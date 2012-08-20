版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 21日 星期二 03:07 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's may raise Coventry Health Care ratings

Aug 20 Moody's may raise Coventry Health Care Baa3 senior debt rating following acquisition announcement by Aetna

