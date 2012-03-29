TEXT-S&P raises Nationstar Mortgage ratings to 'B+'

March 29 - Overview
-- Nationstar Mortgage LLC has improved its market position while
maintaining adequate earnings and capital.
-- As a result, we raised our counterparty credit on Nationstar to 'B+'
from 'B'. The outlook is stable.
-- At the same time, we also raised our rating on the firm's senior
unsecured debt to 'B+' from 'B'.
-- The stable outlook reflects the firm's improved earnings and
strengthened strategic position, offset by the operational risks the firm is
likely incur as it continues to grow rapidly.
Rating Action
On March 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its counterparty
credit rating on Nationstar Mortgage LLC to 'B+' from 'B'. The outlook is
stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's raised its rating on Nationstar's
senior unsecured debt to 'B+' from 'B'.
Rationale
The upgrades reflect management's ability to maintain adequate capital while
significantly improving the firm's strategic position. The positive rating
factors include low credit risk, good risk management, and favorable near-term
market conditions. The company is expanding quickly not only through
acquisitions, but also through a significant influx of servicing opportunities
as banks shed "high-touch" servicing. We expect Nationstar's cash flows and
earnings to improve as a result of this trend.
Nationstar raised $247 million with its March 2012 initial public offering
(IPO), significantly reducing leverage. We believe, however, that management
will issue significant amounts of new debt to fund growth in the servicing
portfolio. The firm's leverage along with the its dependence on market funding
and its limited earnings track record partially offset the positive momentum.
Finally, we remain uncertain about the prospects of the firm's long-term
strategy for operating in a more normalized housing market.
From 2007 through 2012, Nationstar has been growing its two complementary
business lines. It has done so by expanding its high-touch servicing operation
to take advantage of the market's need for more capable servicers, and by
changing its origination platform so that it now originates prime loans
instead of subprime mortgages. Our rating also reflects the limited credit
risk associated with originating conforming loans for agency execution by
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae.
The firm's risk management, which we consider "adequate", also supports the
rating because it contains some strong elements. For example, Nationstar's
risk-management procedures and communication are codified, and it has an
independent enterprise risk management infrastructure. This is above average
for a company of Nationstar's size.
Management grew the servicing portfolio to $107 billion as of year-end 2011
from $33.7 billion as of year-end 2009. During the next two years, the
origination platform should complement the high-touch servicing business,
especially in a more benign economy or if the mortgage market evolves so that
there are fewer subprime loans.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view of Nationstar's improved earnings and
strong strategic position, offset by the operational risks that result from
the firm's rapid growth.
Although Nationstar's competitive position has improved since we assigned the
rating in 2010, we could lower the rating if the firm's earnings and interest
coverage deteriorate materially. Specifically, if the ratio of adjusted EBITDA
to interest (excluding one-time noncash charges) falls below 1.2x for more
than two consecutive quarters without a credible plan to return to more normal
levels, we likely would downgrade the firm. We could upgrade the rating if the
firm's growth rate slows and if it is able to maintain leverage and earnings
metrics. Specifically, for an upgrade, we would expect normalized debt to
adjusted total equity to be under 5x and debt outside the warehouse to
adjusted EBITDA to remain under 4x.
Ratings List
Upgraded
To From
Nationstar Mortgage LLC
Counterparty Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured B+ B
Nationstar Capital Corp.
Senior Unsecured B+ B
