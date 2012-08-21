版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 22日 星期三 03:23 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's affirms SGS International long-term ratings

Aug 21 Moody's affirms SGS International B1 corporate family rating

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐