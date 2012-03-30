版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Weatherford International Ltd notes 'BBB'

March 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned a 'BBB' rating
to Weatherford International Inc.'s proposed senior unsecured notes due 2022 and
2042. Proceeds from the offering will be used to repay short-term debt and
general corporate purposes. 	
	
The 'BBB' rating and stable outlook on Switzerland-based Weatherford 	
International Ltd. reflect what we view as a "satisfactory" business
profile, based on its position in the oilfield services industry and its
intermediate financial profile. The ratings take into account the improvement in
the company's operating performance and credit protection measures, which are at	
levels fully satisfactory for the rating category. (For the complete corporate 	
credit rating rationale, see the research update on Weatherford International 	
published on Nov. 8, 2011).	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Weatherford International Ltd.	
 Corporate credit rating                   BBB/Stable/A-2	
	
New Rating	
 Proposed sr unsecured notes due 2022      BBB	
 Proposed sr unsecured notes due 2042      BBB	
	
	
