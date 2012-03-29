TEXT-Fitch downgrades JPMCC 2001-CIBC2

March 29 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded one class of J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp. (JPMCC), commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, series 2001-CIBC2. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of the release. The downgrade reflects an increase in Fitch modeled losses, attributed primarily to the deteriorated performance of the largest loan in the pool (52.3%), as well as updated values on specially serviced loans, which are generally lower than values from the previous review. Fitch modeled losses of 19.4% for the remaining pool; expected losses of the original pool are at 7.8%, including losses already incurred to date (5.3%). The losses are expected to deplete class H and impair class G. Fitch has identified seven loans (79.6%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, including four of the five specially serviced loans (26.9%). Classes E and F are assigned a Negative Outlook due to the negative trends of the largest loan in the pool and the concentrated nature of the pool. As of the March 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has been paid down by approximately 87.4% to $120.9 million from $961.7 million at issuance. The transaction has become highly concentrated with only 16 loans remaining in the pool. Interest shortfalls are affecting the non rated class NR through class G, with cumulative unpaid interest totaling $2.2 million. The largest remaining loan in the pool represents the highest contributor to modeled losses. It is secured by the non-anchor spaces (332,055 square foot ) of a 1.1 million sf regional mall in Plano, TX. The shadow anchors are Macy's, JC Penney's, Dillard's, and Sears. With the exceptions of Dillard's, all other shadow anchors are under long-term leases. Property performance has deteriorated since year-end 2009, primarily due to a decrease in rents and an increase in operating expenses. The servicer-reported YE 2010 and third quarter 2011 (3Q'11) DSCR were 1.10x times (x) and 0.93x, respectively, compared to 1.64x at YE2009 and 1.75x at issuance. Fitch is concerned with market competition from other centers in the subject's trade area. Occupancy as of Sept. 30, 2011 was 92%, down from 98% at issuance. The servicer-reported 3Q'11 average rents were $16.90 per square foot (psf), a decrease from $17.50 psf at YE 2010. The loan remains current on debt service. The second largest contributor to modeled losses (7.7%) is secured by a 162,568 sf office property in Riverside, OH. The loan transferred to the special servicer in January 2010 for imminent default. A foreclosure sale took place in August 2011 and the property remains a real estate owned (REO) asset. The most recent valuation indicates losses upon the liquidation of the property. The third largest contributor to modeled losses (4.7%) is secured by a 103,384 sf office property in Rocky Hill, CT. The loan transferred to the special servicer in November 2010 due to payment default. The special servicer is negotiating with the borrower for a loan modification while dual tracking a foreclosure strategy. As of year-end (YE) 2011, the property was 37% occupied. Fitch has downgraded the following class: --$25.2 million class G to 'C/RE20%' from 'CC/RE80%'. Fitch has affirmed the following classes and revised Outlooks as indicated: --$37.5 million class C at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable; --$14.4 million class D at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable; --$28.9 million class E at 'BBB-'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$12 million class F at 'BB'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$2.9 million class H at 'D/RE0%'; --$0 million class J at 'D/RE0%'; --$0 million class K at 'D/RE0%'; --$0 million class L at 'D/RE0%'; --$0 million class M at 'D/RE0%'. Classes A-1 through B have paid in full. Classes M through J have been depleted due to losses. Fitch does not rate NR class certificates. Fitch has previously withdrawn the ratings on the Interest-only class X-1 and X-2. Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. CMBS transactions is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 13, 2010); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Nov. 17, 2010). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions