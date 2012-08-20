版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 21日

BRIEF - Moody's on Illinois Tool Works

Aug 20 Moody's says Illinois Tool Works sale of Decorative Surfaces stake is credit negative

