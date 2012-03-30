TEXT-S&P affirms Burlington Northern Santa Fe

Overview -- U.S.-based Burlington Northern Santa Fe's earnings and cash flow continue to improve as a result of core pricing gains, increased operating efficiency, and earnings growth. -- Still, we expect credit metrics to remain near current levels because of rising capital expenditures and ongoing dividends to its parent, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -- We are affirming our ratings on the railroad operator, including the 'BBB+' corporate credit rating. -- The outlook is stable. We expect better pricing, rising volumes, and improved operating efficiency to continue to strengthen the company's revenues and earnings over the next few quarters. Rating Action On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on Fort Worth, Texas-based Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF), including the 'BBB+' corporate credit rating. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we withdrew our short-term ratings on the company, as BNSF no longer uses commercial paper following the termination of its revolving credit facility. Rationale The ratings BNSF reflect the company's strong competitive position in the low-risk U.S. freight railroad industry and solid earnings and cash flow generation. Standard & Poor's includes one notch of credit for potential support (but not an explicit guarantee) from parent Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (which acquired BNSF on Feb. 12, 2010). Price competition from other railroads and trucking companies and the capital intensity of the industry partially offset these strengths. We characterize the company's business risk profile as "strong," financial risk profile as "intermediate," and liquidity as "adequate." We expect BNSF to maintain satisfactory operating profitability and generate funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in the mid-30% area in 2012 as a result of gradually rising freight volumes and prices, as well as strong operating efficiency. BNSF operates the second-largest rail network in North America. The company enjoys strong positions in upper-Midwest grain shipping, Wyoming- and Montana-based low-sulfur coal transportation, and intermodal (trailer and container) movements. The company has a well-diversified traffic base, consisting of consumer products--mainly domestic and international intermodal (31% of 2011 freight revenues), coal (27%), industrial products (22%), and agricultural products (20%). While BNSF benefits from emphasizing the premium segment of the intermodal market, its significant reliance on this market makes it more subject to cyclical swings in consumer demand than some other railroads. Over the next several quarters, we expect BNSF revenues to benefit from volume growth in the mid- to high-single-digits percent area, modest pricing gains, and ongoing efficiency gains. The near-term growth prospects for the U.S. economy have improved--we currently estimate that U.S. GDP will expand by 2.1% in 2012. We believe BNSF will continue to benefit from the diversity of its end markets, operating efficiency, and favorable pricing fundamentals. BNSF's volumes also continue to improve due to increased domestic automotive production, expanded service offerings, and new customers in domestic intermodal. BNSF has capacity in its network to accommodate a rebound in volumes, in our view, without adding back a commensurate level of expenses. On the pricing side, we expect yields to benefit from better recovery of higher fuel prices through fuel surcharges, as well as mid-single-digit percent core price increases. We expect the company's operating profitability, cash flow, and credit metrics to remain relatively stable, given focused cost controls, stable yields, and efficient operations. For the full year 2011, the company reported an operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenues) of 72.8%, lower (better) than 73.2% in 2010 and comparable with its Class 1 peer railroads. BNSF's internally generated cash is well in excess of its capital expenditures and operating needs, and we expect this to remain so in 2012. For the fiscal year ended Dec. 31 2011, the company generated cash flow from operations totaling $6.5 billion, and capital expenditures totaled $3.3 billion. In 2012, we expect cash flow from operations to continue to improve as volumes rebound gradually and pricing gains remain modest. We expect capital expenditures to increase to $3.9 billion to fund track maintenance, new equipment purchases, and the technology upgrades required under the positive train control regulatory mandate. Since its acquisition by Berkshire Hathaway, BNSF has increased dividends and paid $3.5 billion and $1.25 billion to its parent in 2011 and 2010, respectively. Still, we expect BNSF to employ moderate financial policies and maintain fairly consistent credit metrics over the long term. We expect debt to capital (adjusted for off-balance-sheet obligations) to remain in the low- to mid-30% area and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt to be in the mid-30% area, both acceptable credit metrics for the current ratings. Currently, BNSF maintains debt to capital in the low-30% range and FFO to total debt of 36%. Debt to capital is not comparable with that of other large U.S. railroads. The ratio was 50%-55% but declined because of a purchase accounting adjustments (writing up assets and equity) following the acquisition by Berkshire Hathaway. Liquidity We characterize the company's liquidity as adequate, supported by substantial cash generation and healthy access to low-cost capital. In accordance with our liquidity criteria, expectations and assumptions that support our liquidity assessment include: -- We expect the company's liquidity sources over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x, the minimum level for an adequate designation. -- In our analysis, we estimate liquidity sources over the next 12 months totaling about $7.5 billion to $9 billion, consisting of cash balances, proceeds from recent debt issuance, and funds from operations. Our estimate of about $7 billion to $8 billion of uses includes capital spending, debt maturities, and dividends. -- Net sources would be positive even with an EBITDA decline of 20% or more. -- The company has good relationships with its banks, in our assessment, and has solid standing in the credit markets, having successfully issued debt at favorable interest rates. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had $2 billion in cash and cash equivalents. In September 2011, BNSF terminated its $1.2 billion revolving credit facility, and in October 2011, the company terminated its accounts-receivable securitization programs (totaling $200 million). Still, we expect BNSF to maintain sufficient access to capital in the unsecured debt markets to fund its operating needs. In 2012, we expect BNSF to generate cash flow well in excess of working capital and capital expenditure requirements. We expect capital spending to be about $3.9 billion in 2012. In addition to the additional $1 billion the company distributed to Berkshire Hathaway in February 2012, BNSF paid total dividends of $3.5 billion to Berkshire Hathaway in 2011. Over the next few years, we expect BNSF to continue to dividend excess cash flow to Berkshire Hathaway. Although BNSF's internal cash flow generation is substantial, we classify its liquidity as "adequate," rather than "strong" like several of its large North American railroads, because of the significant ongoing dividends to its parent. Outlook The outlook is stable. BNSF should continue to benefit from gradually rising volumes, cost savings, and stable pricing trends over the next few years. We expect BNSF's internally generated cash flow to remain well in excess of capital expenditures and working capital needs. We also expect BNSF to use free operating cash flow to pay dividends to Berkshire Hathaway. We consider a ratings downgrade unlikely, given BNSF's flexibility to retain free cash flow, if necessary to preserve its financial profile. However, if the financial profile weakens as a result of greater-than-expected shareholder rewards resulting in FFO to total debt falling to and remaining less than 25%, we could lower the ratings. Although less likely, we could raise the ratings if earnings growth results in FFO to total debt rise to and remain greater than 45%. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Short-Term Rating Withdrawn To From Burlington Northern Santa Fe LLC Corporate credit rating BBB+/Stable/-- BBB+/Stable/A-2 Commercial paper NR A-2 BNSF Railway Co. Corporate credit rating BBB+/Stable/-- Senior secured BBB+ Equipment trust certificates A+ Burlington Northern Santa Fe LLC Senior unsecured BBB+ BNSF Funding Trust I Preferred stock BBB Burlington Northern Inc. Senior unsecured BBB+ Northern Pacific Railway Co. Senior secured A

Primary Credit Analyst: Anita Ogbara, New York (1) 212-438-5077; anita_ogbara@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Lisa Jenkins, New York (1) 212-438-7697; lisa_jenkins@standardandpoors.com 