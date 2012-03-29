TEXT-S&P revises Steel Dynamics outlook

Overview -- U.S.-based steel producer Steel Dynamics Inc.'s credit metrics have improved and we expect them to continue to strengthen over the next couple of years. -- We are revising the outlook on Steel Dynamics to positive from stable. At the same time, we are affirming our ratings, including the 'BB+' corporate credit rating, on the company. -- The positive outlook reflects our view that the company's end markets should continue to slowly recover and this could result in credit metric being maintained at a level consistent with a higher rating, including debt to EBITDA below 3x and funds from operations to total debt above 30%. Rating Action On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Steel Dynamics Inc. to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings, including the 'BB+' corporate credit rating, on the company. The '3' recovery rating, indicating our expectation of a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in a default scenario, on the company's debt remains unchanged. Rationale The rating affirmation and outlook revision reflects the company's improved operating performance and our assessment that steel markets will slowly--and likely unevenly--improve during the next couple of years. This assessment reflects our view that the general economy will slowly expand over that time, but some key steel sectors, notable commercial construction, will continue to lag. In 2011, EBITDA was about $825 million, debt to EBITDA 3x, and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt above 20%--levels we consider to be in line with the rating. For 2012, we expect Steel Dynamic's performance to be consistent with 2011, reflecting our expectation that choppy steel markets will limit significant improvement in the near term. This should result in EBITDA of around $800 million and operating cash flow of $400 million to $500 million. The rating also reflects our expectation that the company will repay at least a portion of its $444 million of debt maturing in 2012 with excess balance sheet cash, resulting in better credit metrics. We expect that, even with modest debt retirement, debt to EBITDA should fall below 3x and FFO rise above 25%. We believe these levels would be good for the current rating, and more in line with a higher rating, given what we consider to be the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile. Therefore, an upgrade could result from combination of continued strengthening of credit measures and demonstrated management commitment to the higher rating. The rating reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and financial risk profile as "significant". The company operates in the highly competitive, volatile, and cyclical steel industry, which remains vulnerable to economic weakness. It has traditionally spent heavily on significant spending on capital projects and for potential acquisitions and has a history of shareholder-friendly initiatives. The ratings also reflect the company's low-cost position, flexible operations, and product diversity. With five steel mini-mills and total annual production capacity of about 6.4 million tons, Steel Dynamics remains small relative to its peers. However, we consider the company's cost profile among the best in the industry because it benefits from a predominantly nonunionized workforce (with low retiree medical and pension obligations) and its flexible operations. Steel Dynamics' cost position also benefits from strategically located operations near both raw material sources and its customers. Countering these advantages, the company operates in a competitive and cyclical industry and is, at times, subject to competition from imports, factors that can lead to volatile operating results. Steel Dynamics has improved its scope and product diversity through acquisitions and internal expansion. As a result, the company is able to internally source a significant portion of its scrap needs, has added an established downstream non-auto galvanizing business, and increased its bar and billet capacity and fabrication operations. It has also expanded its structural business to include rail capacity, further diversifying its product mix. Steel Dynamics sells most of its products under short-term contracts or on the spot market, a strategy that exposes it to price fluctuations. Moreover, as a mini-mill steel producer, it has high exposure to cost fluctuations in steel scrap, the company's main raw material. The price of energy, another key cost component, also can be quite volatile. Liquidity We consider Steel Dynamics' liquidity to be "strong" based on the following expectations: -- Sources of liquidity (including FFO, cash, and availability on the revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by at least 1.5x during the next two years; -- Even if EBITDA fell by 30%, we believe liquidity sources would exceed uses; and -- In our view, the company will maintain ample cushion under covenants governing its bank credit facilities, even if EBITDA were to fall 30%. As of Dec 31, 2011, the company had about $1.5 billion of total liquidity, including $476 million in balance sheet cash and $1.084 billion available on its $1.1 billion senior secured revolving credit facility due 2016; it also contains a minimum liquidity requirement through maturity or repayment of their 2012 senior notes. The company has about $420 million outstanding on those notes following a partial tender in January 2012. The bank agreement includes a net debt test of 5x (net of up to $400 million in cash) and an interest coverage covenant of 2.5x. Given our operating assumptions, we believe the company will maintain ample cushion under these covenants. During the 12 months ended Dec 31, 2011, Steel Dynamics generated about $500 million in cash flow from operations and free cash flow of about $319 million after about $178 million in capital expenditures and $55 million in working capital usage. We expect a slight increase in capital expenditures, likely in the $220 million to $250 million range during 2012, and for the company to continue to generate free cash flow in excess of $300 million. We expect Steel Dynamics to use a portion of its liquidity to refinance part of its November 1 maturity. Our rating assumes that the company will refrain from significant share repurchases. However, it recently increased its dividend to pre-downturn levels of about $90 million per year; we have not factored in material increases from that level. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see recovery report on Steel Dynamics, published April 18, 2011, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The rating outlook is positive, reflecting our expectations that Steel Dynamics operating performance will continue to improve as steel industry conditions strengthen in tandem with the improvement in the general economy. This should allow the company to maintain debt to EBITDA below 3x and FFO to total debt around 30%. We could raise the corporate credit rating to 'BBB-' if credit metrics are sustained at these levels. An upgrade would also be predicated on our expectation that management will be committed to maintaining a financial policy in line with an investment-grade rating and pursue any investments or growth opportunities in a manner that would be consistent with the higher rating. We would also expect that significant or transformational investments or acquisitions would be partially funded with equity and that, for any acquisitions for which the company added debt, credit metrics will remain in a relatively narrow range close to investment-grade levels until deleveraging could occur. We could revise the outlook back to stable if the U.S. economic recovery falters or steel industry conditions weaken due to increased imports causing credit metrics to deteriorate from current levels with leverage exceeding 3.5x on a sustained basis. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Steel Dynamics Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Positive/-- BB+/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged Steel Dynamics Inc. Senior Unsecured BB+ Recovery Rating 3