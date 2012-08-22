TEXT-Fitch: DFS Funding ratings unaffected by expected Denizbank sale

Aug 22 - Fitch Ratings does not expect any rating impact on DFS Funding Corp.'s (DFS) notes from the expected sale of Denizbank ('BBB-'/Stable). DFS is a securitisation of future diversified payment rights denominated in USD, EUR, and GBP and originated by Denizbank, which is Turkey's ninth-largest bank and is currently a fully-owned subsidiary of Dexia ('A+'/Stable). Fitch has been informed of the sale and purchase agreement of the Denizbank shares owned by Dexia to Sberbank of Russia ('BBB'/Stable), subject to the fulfilment or waiver of certain conditions. Denizbank has been assigned a Going Concern Assessment (GCA) score of 3, which allows for a maximum uplift of DFS's rating of two notches above the local currency IDR, according to Fitch's Future Flow Securitisation Criteria. The bank's 'BBB-' Long-term foreign currency IDR is underpinned by its 'bbb-' Viability Rating, reflecting Fitch's view of the bank's standalone strength. DFS is currently rated one notch above Denizbank's local currency IDR of 'BBB'/Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The RWN on Denizbank's 'BBB' Long-term local currency IDR already reflects the possibility for this rating to be downgraded by one notch following the sale of the bank to an acquirer more lowly-rated than Dexia Group. The downgrade scenario would increase the current notching differential between DFS and Denizbank's local currency IDR to two notches, which would still be in line with Fitch's criteria (for more details see "Fitch Puts Denizbank Russia on RWE; Dexia Group, Sberbank & Denizbank Unaffected" dated 28 May 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch will continue to monitor the effect of the sale and purchase agreement of Denizbank and will comment further when additional information is available. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.