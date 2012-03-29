版本:
TEXT-S&P cuts Hawker Beechcraft to 'CC'

Overview	
   -- Hawker Beechcraft Inc. recently announced that it reached a 	
forbearance agreement with some of its lenders that defers interest payments 	
due through June 2012 and waives certain covenant violations that occurred or 	
may occur in that period.	
   -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the business jet 	
manufacturer to 'CC'.	
   -- The negative outlook reflects the likelihood that we will lower the 	
corporate credit rating to 'SD' (selective default) and the issue rating on 	
the credit facility to 'D' if the company does not make its next payment due 	
March 30, 2012.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 	
credit rating on Hawker Beechcraft Inc. to 'CC' from 'CCC'. The outlook 	
remains negative.	
	
We lowered the issue rating on the company's secured credit facility to 'CC' 	
and maintained the '4' recovery rating, pending a further review of lenders' 	
recovery prospects. We also lowered the ratings on the unsecured and 	
subordinated notes to 'C' and maintained the '6' recovery ratings, pending the 	
completion of the recovery review. 	
	
Rationale	
The downgrades follow Hawker Beechcraft's announcement that it had reached a 	
forbearance agreement with 70% of the lenders in its secured credit facility 	
that defers any interest or other payments due on its secured credit facility 	
through June 29, 2012. The agreement also waives certain violations of the 	
minimum EBITDA or minimum liquidity covenants that occurred or may occur 	
during that period. The company also arranged for a $120 million term loan to 	
provide additional liquidity while "working with its lenders toward a 	
comprehensive recapitalization."	
	
The company has not released financial results for the year ended Dec. 31, 	
2011, so we do not know its current liquidity position, but the apparent need 	
for the additional term loan indicates that cash generation has been worse 	
than expected in the last six months. The company has approximately $28 	
million of interest payments on its public debt due on April 1, 2012.	
	
When we downgraded Hawker Beechcraft on Dec. 1, 2011, we stated that although 	
we expect the company to modestly improve its financial results in 2012, the 	
improvement may not be sufficient for it to remain in compliance with its 	
revolving credit facility's minimum EBITDA covenant, which increases each 	
quarter. We also see a risk that the company may pursue what we would consider 	
a distressed debt exchange under our criteria as the 2014 maturity of the $1.2 	
billion term loan approaches or as part of a modification of its credit 	
facility to address covenant compliance. In December 2011, the company hired 	
Perella Weinberg Partners, a firm that provides financial advisory services 	
including advice on financial restructuring.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is negative. If Hawker Beechcraft does not make the interest 	
payment due on its secured facility on March 30, 2012, as stated in the 	
original terms, we will lower the corporate credit rating to 'SD' and the 	
issue rating on the credit facility to 'D'. Although some lenders have agreed 	
to defer interest payments through June 29, 2012, a failure to make timely 	
payments per the terms of the credit agreement is a default under our criteria.	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Lowered	
                                   To                     From	
Hawker Beechcraft Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating           CC/Negative/--         CCC/Negative/--	
	
Hawker Beechcraft Acquisition Co. LLC	
 Senior secured                    CC                     CCC	
  Recovery rating                  4                      4	
 Senior unsecured                  C                      CC	
  Recovery rating                  6                      6	
 Subordinated                      C                      CC	
  Recovery rating                  6                      6

