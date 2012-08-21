TEXT-S&P revises Weatherford International outlook to negative

Overview -- Switzerland-headquartered oil and natural gas services company Weatherford's credit protection measures are weak relative to our expectations for the current rating. -- The company has increased reliance on debt to finance growth over the past several quarters which has slowed improvement in the company's key credit ratios. -- We are revising our rating outlook on the company to negative from stable, reflecting a greater likelihood that the ratings could be lowered if the company is not able to restore credit metrics to appropriate levels for the rating over the intermediate term. Rating Action On Aug. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Switzerland-headquartered Weatherford International Ltd. to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating and the A-2 short-term rating. Rationale The rating action reflects our view that anticipated improvement in the company's credit protection measures will likely be delayed relative to our prior expectations. Weatherford's reliance on debt to finance growth over the past several quarters has slowed the pace of improvement in the company's credit metrics. The ratings on Weatherford International Ltd. reflect our assessment of the company's "satisfactory" business risk and "significant" financial risk. The ratings incorporate the company's position as the fourth-largest oilfield services provider, breadth of its product and service line offerings, and favorable geographic diversity. The ratings also reflect the company's high level of continued business investment (capital expenditures, working capital, and acquisitions) in excess of funds from operations that have resulted in debt increasing by an average of $300 million per quarter since mid-2011. This has significantly slowed the pace of the company's credit ratio improvement. Our assessment of Weatherford's satisfactory business profile stems from its diversification in major oilfield product and service categories that include: artificial lift, well construction, drilling services, drilling tools, completion systems, wireline and evaluation services, reentry and fishing services, stimulation and chemicals, integrated drilling and pipeline and specialty services. Although the company maintains a top-three market position within several of its segments, we view its competitive position as somewhat weaker than that of peers Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, and Halliburton, which we generally view as having stronger holistic product and service offerings and which have generally demonstrated more muted cyclical margin volatility. Weatherford's consolidated operating performance has improved meaningfully over the past year. In the second quarter, revenues were up 24% and EBITDA margins were roughly flat compared with the same quarter in 2011. Revenue improvement has benefited from increased activity and demand across all four of its geographic segments; however, North America and (to a lesser extent) Latin America accounted for the vast majority of the improvement in consolidated results. From a product perspective, the company saw notably stronger year-over-year demand in its well construction, artificial lift, completions, and drilling services product lines which benefitted from strong liquids pricing and associated higher levels of E&P drilling activity. In our view, improving trends in the company's financial performance are likely to continue through 2013. Higher levels of anticipated E&P spending, continued recovery in international operations, and a greater realization of earnings from recent and continuing capital investments should spur revenue growth of about 20% in 2012 and 10% in 2013. A greater proportion of growth will likely come from international operations, given the earlier stage of recovery in activity levels and the abatement of various project delays that hurt 2011 performance. We anticipate that consolidated EBITDA margins will improve to about 22% in 2013 as the company experiences a stronger backlog of international projects, the expiration of certain lower-margin contracts, and political and weather-related disruptions subside. The company has less exposure to the softening North American pressure-pumping market than its peers, accounting for about 9% of consolidated segment operating profit in North America. Weatherford has reported a material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting related to income tax reporting and indicated that it has identified adjustments that are material to prior years. As a result, the company is in the process of remediating associated deficiencies and restating its historical financial reports. The company has obtained waivers for the filing of interim financial statements through March of 2013. We view the company's financial profile as significant. Funds from operations (FFO) to debt has improved from the high-teens percentage area to the mid-20% area over the past year. Credit metric improvement during this timeframe has largely been framed by growth in earnings slightly outpacing growth in the company's debt balances. Current credit protection measures are weak relative to the 35% to 40% FFO to debt level that is considered appropriate for the rating category. We believe that Weatherford's credit protection measures are likely to approach levels more consistent with the rating category in 2013. Our forecast assumes that EBITDA will expand to $3.2 billion and $3.8 billion in 2012 and 2013, respectively, given our expectations for about 20% revenue growth in 2012 followed by 10% growth in 2013 and gradual expansion of margins to slightly more than 22% in 2013. Corresponding levels of funds from operations are $2.3 billion and $2.8 billion. We estimate that debt balances will likely peak at or about $8.8 billion at the end of 2012 and remain near that level in 2013. As a result, we estimate that the ratio of funds from operations to debt is likely to remain in the mid-20% area in 2012 and strengthen to the low-30% area in 2013. Liquidity We assess Weatherford's overall liquidity as "adequate." Our assessment incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- The company had cash and equivalent balances of $381 million as of June 30, 2012. -- The company has a $2.25 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility that matures in July 2016. We estimate that the company had slightly more than $1 billion of availability as of June 2012. -- The company has $544 million of long-term debt that matures through the end of 2013. -- We forecast that the company's capital expenditures and working capital investment will likely outpace funds from operations by about $200 million over the next 18 months. -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity cover uses by more than 1.25x over the next 18 months. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our view that the company's credit protection could remain weak relative to expectations for the rating. We would consider a negative rating action if Weatherford's debt balances increase materially from current levels, such that FFO drops below 25% or we deem it likely that improvement in the company's credit protection will be delayed beyond our current expectations. Similar ratings pressure could occur if EBITDA margins decline to below 18%. Alternatively, we would consider a positive rating action in the event that the company is able to reduce debt and maintain FFO to debt of 40% to 45%. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 Ratings List Rating Affirmed; Outlook Negative To From Weatherford International Ltd. Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-2