TEXT-Fitch rates Flowers Foods notes 'BBB'

March 29 - Fitch Ratings rates Flowers Foods, Inc.'s (Flowers) $400 million 4.375% senior unsecured notes due April 1, 2022 'BBB'. Proceeds will be used to repay debt outstanding under the credit facility, to fund future acquisitions, and for general corporate purposes and working capital. The notes contain the standard protection for bondholders in the form of an offer to repurchase upon a change of control triggering event. The provision applies if there is a change of control at the 50% level and the company is downgraded below investment grade by at least two of Flowers' three rating agencies as a result. On a pro-forma basis, Debt/EBITDA leverage would be approximately 1.7 times (x) and well within the 3.5x maximum level in the revolving credit agreement. It would also equate to leverage on a rent-adjusted (EBITDAR) basis of nearly 3.6x which is moderately high for the rating category. Nonetheless, Fitch expects that EBITDAR leverage will decline to the 3x range within 12-18 months based on $90 million in term loan A scheduled debt amortizations and some improvement in EBITDA buttressed by the positive EBITDA contributions from any future acquisitions. Flowers' current ratings and Stable Outlook reflect its leading position in baked goods in the U.S. and its No. 1 market share in the southern U.S. - the primary market in which it competes - and good credit protection measures. After the company repays $225 million in revolving credit balances outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011, it should have significant liquidity with full availability under the $500 million commitment and near-term cash balances in the $175 million range. Fitch expects that management will continue to be prudent in managing its credit protection measures while executing its growth strategy. Please see Fitch's press release of Mar 28, 2012 for more details, available at 'www.fitchratings.com.'. For the fiscal year 2011, revenues increased 8% to $2.8 billion with added sales from the Tasty Baking Company acquisition (5%), price/mix (3%) and volume declines of .9%. Operating profit declined 8% to $203 million hampered modestly by increased ingredient and packaging costs as well as $6 million in acquisition related costs. EBITDA of $297 million was essentially flat with the prior year. Free cash flow (FCF) was negative $24 million due to hedging-related activities given highly volatile commodity costs during 2011. Fitch expects FCF to be positive and materially better than last year as long as input costs remain relatively stable. Fitch currently rates Flowers' as follows: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'; --Revolving Credit Facility 'BBB' --Term Loan A 'BBB'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research --Corporate Rating Methodology, Aug. 12, 2011; --Fitch Affirms Flowers Foods' IDR at 'BBB': Outlook Stable, March 28, 2012.