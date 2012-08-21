版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 22日 星期三 00:42 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's raises Group 1 Automotive ratings

Aug 21 Moody's raises Group 1 Automotive corporate family rating and probability of default rating to Ba2 from Ba3

