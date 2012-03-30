版本:
2012年 3月 30日

TEXT-S&P revises Baker & Taylor outlook to stable

Overview	
     -- U.S.-based physical and digital book and entertainment distributor 	
Baker & Taylor's top-line performance remains pressured yet the company has 	
been able to maintain its margins. 	
     -- We are revising our outlook to stable from positive based on our view 	
that the company's operating performance and credit protection measures will 	
not meaningfully improve over the near term.	
     -- We are also affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
Charlotte, N.C.-based Baker & Taylor Acquisitions Corp. (Baker & Taylor) to 	
stable from positive. In addition, we affirmed our 'B' corporate credit 	
rating. 	
	
At the same time, the 'CCC+' issue-level rating (two notches lower than the 	
'B' corporate credit rating) and '6' recovery rating on the company's $165 	
million 11.5% second-priority senior secured notes due July 1, 2013 remain 	
unchanged. The '6' recovery rating indicates our expectation of negligible (0% 	
to 10%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on privately held Baker & Taylor reflect Standard & Poor's 	
expectations that the physical and digital book and entertainment 	
distributor's operating and financial performance will remain at or near 	
current levels, despite some revenue pressure. 	
	
We assess the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," 	
reflecting its leveraged capital structure, weak credit protection measures, 	
and moderate free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation. Credit protection 	
metrics were relatively flat for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, because of 	
debt repayment offset by lower EBITDA. We expect that the recent acquisition 	
in the higher margin library and education segment will generate some 	
additional EBITDA to partially offset the bankruptcy of Borders, a major 	
customer in the retail segment. 	
	
Our forecast assumes that:	
     -- The top line remains pressured and revenues decline in the low- to 	
mid-single digits in fiscal 2012 (ending June 30, 2012) and are flat in fiscal 	
2013. 	
     -- Gross margin will modestly improve given the company's focus on its 	
higher margin library and education segment and its recent acquisition.	
     -- Capital expenditures will be less than $20 million.	
     -- Moderate FOCF will be used for debt repayment.	
	
We estimate that total debt (including unrated holding company debt) to EBITDA 	
should remain in the 4.8x to low-5.0x range, EBITDA to interest coverage in 	
the 2.0x area, and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in the 13% to 16% 	
range. This is despite the rapidly evolving changes in the industry with the 	
acceptance of digital books and somewhat higher freight costs.	
	
In terms of Baker & Taylor's "vulnerable" business risk profile, we believe 	
that the company will continue to be susceptible to small changes in costs, 	
given its low operating margins as a distributor. Customer concentration is 	
also a risk, especially given the changing landscape in its retail segment. 	
Still, we estimate that the company has benefited from its continued focus on 	
cost control. We believe the company will focus mainly on extensions of its 	
library and educational business, and digital media initiatives. Also, we 	
expect Baker & Taylor to continue moderating its acquisition activity in the 	
near term. 	
	
Liquidity	
We believe Baker & Taylor's liquidity is "adequate" to meet its needs over the 	
next 12 months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the 	
following expectations:	
     -- We expect liquidity sources (including cash and availability under its 	
revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by 1.2x or more.	
     -- We also expect liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if 	
EBITDA declines by 15%.	
     -- We expect that the company will refinance its $165 million senior 	
secured notes due July 1, 2013, and that the springing maturity (March 21, 	
2013) on its $275 million asset-based senior secured revolving credit facility 	
will not apply.	
     -- We do not expect Baker & Taylor to have any covenant issues, even if 	
there is a 15% decline in EBITDA, because covenants do not apply unless 	
availability falls below a prescribed percentage of the revolving credit 	
facility.	
     -- We believe that the company has sound bank relationships given that it 	
amended its bank facility in August 2011 and the facility matures in five 	
years.	
	
We expect the company to generate moderate FOCF, a portion of which we believe 	
it will use for further debt repayment.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Baker & Taylor, 	
to be published immediately following this report, on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
Our outlook on Baker & Taylor is stable. We expect the company to maintain 	
margins and profitability measures, despite negative to flat sales growth for 	
the remainder of fiscal 2012 and into fiscal 2013. 	
	
We could take a negative rating action if the company has not refinanced its 	
upcoming maturity by September 2012. We could also do so if Baker & Taylor's 	
liquidity position deteriorates or it loses a major customer, resulting in 	
much lower EBITDA and, consequently, higher debt leverage. In addition, if 	
revenues decline in the mid- to high-single-digit range and gross margin 	
contracts by 50 basis points (bps)or more, or some combination of the two, 	
then we estimate that leverage would likely climb to the 6.5x area and we 	
would consider lowering the rating.	
	
We could raise the rating if we see meaningful new customer additions 	
resulting in improved operating performance and credit protection measures, 	
including debt leverage of 4x or less. We estimate that this could occur if we 	
see a combination of positive sales growth, gross margin improvement (150 bps 	
or more), or further debt reduction.	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed And Off CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
Baker & Taylor Acquisitions Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        B/Positive/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Unchanged	
	
Baker & Taylor Acquisitions Corp.	
 Senior Secured                         CCC+               	
   Recovery Rating                      6

