TEXT-S&P: Bladex 'BBB' notes rating unchanged after amount increase

March 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'BBB'
foreign currency rating on new senior unsecured notes issued by Panama-based
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A. (Bladex; BBB/Stable/A-2)
remained unchanged after an amount increase.
The new, five-year bullet notes, issued under a medium-term euro program
for up to $2.25 billion, accrue an interest coupon of 3.75%. The company
announced an increase in the total amount issued to $400 million from $350
million.
We don't expect the increase in the issuance to affect Bladex's credit
metrics," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Laurence Wattraint.
RATINGS LIST
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2
Rating Unchanged
Senior Unsecured
$400 mil 3.75% euro notes due 2017
Foreign Currency BBB
