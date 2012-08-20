TEXT-S&P may still cut Healthcare Partners

Overview -- DaVita's acquisition of HCP is expected to close by fourth-quarter 2012. -- We are keeping our rating on HCP on CreditWatch Negative. -- We expect to lower the rating by three notches to be consistent with our rating on DaVita. Rating Action On Aug. 20, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that its 'BBB-' long-term counterparty credit rating on HealthCare Partners LLC (HCP) remains on CreditWatch with Negative implications where it was initially placed May 22, 2012. Rationale We expect the acquisition to close by fourth-quarter 2012. The CreditWatch placement reflects HCP's anticipated acquisition by lower-rated DaVita Inc. (BB-/Stable/--), which likely will result in a downgrade of three notches. CreditWatch We will continue to monitor HCP's financial condition and discuss HCP's capital structure and role within DaVita with DaVita's management. We expect HCP to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of DaVita and all of its debt to be repaid once the transaction is completed. We expect to lower the rating by three notches to be consistent with our rating on DaVita. Related Criteria And Research Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Remain On CreditWatch HealthCare Partners LLC Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Watch Neg/-- HealthCare Partners LLC Senior Secured BBB-/Watch Neg