months.

Rating Action
On Aug. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) to stable from positive and affirmed is 'A-/A-2' 
counterparty credit rating on the company. At the same time, we affirmed our 
'A+' long-term counterparty and financial strength ratings on Aetna's core 
operating companies (see ratings list).

Rationale
Aetna is acquiring Coventry for about $5.7 billion, financed through a 
combination of cash on hand, equity, debt, and commercial paper. We are 
revising the outlook because this acquisition is by far the largest 
transaction undertaken by Aetna in more than a decade, creating significant 
integration risk including the integration of information systems, marketing 
organizations, and provider networks. Furthermore, the additional debt (about 
$2.5 billion) increases the stress on the operating companies to produce 
dividends. At year-end 2013 we expect debt leverage (including unfunded 
postretirement obligations and operating leases) to be 40% to 45%, declining 
to less than 40% by 2015. Although these amounts are in excess of the 35% 
consistent with the current rating level, there are major mitigating factors, 
including very strong expected EBITDA coverage (9.5x to 10.5x in 2013 
increasing to 12x to 13x in 2015), significant cash-flow generation (more than 
$2 billion annually), and significant sources of unregulated cash flows. We 
expect the near-term level of share repurchases to diminish from recent 
historical levels, which will likely support liquidity and manage the capital 
structure toward our expectations.

However, we believe that the acquisition makes strategic sense for Aetna 
because it will increase the diversity of Aetna's health insurance business 
portfolio, especially by adding membership and revenue in the faster-growing 
Medicare Advantage and managed Medicaid businesses. The acquisition also 
augments Aetna's geographical diversity, adding business in key regions.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Aetna will preserve and 
ultimately enhance its market profile through the Coventry acquisition and 
that pricing flexibility will be sustained in most to all of the company's key 
geographies. In our opinion, the transaction risks--primarily operational, but 
also financial--diminish the potential for a rating upgrade in the next 12 to 
24 months.

While unlikely, we could lower the ratings by one notch if Aetna were to adopt 
a more aggressive financial profile, resulting in materially lower 
operating-company capitalization, adjusted debt leverage of more than 45% for 
a sustained period, and EBITDA coverage less than our normalized range of 8x 
to 12x. In addition, we could lower the ratings if operating margin (EBIT ROR) 
were to decline to less than 5%-6% on a sustained basis, and the company were 
unwilling or unable to mitigate this situation through changes in its 
financial-management policies.

Related Criteria And Research
Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Aetna Inc.
 Senior Unsecured                       A-                 
 Commercial Paper                       A-2                

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Aetna Inc.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        A-/Stable/A-2      A-/Positive/A-2

Aetna Dental Inc. (a New Jersey corporation)
Aetna Life Insurance Co.
Aetna Health of California Inc.
Aetna Health and Life Insurance Co.
Aetna Health Insurance Co. of New York
Aetna Health Insurance Co.
Aetna Health Inc. (a Texas corporation)
Aetna Health Inc. (a Pennsylvania corporation)
Aetna Health Inc. (a New York corporation)
Aetna Health Inc. (a New Jersey corporation)
Aetna Health Inc. (a Michigan corporation)
Aetna Health Inc. (a Maine corporation)
Aetna Health Inc. (a Georgia corporation)
Aetna Health Inc. (a Florida corporation)
Aetna Health Inc. (a Connecticut corporation)
Aetna Dental of California Inc.
Aetna Dental Inc. (a Texas Corp.)
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        A+/Stable/--       A+/Positive/--
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                        A+/Stable/--       A+/Positive/--

