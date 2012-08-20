S&P comments on Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V.

Northern Trust buys UBS Asset Management administration units
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
Aug 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. (BBB-/Stable/-- and mxAA/Stable/mxA-1+) are not affected following the company's announcement of the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Occidental Chemical Corp. (A/Stable/--) for the creation of a joint venture. The joint venture includes construction of an ethylene cracker in Ingliside, Texas, with an estimated annual capacity of 500,000 tons.
At this point, the investment is still under feasibility studies and subject to several approvals. In our view, this announcement is in line with Mexichem's strategy of undertaking investments that strengthen its vertical integration and business position and secure the supply of raw materials for its production. Our ratings on the company already incorporate the possibility of such growth initiatives, but sticking to its financial policy of keeping its net debt to EBITDA at no more than 2.0x.
TOKYO, Feb 20 A major aluminium producer has made an indicative offer of a premium of $125 per tonne to Japanese buyers for April-June primary metal shipments, up 32 percent from the last quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.3 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.