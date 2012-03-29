版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 30日 星期五 04:46 BJT

TEXT-S&P raises Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios to 'BBB-'

March 29 - Overview	
     -- Multiplan has shown its ability to deliver on an aggressive growth 	
strategy, strengthening its business profile through greater diversification 	
of assets and maintaining adequate credit metrics for the rating category.	
     -- In 2012, the company is completing a significant investment cycle, 	
practically eliminating potential construction or operating risks.	
     -- We are raising our ratings on the company to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' on the 	
global scale and to 'brAAA' from 'brAA+' on the Brazilian national scale.	
     -- The outlooks are stable, based on our expectation that Multiplan will 	
continue improving its cash flows and sustaining strong credit metrics with 	
adequate liquidity during the next few years.	
	
	
Rating Action	
On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its ratings on 	
Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S.A. to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' on
the global scale and to 'brAAA' from 'brAA+' on the Brazilian national scale.
The outlooks are stable.	
	
Rationale	
The upgrade reflects our opinion that Multiplan has managed its significant 	
capital expenditures prudently. The significant investments it has made in the 	
past two years have only modestly affected the company's credit metrics, which 	
have remained adequate for the rating category. The company's strong portfolio 	
of malls, combining established and profitable assets with high-potential 	
greenfields, support future growth in cash flow, in our view. Positive 	
conditions for shopping malls in Brazil have not only strengthened the 	
performance of existing malls, they have helped Multiplan's greenfield 	
projects ramp up, and leased area in these assets is already filling up.	
	
Our ratings on Multiplan reflect its historically conservative credit metrics, 	
as the company has used equity and internal cash flows for its more-aggressive 	
investments. The ratings also reflect Multiplan's low debt, adequate internal 	
cash flow, and adequate cash reserves. On the other hand, the ratings reflect 	
the risks inherent to the development of its sizable portfolio of projects and 	
negative free operating cash flow generation so far in 2012, and the early 	
stages of the industry--which we expect will go through significant growth and 	
consolidation.	
	
Given the strong performance of Multiplan as an operator and developer of new 	
assets, we now consider the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory." 	
Multiplan has maintained a high-quality portfolio of properties and shown an 	
ability to deliver greenfields with similar profitability and quality. The 	
high number of contracts already signed attests to the company's bargaining 	
power and ability to negotiate with retailers. And we believe Multiplan has 	
solid experience in developing new shopping malls, and mixed-use projects that 	
create synergies with residential and commercial real estate properties.	
	
The company has reduced its occupancy costs while increasing its sales. 	
Multiplan has also maintained high occupancy and stable cash flows. It 	
benefits from long-term rental contracts covering more than 80% of its rental 	
revenues. The company's EBITDA margin on mall operations and its operating 	
indicators are in line with local and international peers'.	
	
Multiplan's financial risk profile is "intermediate." The company has 	
historically had conservative financial policies and credit metrics, 	
reflecting its strategy of financing expansions primarily with equity and 	
internal cash flows. The company is concluding a significant expansion project 	
in 2012; consequently, free operating cash flow should be negative. However, 	
the impact on credit metrics will likely be small, as cash flow is already 	
growing from new malls in 2012, and will likely grow even more strongly in 	
2013, diluting the higher leverage. We expect the company's credit metrics 	
will remain somewhat stable in 2012, to a total debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about 	
2.0x and a funds from operations (FFO)-to-total debt ratio of about 40%.	
	
We anticipate revenues growing significantly and almost doubling by 2014 as 	
Multiplan finishes new projects; EBITDA margins are likely to come in at about 	
70%. Under our base-case scenario, we expect that investments will decrease 	
substantially in 2013, and that Multiplan will generate positive free 	
operating flows from then on. As a consequence, we anticipate a significant 	
improvement in credit metrics beginning in 2013, to closer-to-historical 	
levels: total debt to EBITDA of 1.5x and FFO to debt of more than 40%. We also 	
assume that the company would be willing and able to adjust its investments or 	
dividend payout to a less favorable economic or business environment to 	
maintain its conservative credit metrics.	
	
Liquidity	
Multiplan has maintained "adequate" liquidity. The company's liquidity is 	
sufficient to cover all of its debt maturing for the next 12 months, even if 	
it generates lower-than-expected cash. As of Dec.2011, cash reserves amounted 	
to Brazilian reais (R$) 558 million, compared with short-term maturities of 	
R$108.6 million. The bulk of Multiplan's debt relates to the construction of 	
greenfields.	
	
The company completed in October 2011 a R$300 million debenture issuance to 	
support its expansion cycle, which will require investments of some R$1 	
billion in 2012. Other sources of financing have been a R$165 million asset 	
sale in the beginning of 2012.	
	
Our assessment of Multiplan's liquidity profile incorporates several 	
expectations and assumptions:	
	
     -- Sources of liquidity over the next two years exceeding uses by at 	
least 1.2x;	
     -- Liquidity sources continuing to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to 	
decline by 15%; and	
     -- Multiplan's EBITDA increasing as revenue streams from the maturation 	
of its greenfield projects contribute gradually to more-robust cash flows.	
	
In our analysis, we project sources of cash of about R$1.7 billion over the 	
next 12 months, consisting of the company's excess cash position and FFO. We 	
estimate that it will use about R$1.2 billion over the same period for capital 	
investments, debt maturities, and dividends.	
	
Multiplan has some net debt covenants related to its debentures and bank 	
lines. It has significant headroom under these.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Multiplan will benefit from 	
higher cash flow as its portfolio grows, and sustain strong credit metrics 	
with adequate liquidity during the next few years. We could lower the ratings 	
if Multiplan pursues an aggressive development program or a large 	
debt-financed acquisition that makes its financial profile more aggressive. 	
Sustained total debt to EBITDA of 3.0x and tighter liquidity could lead to a 	
negative rating action. We see the potential for an upgrade in the long term 	
if Multiplan develops a longer track record under a modest financial profile, 	
even through worse economic cycles.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008	
	
	
Ratings List	
 	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S.A.	
 Corporate Credit Rating	
  Global Scale                          BBB-/Stable/--     BB+/Positive/--	
  National Scale                        brAAA/Stable/--    brAA+/Positive/--	
 Senior Unsecured	
  National Scale                        brAAA              brAA+	
 	
 	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐