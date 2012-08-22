版本:
TEXT-S&P revises Pilgrim's Pride rating outlook to negative

Overview
     -- We believe higher feed costs may pressure U.S. chicken producer 
Pilgrim's Pride's earnings in the coming quarters.
     -- We are affirming our ratings on Pilgrim's Pride, including the 'B' 
corporate credit rating, which includes implicit support from its parent, JBS 
S.A. (BB/Stable/--).
     -- We are revising our outlook to negative from developing, reflecting 
the risk that earnings may decline significantly by the fourth quarter of 
fiscal 2012 and into 2013 if pricing actions don't fully offset higher feed 
costs.

Rating Action
On Aug. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on 
Greeley, Colo.-based Pilgrim's Pride Corp., including the 'B' corporate
credit 
rating. We also revised the outlook to negative from developing. Pilgrim's 
Pride had about $1.2 billion of reported debt outstanding as of June 24, 2012.

Rationale
The outlook revision to negative reflects our concerns about the impact higher 
feed costs will have on Pilgrim's Pride's earnings, given the drought in the 
Midwestern states. We believe the drought will lead to higher feed costs, 
which could pressure the company's operating performance during the next 12 
months. 

Standard & Poor's corporate credit rating on Pilgrim's Pride factors its 
relationship with its majority owner, JBS USA Holdings Inc., which is owned by 
JBS S.A. (BB/Stable/--). We believe Pilgrim's Pride is a strategically 
important investment for JBS and have therefore incorporated some implicit 
support from JBS in our Pilgrim's Pride corporate credit rating. We base these 
conclusions on JBS USA's initial $842 million equity investment in Pilgrim's 
Pride (representing a 67% ownership stake), its subsequent participation in 
the company's $200 million equity issuance completed March 2012 (with an 
approximate 68% share of the issuance), and its recent purchase of the 
remaining Pilgrim's Pride common equity shares held by Bo Pilgrim (a member of 
the founding family) thereby increasing its ownership stake in the company to 
about 75%. In addition, Pilgrim's Pride's poultry business and JBS' beef and 
pork businesses share the same industry characteristics. Additionally, JBS has 
largely integrated the two companies through head office consolidation, 
information technology platform integration, and other administrative shared 
services agreements.

For the first half of fiscal 2012, operating performance improved, with 
revenues slightly contracted by about 0.6% from the prior-year period 
primarily because of strategic business divestitures. However, adjusted EBITDA 
expanded to roughly $240 million as compared with a negative value in 2011. 
The increased profitability reflects higher average prices, lower feed costs 
and significant progress in operating cost reductions. As a result, credit 
protection measures modestly improved for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, 
with a ratio of total debt to adjusted EBITDA of 9.9x and funds from 
operations (FFO) to total debt of 6.3% as compared with 12.4x and 5%, 
respectively, in the prior-year period. The current ratios are still 
consistent with our indicative ratio ranges for a "highly leveraged" financial 
risk profile, which includes leverage of more than 5x and FFO to debt of less 
than 12%. 

Despite these slightly improved credit measures, based on current market data, 
we estimate the company will experience weaker credit measures in 2013. The 
market statistics that support our base case forecast include:
     -- As of Aug. 1, 2012 U.S. Corn and soybean meal prices are trading over 
$8 bushel and $500 per short ton on their Dec. 2012 futures contracts traded 
on the Chicago board of trade, representing a respective 42% and 60% increase 
from their early June 2012 lows.
     -- Although the company's feed costs are hedged at significantly lower 
prices through Sept. 2012, we believe feed costs will increase closer to 
current market prices by the fourth quarter of fiscal 2012 and remain at those 
levels into 2013.  
     -- We are uncertain about the company's ability to raise prices on its 
chicken products sufficiently to offset the higher feed costs. We believe the 
upcoming contract and pricing discussions with key customers (which typically 
occur during the fourth quarter of the calendar year) will determine the 
company's ability to pass through price increases.  
     -- Industry data suggest aggregate supplies and production levels may 
continue to decline, which would support higher chicken prices. Poultry 
products in cold storage declined 14% from the prior year in the first half of 
fiscal 2012, and the USDA has indicated that broiler meat production declined 
5% in June 2012 from 2011. The USDA also projects 2013 production to decline 
by about 1.3% from 2012. 

Based on the aforementioned data, the uncertainty around pricing, and our 
concerns about retailers' willingness to accept higher prices and the strength 
of food service demand given the still sluggish U.S. economic rebound, we 
believe price increases may not fully offset higher feed costs. As a result, 
we forecast weaker earnings and credit measures in 2013. Our current base case 
projections for fiscal 2012 and 2013 include the following financial 
assumptions:
     -- Fiscal 2012 EBITDA of about $300 million, reflecting third quarter 
EBITDA at moderately lower levels than the second quarter and negligible 
fourth quarter EBITDA. These assumption include annual cost savings of about 
$200 million.
     -- A fiscal 2013 EBITDA decline of more than 30%, reflecting double-digit 
feed cost inflation, including corn costs of close to $8 per bushel that are 
not fully offset by higher pricing.
     -- Negative free cash flows of more than $50 million in 2013 that result 
in higher year-end unadjusted debt balances of about $1.26 billion.

Based on the above assumptions, we believe Pilgrim's Pride's credit measure 
would weaken significantly in 2013, including an adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio 
of more than 10x and funds from operations to total debt approaching 5% by 
fiscal year-end 2013. These ratios are significantly weaker than ratios on a 
year-to-date basis. 

The stand-alone credit profile on Pilgrim's Pride reflects the company's 
"highly leveraged" financial risk profile and "vulnerable" business risk 
profile. The company's financial risk profile primarily reflects its 
still-high levels of debt and weak cash flows, which we believe may turn 
negative again in fiscal 2013. Key credit factors considered in Pilgrim's 
Pride's vulnerable business risk profile include the company's volatile 
earnings, its narrow focus primarily on chicken production and marketing. 

Pilgrim's Pride's earnings have demonstrated a high degree of volatility and 
we expect this trend to continue for the company in the future. In the last 
fiscal year (ended Dec. 31, 2011), the company suffered an adjusted EBITDA 
decline of about $620 million year-over-year, and a similar decline occurred 
in 2008 when the company filed for bankruptcy. Yet, adjusted EBITDA rebounded 
by about $575 million in the first year out of bankruptcy, and we believe it 
will rebound in EBITDA in 2012. Still, we believe this volatility will 
continue, given our expectations for significant EBITDA declines in fiscal 
2013. 

Liquidity
We believe Pilgrim's Pride currently has adequate liquidity and we anticipate 
sources of cash (including cash on hand, discretionary cash flow, and 
revolving credit availability) will cover expected cash uses by more than 1.2x 
over the next year. Our view of the company's liquidity incorporates the 
following assumptions:
     -- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if our already 
low EBITDA projection were to decline by 20%.
     -- The company completed a $200 million equity issuance in March 2013 and 
used about $155 million proceeds to repay revolver drawings. We assume the 
company has about $500 million available on its $700 million asset-based 
revolver maturing in 2014.
     -- Annual debt amortization requirements of less than $20 million per 
year.
     -- Capital expenditures of approximately $100 million. 
     -- We believe the company benefits from sound relationships with its 
banks based on its obtaining two covenant relief packages in 2011. 
     -- We believe the company generally adopts prudent financial risk 
management

We expect the company to be in compliance with its financial covenants with 
adequate cushion when they become applicable in Dec. 2012. The company 
obtained additional covenant relief following its December 2011 bank 
amendment, which provided greater discretion over which periods to include 
when calculating its EBITDA based covenants (the annualized final quarter of 
2012 or up to all four quarters of the year or eight quarters in the case of 
the coverage covenant). However, we believe this covenant may come under 
pressure in the second half of fiscal 2013. Still, we believe a covenant 
breach would be averted given the subordinated debt cure provision in the 
company's bank credit agreement (JBS is allowed to inject up to $200 million 
in the form of subordinated debt to cure any covenant defaults). In fiscal 
2011 JBS utilized this provision, making a $50 million subordinated debt 
injection to allow the company to maintain covenant compliance. 

Recovery analysis
The company's $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2018 are rated 'B-', 
with a recovery rating of '5', indicating or expectations for modest (10%-30%) 
recovery in the event of a payment default. For a complete recovery analysis, 
please refer to our recovery report on Pilgrim's Pride to be published on 
RatingsDirect following the release of this report. 

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our concerns that earnings and credit measures 
may weaken in the coming quarters because the company may not be able to raise 
prices sufficiently to offset significantly higher feed costs. We expect the 
company will maintain adequate liquidity despite a debt to EBITDA ratio 
possibly approaching 10x and funds from operations to total debt of about 5% 
by fiscal year-end 2013, in part because we believe JBS will continue to 
support Pilgrim's Pride during periods of weak earnings.  

We would consider a lower rating if operating performance weakens by more than 
our current expectations and the company breaches compliance with its 
financial covenants, possibly in the second half of fiscal 2013, absent a 
capital injection from JBS or another bank facility amendment to provide 
covenant relief. We believe this could occur if corn costs remain at about $8 
per bushel or higher and the company cannot raise prices high enough to offset 
the higher feed costs. 

Alternatively, we would revise the outlook to stable if operating performance 
does not decline as we current expect for fiscal 2013, resulting in full-year 
EBITDA close to $200 million or more, a debt to EBITDA ratio of less than 7x, 
and adequate covenant cushion on the company's financial covenants. This could 
occur if declines in industry production continue at a low-single-digit 
percentage rate, thereby allowing the company to offset projected higher feed 
costs with at least high-single-digit percentage price increases when the 
company renegotiates prices with its key customers in the coming months.

Ratings List
Rating Affirmed; Outlook Revised
                                             To                     From
Pilgrim's Pride Corp.
 Corporate credit rating        B/Negative/--   B/Developing/--

Issue Rating Affirmed; Recovery Rating Unchanged
Pilgrim's Pride Corp.
 Senior unsecured                B-
  Recovery rating                 5



