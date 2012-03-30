版本:
TEXT-S&P puts CaixaBank hybrids 'BB+' rating on watch negative

March 30 - Overview	
     -- On March 26, 2012, Spain's CaixaBank S.A. announced it has
reached a preliminary merger agreement with Spanish bank Banca Civica S.A. 	
     -- We are placing our 'BB+' issue ratings on CaixaBank's hybrid 	
instruments on CreditWatch negative.	
     -- The CreditWatch reflects the potentially negative effect of the merger 	
with Banca Civica on our assessment of CaixaBank's capital and earnings, and 	
consequently of its stand-alone credit profile (SACP).	
     -- We are also affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term ratings on 	
CaixaBank and our 'BBB-/A-3' long and short-term ratings on parent holding 	
company Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona (la Caixa). The outlooks on 	
the long-term ratings are stable.  	
     -- The stable outlooks reflect that our long- and short-term ratings on 	
CaixaBank and la Caixa would remain unchanged at 'BBB+' and 'BBB-' 	
respectively, all other things being equal, even if we lowered our assessment 	
of CaixaBank's SACP to 'bbb'.  	
	
Rating Action	
On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB+' issue 	
ratings on Spain-based CaixaBank S.A.'s (CaixaBank) hybrid instruments on 	
CreditWatch with negative implications. 	
	
At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term counterparty 	
credit ratings on CaixaBank and our 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term ratings on 	
its parent company Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona (la Caixa). The 	
outlooks are stable. 	
	
Rationale	
The rating actions follow the announcement that the boards of directors of la 	
Caixa and CaixaBank have reached a preliminary merger agreement with the 	
boards of Banca Civica S.A. (BBB-/Watch Pos/A-3) and of each of the savings 	
banks integrated in it (see also "Spain-Based Banca Civica 'BBB-/A-3' Put On 	
Watch Positive Following Announced Potential Integration Into CaixaBank," 	
published today on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).	
). We understand that under the agreement terms, CaixaBank will absorb Banca 	
Civica. The actions reflect our belief that if the transaction goes through 	
and based on the preliminary agreement terms, it would likely have a negative 	
impact on CaixaBank's consolidated capital position, and lead us to revise our 	
assessment of its capital and earnings to "moderate" from "adequate" 	
currently. This would lead us to revise our stand-alone credit profile (SACP) 	
on CaixaBank to 'bbb' from 'bbb+' currently. We would also lower the ratings 	
on CaixaBank's hybrids, which we rate by notching down from the SACP, in 	
accordance with our criteria. At present, we believe that the other features 	
of CaixaBank post merger would likely remain consistent with our current 	
assessment of CaixaBank's financial and business positions. Under our 	
methodology, even if we lowered CaixaBank's SACP by one notch to 'bbb' 	
following the absorption of Banca Civica, the long-term rating on CaixaBank 	
would remain unchanged at 'BBB+' because we would incorporate one notch of 	
uplift for potential extraordinary government support.	
	
We analyze CaixaBank and its controlling holding company, la Caixa, on a 	
consolidated basis, using la Caixa's consolidated financial information, in 	
accordance with our criteria. We consider CaixaBank to be the group's core 	
operating entity. We rate la Caixa two notches below CaixaBank's long-term 	
rating to reflect the structural subordination of la Caixa's creditors to 	
those of CaixaBank. Consequently, our affirmation of the ratings on la Caixa 	
follows the same action on CaixaBank.	
	
In our opinion, the potential acquisition of Banca Civica would likely have a 	
negative impact on CaixaBank's capital position and on the risk-adjusted 	
capital (RAC) ratio we calculate to measure its capital. We believe that 	
CaixaBank's pro forma consolidated RAC ratio as of year-end 2011, after 	
integrating Banca Civica's Standard & Poor's estimated risk-weighted assets, 	
would stand between 5.5% and 6%. Although we believe that CaixaBank's organic 	
capital generation should enable it to progressively enhance its solvency over 	
the rating horizon, we don't anticipate, at this stage, that this would be 	
sufficient to restore its RAC ratio before diversification to an "adequate" 	
level according to our criteria. Consequently, we project that the RAC ratio 	
before diversification for the combined entity for 2012 would likely remain in 	
the 5%-7% bucket, compared with the 7.1% we currently estimate for CaixaBank. 	
The potentially lower RAC ratio would lead us to revise our assessment of 	
Caixabank's capital and earnings to "moderate" from "adequate." Despite low 	
business volumes and high funding costs in coming quarters, CaixaBank's 	
earnings capacity should benefit, however, from the potential cost synergies 	
that we think it can extract from the integration and that would enhance its 	
operating profitability.	
	
We also believe that the potential impact of consolidating Banca Civica on 	
CaixaBank's credit risk position would be manageable, although Banca Civica's 	
asset quality has deteriorated more than that of CaixaBank. We expect that 	
Banca Civica would accumulate a higher level of problematic assets. In our 	
view, CaixaBank's consolidated loan portfolio post merger would continue 	
outperforming the banking system in terms of delinquencies in each of the main 	
credit segments, and consequently would still be consistent with our "strong" 	
assessment of the risk position. This is due to the overall modest size of 	
most of the problematic assets acquired from Banca Civica, relative to the 	
overall size of those of CaixaBank. Moreover, we believe that the additional 	
extraordinary provisions that CaixaBank would be taking on the acquired 	
portfolio at the moment of the acquisition would provide it with a strong 	
cushion to absorb potential credit losses. 	
	
We would likely continue to assess CaixaBank's funding position post merger as 	
"average" and its liquidity as "adequate," because retail customer deposits 	
would represent the main source of financing. CaixaBank's 	
loan-to-core-customer-deposits ratio after the merger, excluding wholesale 	
instruments and repurchase agreements with retail customers, would be in the 	
130% to 140% range, which is better than the system average. CaixaBank 	
typically maintains adequate liquidity cushions on its balance sheet in case 	
of need. 	
	
Finally, although the potential acquisition of Banca Civica would enable 	
CaixaBank to enhance its overall domestic market position and to rank as the 	
largest bank in the Spanish financial system, we have already factored into 	
our current ratings on CaixaBank's assessment of a "strong" business position. 	
This assessment takes into account that CaixaBank runs one of Spain's 	
strongest domestic retail banking franchises.	
	
CreditWatch	
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement on CaixaBank's hybrid instruments 	
after the merger closes, which is likely by the end of the third quarter of 	
2012. If, as a result of the acquisition of Banca Civica, we were to lower our 	
SACP assessment on CaixaBank to 'bbb' from 'bbb+', we would lower our issue 	
rating on the hybrid instruments by one notch to 'BB' from 'BB+'. 	
	
Conversely, we would affirm the issue rating on the hybrids if CaixaBank 	
managed to cushion the impact of acquired risk-weighted assets on its capital 	
and we were to leave our SACP on the bank unchanged.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook on the long-term rating on CaixaBank is stable. All other things 	
being equal, our long- and short-term ratings on CaixaBank would remain 	
unchanged at 'BBB+', even if we lowered our assessment of CaixaBank's SACP to 	
'bbb'. This is because we would start factoring into the ratings one notch of 	
uplift for potential extraordinary government support, in accordance with our 	
criteria.               	
                                                        	
Following a lowering of the SACP and a change in uplift for government 	
support, and upon completion of the transaction, however, we would likely 	
revise the outlooks to negative, mirroring the outlook on the Kingdom of Spain 	
(A/Negative/A-1). 	
	
We could then consider negative rating actions if we:	
     -- Lowered the SACP to 'bbb-', contrary to our current base-case 	
scenario. This could occur if, in addition to assessing CaixaBank's capital 	
and earnings as "moderate," we believed that CaixaBank's asset quality 	
performance were likely to deteriorate in line with the banking sector 	
average, which we currently do not anticipate. Weakening asset quality along 	
these lines would lead us to reassess CaixaBank's risk position as "adequate" 	
under our criteria; or	
     -- Downgraded Spain to 'A-', which would mean that we would not 	
incorporate government support into CaixaBank's long-term rating under our 	
criteria, given the lower long-term rating on the sovereign.	
	
In our view, a positive rating action is unlikely over the next 15 to 18 	
months. 	
	
The stable outlook on La Caixa mirrors that on its operating company 	
CaixaBank. Given our approach to rate la Caixa two notches down from 	
CaixaBank's long-term rating, a downgrade of CaixaBank would likely lead to a 	
downgrade of la Caixa.	
 	
Ratings Score Snapshot	
Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating    BBB+	
Holding Company Rating            BBB-	
	
SACP                              bbb+	
 Anchor                           bbb-	
 Business Position                Strong (+1)	
 Capital and Earnings             Adequate (0)	
 Risk Position                    Strong (+1)	
 Funding and Liquidity            Average and Adequate (0)	
	
Support                           0	
 GRE Support                      0	
 Group Support                    0	
 Sovereign Support                0	
	
Additional Factors                0	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 	
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 	
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 	
     -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Spain-Based Banca Civica 'BBB-/A-3' Put On Watch Positive Following 	
Announced Potential Integration Into CaixaBank, March 30, 2012	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
CaixaBank S.A.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB+/Stable/A-2    	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB+               	
	
Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB-/Stable/A-3    	
 Certificate Of Deposit                 BBB-	
 Subordinated                           BB+                	
 Commercial Paper                       A-3                	
	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action	
                                        To                 From	
CaixaBank S.A.	
Caixa Preference Ltd.	
 Preferred Stock                        BB+/Watch Neg      BB+	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

