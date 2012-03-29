版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 30日 星期五 00:33 BJT

TEXT-S&P revises Steel Dynamics outlook

Overview	
     -- U.S.-based steel producer Steel Dynamics Inc.'s credit metrics have 	
improved and we expect them to continue to strengthen over the next couple of 	
years.	
     -- We are revising the outlook on Steel Dynamics to positive from stable. 	
At the same time, we are affirming our ratings, including the 'BB+' corporate 	
credit rating, on the company.	
     -- The positive outlook reflects our view that the company's end markets 	
should continue to slowly recover and this could result in credit metric being 	
maintained at a level consistent with a higher rating, including debt to 	
EBITDA below 3x and funds from operations to total debt above 30%.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating 	
outlook on Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Steel Dynamics Inc. to positive from stable. 	
At the same time, we affirmed our ratings, including the 'BB+' corporate 	
credit rating, on the company. The '3' recovery rating, indicating our 	
expectation of a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in a default scenario, on 	
the company's debt remains unchanged.	
	
Rationale	
The rating affirmation and outlook revision reflects the company's improved 	
operating performance and our assessment that steel markets will slowly--and 	
likely unevenly--improve during the next couple of years. This assessment 	
reflects our view that the general economy will slowly expand over that time, 	
but some key steel sectors, notable commercial construction, will continue to 	
lag. In 2011, EBITDA was about $825 million, debt to EBITDA 3x, and funds from 	
operations (FFO) to total debt above 20%--levels we consider to be in line 	
with the rating. For 2012, we expect Steel Dynamic's performance to be 	
consistent with 2011, reflecting our expectation that choppy steel markets 	
will limit significant improvement in the near term. This should result in 	
EBITDA of around $800 million and operating cash flow of $400 million to $500 	
million. The rating also reflects our expectation that the company will repay 	
at least a portion of its $444 million of debt maturing in 2012 with excess 	
balance sheet cash, resulting in better credit metrics. We expect that, even 	
with modest debt retirement, debt to EBITDA should fall below 3x and FFO rise 	
above 25%. We believe these levels would be good for the current rating, and 	
more in line with a higher rating, given what we consider to be the company's 	
"satisfactory" business risk profile. Therefore, an upgrade could result from 	
combination of continued strengthening of credit measures and demonstrated 	
management commitment to the higher rating.	
	
The rating reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as 	
"satisfactory" and financial risk profile as "significant". The company 	
operates in the highly competitive, volatile, and cyclical steel industry, 	
which remains vulnerable to economic weakness. It has traditionally spent 	
heavily on significant spending on capital projects and for potential 	
acquisitions and has a history of shareholder-friendly initiatives. The 	
ratings also reflect the company's low-cost position, flexible operations, and 	
product diversity.	
	
With five steel mini-mills and total annual production capacity of about 6.4 	
million tons, Steel Dynamics remains small relative to its peers. However, we 	
consider the company's cost profile among the best in the industry because it 	
benefits from a predominantly nonunionized workforce (with low retiree medical 	
and pension obligations) and its flexible operations. Steel Dynamics' cost 	
position also benefits from strategically located operations near both raw 	
material sources and its customers. Countering these advantages, the company 	
operates in a competitive and cyclical industry and is, at times, subject to 	
competition from imports, factors that can lead to volatile operating results.	
	
Steel Dynamics has improved its scope and product diversity through 	
acquisitions and internal expansion. As a result, the company is able to 	
internally source a significant portion of its scrap needs, has added an 	
established downstream non-auto galvanizing business, and increased its bar 	
and billet capacity and fabrication operations. It has also expanded its 	
structural business to include rail capacity, further diversifying its product 	
mix.	
	
Steel Dynamics sells most of its products under short-term contracts or on the 	
spot market, a strategy that exposes it to price fluctuations. Moreover, as a 	
mini-mill steel producer, it has high exposure to cost fluctuations in steel 	
scrap, the company's main raw material. The price of energy, another key cost 	
component, also can be quite volatile.	
	
Liquidity	
We consider Steel Dynamics' liquidity to be "strong" based on the following 	
expectations:	
     -- Sources of liquidity (including FFO, cash, and availability on the 	
revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by at least 1.5x during the next 	
two years;	
     -- Even if EBITDA fell by 30%, we believe liquidity sources would exceed 	
uses; and	
     -- In our view, the company will maintain ample cushion under covenants 	
governing its bank credit facilities, even if EBITDA were to fall 30%.	
	
As of Dec 31, 2011, the company had about $1.5 billion of total liquidity, 	
including $476 million in balance sheet cash and $1.084 billion available on 	
its $1.1 billion senior secured revolving credit facility due 2016; it also 	
contains a minimum liquidity requirement through maturity or repayment of 	
their 2012 senior notes. The company has about $420 million outstanding on 	
those notes following a partial tender in January 2012. The bank agreement 	
includes a net debt test of 5x (net of up to $400 million in cash) and an 	
interest coverage covenant of 2.5x. Given our operating assumptions, we 	
believe the company will maintain ample cushion under these covenants.	
	
During the 12 months ended Dec 31, 2011, Steel Dynamics generated about $500 	
million in cash flow from operations and free cash flow of about $319 million 	
after about $178 million in capital expenditures and $55 million in working 	
capital usage. We expect a slight increase in capital expenditures, likely in 	
the $220 million to $250 million range during 2012, and for the company to 	
continue to generate free cash flow in excess of $300 million. We expect Steel 	
Dynamics to use a portion of its liquidity to refinance part of its November 1 	
maturity. Our rating assumes that the company will refrain from significant 	
share repurchases. However, it recently increased its dividend to pre-downturn 	
levels of about $90 million per year; we have not factored in material 	
increases from that level.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see recovery report on Steel Dynamics, 	
published April 18, 2011, on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The rating outlook is positive, reflecting our expectations that Steel 	
Dynamics operating performance will continue to improve as steel industry 	
conditions strengthen in tandem with the improvement in the general economy. 	
This should allow the company to maintain debt to EBITDA below 3x and FFO to 	
total debt around 30%.	
	
We could raise the corporate credit rating to 'BBB-' if credit metrics are 	
sustained at these levels. An upgrade would also be predicated on our 	
expectation that management will be committed to maintaining a financial 	
policy in line with an investment-grade rating and pursue any investments or 	
growth opportunities in a manner that would be consistent with the higher 	
rating. We would also expect that significant or transformational investments 	
or acquisitions would be partially funded with equity and that, for any 	
acquisitions for which the company added debt, credit metrics will remain in a 	
relatively narrow range close to investment-grade levels until deleveraging 	
could occur.	
	
We could revise the outlook back to stable if the U.S. economic recovery 	
falters or steel industry conditions weaken due to increased imports causing 	
credit metrics to deteriorate from current levels with leverage exceeding 3.5x 	
on a sustained basis.	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Steel Dynamics Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB+/Positive/--    BB+/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
	
Steel Dynamics Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB+	
  Recovery Rating                       3

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐