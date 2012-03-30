TEXT-Fitch release on Zions Bancorporation

March 30 - Zions Bancorporation's (ZION) recently announced 50% redemption of its Capital Purchase Program, or TARP, shares following a review by the Federal Reserve is a positive development for the company, according to Fitch Ratings. Fitch had expected this partial redemption in early 2012, and views it as a potentially positive development for the company's ratings. To help facilitate this repayment ZION's recently issued $300 million of senior unsecured notes, which Fitch had rated 'BBB-'. Should the company's current positive operating and asset quality trends continue over the next few quarters and its capital ratios remain satisfactory, Fitch anticipates ZION could facilitate the redemption of the remaining $700 million of its TARP shares at some point in late 2012. Fitch would view this as an additional positive for the company. With more than $50 billion in assets, ZION operates eight separately branded bank charters doing business in 10 western states. --Long-Term Issuer Default Rating 'BBB-'; --Viability Rating 'bbb-'.