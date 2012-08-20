TEXT-S&P revises Coventry Health Care outlook to positive

Overview -- Bethesda, Md.-based health insurer Coventry Health Care Inc. announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Aetna Inc. -- As a result, we are affirming our 'BBB-' counterparty credit rating on Coventry Health Care and revising the outlook to positive from stable. -- The positive outlook reflects the likelihood that we will raise our ratings on Coventry and its debt issues once the transaction closes, which could occur in the next 12 months. Rating Action On Aug. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-' counterparty credit rating on Coventry Health Care Inc. (NYSE: CVH). At the same time, we revised the outlook to positive from stable. Rationale The outlook revision to positive from stable reflects our view that Coventry's credit quality will improve as a result of its acquisition by Aetna Inc. (A-/Stable/A-2), a significantly larger organization with a higher rating. Upon closing of the transaction, we will likely treat Coventry as a "strategically important" subsidiary of Aetna as defined by our criteria. This means that our rating on Coventry would be initially capped at 'BBB+', or one notch below that of Aetna. We usually view significant acquisitions as no more than strategically important, rather than core, within a new organization at least during the first year or two within the group. This initial rating cap will not apply to Coventry's debt issues because Aetna will be assuming all of Coventry's debt. After the transaction closes, we will likely raise our rating on these debt issues to the same level as on Aetna's debt. Outlook The positive outlook reflects the likelihood that we will raise our rating on Coventry over the next 12 months. In the interim, we will continue to monitor Coventry's financial results, which could still affect the rating until transaction closing. For full-year 2012, we expect the company to generate total revenues of $14.1 billion-$14.3 billion (including investment income), adjusted EBIT of $680 million-$720 million, and a pretax return on revenues of about 5%. We also expect year-end 2012 membership of 1.5 million commercial risk members, at least 250,000 Medicare Advantage members, more than 1.5 million Medicare Part D members, and close to 1 million Medicaid members. We also expect the company's capital redundancy will remain at least 'AA' based no our capital model. Related Criteria And Research -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009 -- Aetna Inc. Outlook Revised To Stable From Positive On Announced Acquisition Of Coventry, Aug. 20, 2012 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Coventry Health Care Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBB-/Positive/-- BBB-/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Coventry Health Care Inc. Senior Unsecured BBB-