TEXT-S&P comments on AerCap Holdings N.V.

Northern Trust buys UBS Asset Management administration units
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
Aug 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on The Netherlands-based AerCap Holdings N.V. (BBB-/Stable/--) are unchanged after the aircraft lessor purchased $120 million of its shares from one of its major shareholders, Cerberus Capital Management L.P. (not rated), at a slight discount to the most recent closing price. The company had $344 million of cash as of June 30, 2012. The purchase was in addition to AerCap's existing $200 million share repurchase program, which has $104 million remaining, and reduces Cerberus' ownership to about 10%. This action is consistent with the company's May 2012 announcement that its board had decided to explore a range of strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value, including continued execution of the company's operating strategies, possible further share repurchases, aircraft portfolio sales, or a sale or merger of the company.
TOKYO, Feb 20 A major aluminium producer has made an indicative offer of a premium of $125 per tonne to Japanese buyers for April-June primary metal shipments, up 32 percent from the last quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.3 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.