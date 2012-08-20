TEXT-S&P rates Unum Group senior notes 'BBB-'

Northern Trust buys UBS Asset Management administration units
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
Aug 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB-' senior unsecured debt rating to Unum Group's (NYSE:UNM) $250 million issue of 30-year senior notes. The rating on the new issuance reflects Unum's strong competitive position in group and voluntary products, stabilized operating profitability, conservative investment portfolio, and strong capitalization. Offsetting these positive factors are Unum's growth challenges and the possibility of elevated disability claims as a result of the sustained challenging macroeconomic conditions and the historical volatility that the group has experienced in its disability products. We expect Unum to use the offering proceeds for general corporate purposes. We believe that this issuance will modestly enhance near-term liquidity and financial flexibility. We expect the company to maintain EBITDA interest coverage at more than 10x, with the adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio likely remaining less than 25%. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 RATINGS LIST Unum Group Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Positive/-- New Rating Unum Group $250 Mil. 30-Year Senior Notes Senior Unsecured Debt BBB- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.
TOKYO, Feb 20 A major aluminium producer has made an indicative offer of a premium of $125 per tonne to Japanese buyers for April-June primary metal shipments, up 32 percent from the last quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.3 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.