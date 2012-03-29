版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 30日 星期五 05:39 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates Goodyear Tire's term loan 'BB'

March 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has
assigned its 'BB' issue-level rating to Akron, Ohio-based The Goodyear Tire &
Rubber Co.'s $1.2 billion senior secured second-lien term loan. At the
same time, we assigned our recovery rating of '2' to the term loan, indicating
our expectation that lenders would receive substantial recovery (70%-90%) in the
event of a payment default. (For the recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's
recovery report on Goodyear, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as
possible following the release of this report.)	
	
The company is refinancing its domestic credit facilities. The commitment 	
under its senior secured second-lien term loan will remain at $1.2 billion and 	
will be extended to 2019. Its senior secured, first-lien asset based revolving 	
credit facility will be increased from $1.5 billion to $2.0 billion and its 	
maturity will be extended to 2017. The proceeds under the amended and restated 	
term loan will be used to repay the existing term loan and to fund  working 	
capital requirements and general corporate purposes of Goodyear Tire and its 	
subsidiaries.	
	
The company's obligations under both credit facilities will be guaranteed by 	
each of its existing and subsequently acquired direct or indirect domestic and 	
Canadian subsidiaries. The second-lien term loan will be secured by 	
second-priority security interests in all accounts receivable and inventory of 	
the parent company and its domestic and Canadian subsidiaries, a 	
second-priority pledge of applicable capital stock of each existing and 	
subsequently acquired subsidiaries of Goodyear, perfected second-priority 	
security interests in  substantially all the other tangible and intangible 	
assets of the parent company and its domestic and Canadian subsidiaries, and  	
perfected second-priority security interests in mortgages on certain U.S. 	
property, plant and equipment. The first-lien revolving facility will have a 	
first-priority interest or pledge in the collateral securing the second lien 	
term loan.	
	
Our 'BB-' rating on Goodyear Tire reflects the company's high leverage and the 	
substantial competition in both the replacement and original equipment tire 	
markets. (For the latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see our 	
research report on Goodyear Tire published Dec. 14, 2011.) 	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.	
 Corporate credit rating                 BB-/Stable/--	
	
New Rating	
	
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.	
 $1.2B sr secd second-lien term loan     BB	
   Recovery rating                       2	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐