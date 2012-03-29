版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 30日 星期五 05:36 BJT

TEXT-S&P: Bladex 'BBB' notes rating unchanged after amount increase

March 29 -     -- Panama-based Bladex announced an increase in the total
amount of its 	
new, five-year bullet notes, issued under a medium-term euro program for up to 	
$2.25 billion, to $400 million from $350 million.	
     -- The increase in the issuance will not affect Bladex's credit metrics.	
     -- The rating on the notes remains unchanged at 'BBB'.	
    	
     March 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'BBB'
foreign currency rating on new senior unsecured notes issued by Panama-based
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A. (Bladex; BBB/Stable/A-2)
remained unchanged after an amount increase.	
     The new, five-year bullet notes, issued under a medium-term euro program 	
for up to $2.25 billion, accrue an interest coupon of 3.75%. The company 	
announced an increase in the total amount issued to $400 million from $350 	
million.	
     We don't expect the increase in the issuance to affect Bladex's credit 	
metrics," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Laurence Wattraint.	
	
RATINGS LIST	
 	
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                      BBB/Stable/A-2	
 	
Rating Unchanged	
 Senior Unsecured	
  $400 mil 3.75% euro notes due 2017	
   Foreign Currency                           BBB	
 	
 	
