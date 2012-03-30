版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 31日 星期六 01:23 BJT

OMNICARE/BRIEF (URGENT)

March 30 Omnicare Inc : * Moodys assigns ba3 to omnicares senior sub convertible note exchange offer;

stable outlook

