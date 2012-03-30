版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 31日 星期六 02:25 BJT

TEXT-S&P affirms Burlington Northern Santa Fe

Overview	
     -- U.S.-based Burlington Northern Santa Fe's earnings and cash flow 	
continue to improve as a result of core pricing gains, increased operating 	
efficiency, and earnings growth.	
     -- Still, we expect credit metrics to remain near current levels because 	
of rising capital expenditures and ongoing dividends to its parent, Berkshire 	
Hathaway Inc.	
     -- We are affirming our ratings on the railroad operator, including the 	
'BBB+' corporate credit rating.	
     -- The outlook is stable. We expect better pricing, rising volumes, and 	
improved operating efficiency to continue to strengthen the company's revenues 	
and earnings over the next few quarters.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on 	
Fort Worth, Texas-based Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF), including the 	
'BBB+' corporate credit rating. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we 	
withdrew our short-term ratings on the company, as BNSF no longer uses 	
commercial paper following the termination of its revolving credit facility.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings BNSF reflect the company's strong competitive position in the 	
low-risk U.S. freight railroad industry and solid earnings and cash flow 	
generation. Standard & Poor's includes one notch of credit for potential 	
support (but not an explicit guarantee) from parent Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 	
(which acquired BNSF on Feb. 12, 2010). Price competition from other railroads 	
and trucking companies and the capital intensity of the industry partially 	
offset these strengths. 	
	
We characterize the company's business risk profile as "strong," financial 	
risk profile as "intermediate," and liquidity as "adequate." We expect BNSF to 	
maintain satisfactory operating profitability and generate funds from 	
operations (FFO) to total debt in the mid-30% area in 2012 as a result of 	
gradually rising freight volumes and prices, as well as strong operating 	
efficiency. 	
	
BNSF operates the second-largest rail network in North America. The company 	
enjoys strong positions in upper-Midwest grain shipping, Wyoming- and 	
Montana-based low-sulfur coal transportation, and intermodal (trailer and 	
container) movements. The company has a well-diversified traffic base, 	
consisting of consumer products--mainly domestic and international intermodal 	
(31% of 2011 freight revenues), coal (27%), industrial products (22%), and 	
agricultural products (20%). While BNSF benefits from emphasizing the premium 	
segment of the intermodal market, its significant reliance on this market 	
makes it more subject to cyclical swings in consumer demand than some other 	
railroads.	
	
Over the next several quarters, we expect BNSF revenues to benefit from volume 	
growth in the mid- to high-single-digits percent area, modest pricing gains, 	
and ongoing efficiency gains. The near-term growth prospects for the U.S. 	
economy have improved--we currently estimate that U.S. GDP will expand by 2.1% 	
in 2012. We believe BNSF will continue to benefit from the diversity of its 	
end markets, operating efficiency, and favorable pricing fundamentals. BNSF's 	
volumes also continue to improve due to increased domestic automotive 	
production, expanded service offerings, and new customers in domestic 	
intermodal. BNSF has capacity in its network to accommodate a rebound in 	
volumes, in our view, without adding back a commensurate level of expenses. On 	
the pricing side, we expect yields to benefit from better recovery of higher 	
fuel prices through fuel surcharges, as well as mid-single-digit percent core 	
price increases. We expect the company's operating profitability, cash flow, 	
and credit metrics to remain relatively stable, given focused cost controls, 	
stable yields, and efficient operations. For the full year 2011, the company 	
reported an operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of operating 	
revenues) of 72.8%, lower (better) than 73.2% in 2010 and comparable with its 	
Class 1 peer railroads.	
	
BNSF's internally generated cash is well in excess of its capital expenditures 	
and operating needs, and we expect this to remain so in 2012. For the fiscal 	
year ended Dec. 31 2011, the company generated cash flow from operations 	
totaling $6.5 billion, and capital expenditures totaled $3.3 billion. In 2012, 	
we expect cash flow from operations to continue to improve as volumes rebound 	
gradually and pricing gains remain modest. We expect capital expenditures to 	
increase to $3.9 billion to fund track maintenance, new equipment purchases, 	
and the technology upgrades required under the positive train control 	
regulatory mandate. Since its acquisition by Berkshire Hathaway, BNSF has 	
increased dividends and paid $3.5 billion and $1.25 billion to its parent in 	
2011 and 2010, respectively. Still, we expect BNSF to employ moderate 	
financial policies and maintain fairly consistent credit metrics over the long 	
term. We expect debt to capital (adjusted for off-balance-sheet obligations) 	
to remain in the low- to mid-30% area and funds from operations (FFO) to total 	
debt to be in the mid-30% area, both acceptable credit metrics for the current 	
ratings. Currently, BNSF maintains debt to capital in the low-30% range and 	
FFO to total debt of 36%. Debt to capital is not comparable with that of other 	
large U.S. railroads. The ratio was 50%-55% but declined because of a purchase 	
accounting adjustments (writing up assets and equity) following the 	
acquisition by Berkshire Hathaway. 	
	
Liquidity	
We characterize the company's liquidity as adequate, supported by substantial 	
cash generation and healthy access to low-cost capital. In accordance with our 	
liquidity criteria, expectations and assumptions that support our liquidity 	
assessment include:	
     -- We expect the company's liquidity sources over the next 12 to 18 	
months to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x, the minimum level for an adequate 	
designation.	
     -- In our analysis, we estimate liquidity sources over the next 12 months 	
totaling about $7.5 billion to $9 billion, consisting of cash balances, 	
proceeds from recent debt issuance, and funds from operations. Our estimate of 	
about $7 billion to $8 billion of uses includes capital spending, debt 	
maturities, and dividends.	
     -- Net sources would be positive even with an EBITDA decline of 20% or 	
more.	
     -- The company has good relationships with its banks, in our assessment, 	
and has solid standing in the credit markets, having successfully issued debt 	
at favorable interest rates.	
	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had $2 billion in cash and cash equivalents. 	
In September 2011, BNSF terminated its $1.2 billion revolving credit facility, 	
and in October 2011, the company terminated its accounts-receivable 	
securitization programs (totaling $200 million). Still, we expect BNSF to 	
maintain sufficient access to capital in the unsecured debt markets to fund 	
its operating needs.	
	
In 2012, we expect BNSF to generate cash flow well in excess of working 	
capital and capital expenditure requirements. We expect capital spending to be 	
about $3.9 billion in 2012. In addition to the additional $1 billion the 	
company distributed to Berkshire Hathaway in February 2012, BNSF paid total 	
dividends of $3.5 billion to Berkshire Hathaway in 2011. Over the next few 	
years, we expect BNSF to continue to dividend excess cash flow to Berkshire 	
Hathaway. Although BNSF's internal cash flow generation is substantial, we 	
classify its liquidity as "adequate," rather than "strong" like several of its 	
large North American railroads, because of the significant ongoing dividends 	
to its parent.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable. BNSF should continue to benefit from gradually rising 	
volumes, cost savings, and stable pricing trends over the next few years. We 	
expect BNSF's internally generated cash flow to remain well in excess of 	
capital expenditures and working capital needs. We also expect BNSF to use 	
free operating cash flow to pay dividends to Berkshire Hathaway. We consider a 	
ratings downgrade unlikely, given BNSF's flexibility to retain free cash flow, 	
if necessary to preserve its financial profile. However, if the financial 	
profile weakens as a result of greater-than-expected shareholder rewards 	
resulting in FFO to total debt falling to and remaining less than 25%, we 	
could lower the ratings. Although less likely, we could raise the ratings if 	
earnings growth results in FFO to total debt rise to and remain greater than 	
45%.	
	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; Short-Term Rating Withdrawn	
                                        To                 From	
Burlington Northern Santa Fe LLC	
 Corporate credit rating                BBB+/Stable/--     BBB+/Stable/A-2	
 Commercial paper                       NR                 A-2	
	
BNSF Railway Co.	
 Corporate credit rating                BBB+/Stable/--     	
 Senior secured                         BBB+	
 Equipment trust certificates           A+	
	
Burlington Northern Santa Fe LLC	
 Senior unsecured                       BBB+               	
	
BNSF Funding Trust I	
 Preferred stock                        BBB                	
	
Burlington Northern Inc.	
 Senior unsecured                       BBB+               	
	
Northern Pacific Railway Co.	
 Senior secured                         A                  	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Anita Ogbara, New York (1) 212-438-5077;	
                        anita_ogbara@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Lisa Jenkins, New York (1) 212-438-7697;	
                   lisa_jenkins@standardandpoors.com	
	
	
No content (including ratings, credit-related analyses and data, model, 	
software, or other application or output therefrom) or any part thereof 	
(Content) may be modified, reverse engineered, reproduced, or distributed in 	
any form by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without 	
the prior written permission of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC or 	
its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content shall not be used for any 	
unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P and any third-party providers, as well 	
as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees, or agents (collectively 	
S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or 	
availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not responsible for any errors 	
or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, for the 	
results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the security or 	
maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided on an "as 	
is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, 	
INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS 	
FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR 	
DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, OR THAT THE 	
CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event 	
shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, 	
exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, 	
expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or 	
lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in 	
connection with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of 	
such damages. 	
	
Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the 	
Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not 	
statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses, and rating acknowledgment 	
decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell 	
any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the 	
suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content 	
following publication in any form or format.  The Content should not be relied 	
on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment, and experience of the 	
user, its management, employees, advisors, and/or clients when making 	
investment and other business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or 	
an investment advisor except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained 	
information from sources it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an 	
audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of 	
any information it receives. 	
	
To the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge 	
in one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain 	
regulatory purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw, or suspend 	
such acknowledgement at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties 	
disclaim any duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal, or 	
suspension of an acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage 	
alleged to have been suffered on account thereof. 	
	
S&P keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in 	
order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective 	
activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may have information 	
that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has established 	
policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain nonpublic 	
information received in connection with each analytical process. 	
	
S&P may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally 	
from issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the 	
right to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and 	
analyses are made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free 	
of charge), and www.ratingsdirect.com and www.globalcreditportal.com 	
(subscription), and may be distributed through other means, including via S&P 	
publications and third-party redistributors. Additional information about our 	
ratings fees is available at www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees. 	
	
Any Passwords/user IDs issued by S&P to users are single user-dedicated and 	
may ONLY be used by the individual to whom they have been assigned. 	
No sharing of passwords/user IDs and no simultaneous access via the same 	
password/user ID is permitted. To reprint, translate, or use the data or 	
information other than as provided herein, contact Client Services, 	
55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041; (1) 212-438-7280 or by e-mail to: 	
research_request@standardandpoors.com. 	
	
Copyright (c) 2012 by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. 	
All rights reserved. 	
	
In addition to CreditWire, Standard & Poor's also offers RatingsDirect, 	
the online source for real-time, objective credit ratings and research; and 	
RatingsXpress, a real-time, customizable digital feed of credit information.	
	
If you are interested in becoming a subscriber and would like more 	
information on Standard & Poor's real-time information products and services, 	
please call: HONG KONG (852) 2533-3500; LONDON (44) 20-7176-7176; 	
MELBOURNE (61) 3-9631-2000; NEW YORK (1) 212-438-7280; 	
PARIS (33) 1-4420-6758	
	
EOTMARKER 	
	
[log off] [home page] 
© Reuters Limited 2012 - Server v10.3.0 (build 1) 	
<< back 	
 Transmission history : 1 alert filed
 	
 Time         USN   User   Headline
 30/03/2012   WNA3  WE     S&P AFRMS 'BBB+' RTG ON BURLINGTON
 13:52:52     36    SCRIP  NORTHERN SANTA FE; OTLK STBL
 Overview -- U.S.-based Burlington Northern Santa Fe's earnings and cash flow
continue to improve as a result of core pricing gains, increased operating
efficiency, and earnings growth. -- Still, we expect credit metrics to remain
near current levels because of rising capital expenditures and ongoing dividends
to its parent, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -- We are affirming our ratings on the
railroad operator, including the 'BBB+' corporate credit rating. -- The outlook
is stable. We expect better pricing, rising volumes, and improved operating
efficiency to continue to strengthen the company's revenues and earnings over
the next few quarters. Rating Action On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on Fort Worth, Texas-based Burlington
Northern Santa Fe (BNSF), including the 'BBB+' corporate credit rating. The
outlook is stable. At the same time, we withdrew our short-term ratings on the
company, as BNSF no longer uses commercial paper following the termination of
its revolving credit facility. Rationale The ratings BNSF reflect the company's
strong competitive position in the low-risk U.S. freight railroad industry and
solid earnings and cash flow generation. Standard & Poor's includes one notch of
credit for potential support (but not an explicit guarantee) from parent
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (which acquired BNSF on Feb. 12, 2010). Price
competition from other railroads and trucking companies and the capital
intensity of the industry partially offset these strengths. We characterize the
company's business risk profile as "strong," financial risk profile as
"intermediate," and liquidity as "adequate." We expect BNSF to maintain
satisfactory operating profitability and generate funds from operations (FFO) to
total debt in the mid-30% area in 2012 as a result of gradually rising freight
volumes and prices, as well as strong operating efficiency. BNSF operates the
second-largest rail network in North America. The company enjoys strong
positions in upper-Midwest grain shipping, Wyoming- and Montana-based low-sulfur
coal transportation, and intermodal (trailer and container) movements. The
company has a well-diversified traffic base, consisting of consumer
products--mainly domestic and international intermodal (31% of 2011 freight
revenues), coal (27%), industrial products (22%), and agricultural products
(20%). While BNSF benefits from emphasizing the premium segment of the
intermodal market, its significant reliance on this market makes it more subject
to cyclical swings in consumer demand than some other railroads. Over the next
several quarters, we expect BNSF revenues to benefit from volume growth in the
mid- to high-single-digits percent area, modest pricing gains, and ongoing
efficiency gains. The near-term growth prospects for the U.S. economy have
improved--we currently estimate that U.S. GDP will expand by 2.1% in 2012. We
believe BNSF will continue to benefit from the diversity of its end markets,
operating efficiency, and favorable pricing fundamentals. BNSF's volumes also
continue to improve due to increased domestic automotive production, expanded
service offerings, and new customers in domestic intermodal. BNSF has capacity
in its network to accommodate a rebound in volumes, in our view, without adding
back a commensurate level of expenses. On the pricing side, we expect yields to
benefit from better recovery of higher fuel prices through fuel surcharges, as
well as mid-single-digit percent core price increases. We expect the company's
operating profitability, cash flow, and credit metrics to remain relatively
stable, given focused cost controls, stable yields, and efficient operations.
For the full year 2011, the company reported an operating ratio (operating
expenses as a percentage of operating revenues) of 72.8%, lower (better) than
73.2% in 2010 and comparable with its Class 1 peer railroads. BNSF's internally
generated cash is well in excess of its capital expenditures and operating
needs, and we expect this to remain so in 2012. For the fiscal year ended Dec.
31 2011, the company generated cash flow from operations totaling $6.5 billion,
and capital expenditures totaled $3.3 billion. In 2012, we expect cash flow from
operations to continue to improve as volumes rebound gradually and pricing gains
remain modest. We expect capital expenditures to increase to $3.9 billion to
fund track maintenance, new equipment purchases, and the technology upgrades
required under the positive train control regulatory mandate. Since its
acquisition by Berkshire Hathaway, BNSF has increased dividends and paid $3.5
billion and $1.25 billion to its parent in 2011 and 2010, respectively. Still,
we expect BNSF to employ moderate financial policies and maintain fairly
consistent credit metrics over the long term. We expect debt to capital
(adjusted for off-balance-sheet obligations) to remain in the low- to mid-30%
area and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt to be in the mid-30% area,
both acceptable credit metrics for the current ratings. Currently, BNSF
maintains debt to capital in the low-30% range and FFO to total debt of 36%.
Debt to capital is not comparable with that of other large U.S. railroads. The
ratio was 50%-55% but declined because of a purchase accounting adjustments
(writing up assets and equity) following the acquisition by Berkshire Hathaway.
Liquidity We characterize the company's liquidity as adequate, supported by
substantial cash generation and healthy access to low-cost capital. In
accordance with our liquidity criteria, expectations and assumptions that
support our liquidity assessment include: -- We expect the company's liquidity
sources over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x, the
minimum level for an adequate designation. -- In our analysis, we estimate
liquidity sources over the next 12 months totaling about $7.5 billion to $9
billion, consisting of cash balances, proceeds from recent debt issuance, and
funds from operations. Our estimate of about $7 billion to $8 billion of uses
includes capital spending, debt maturities, and dividends. -- Net sources would
be positive even with an EBITDA decline of 20% or more. -- The company has good
relationships with its banks, in our assessment, and has solid standing in the
credit markets, having successfully issued debt at favorable interest rates. As
of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had $2 billion in cash and cash equivalents. In
September 2011, BNSF terminated its $1.2 billion revolving credit facility, and
in October 2011, the company terminated its accounts-receivable securitization
programs (totaling $200 million). Still, we expect BNSF to maintain sufficient
access to capital in the unsecured debt markets to fund its operating needs. In
2012, we expect BNSF to generate cash flow well in excess of working capital and
capital expenditure requirements. We expect capital spending to be about $3.9
billion in 2012. In addition to the additional $1 billion the company
distributed to Berkshire Hathaway in February 2012, BNSF paid total dividends of
$3.5 billion to Berkshire Hathaway in 2011. Over the next few years, we expect
BNSF to continue to dividend excess cash flow to Berkshire Hathaway. Although
BNSF's internal cash flow generation is substantial, we classify its liquidity
as "adequate," rather than "strong" like several of its large North American
railroads, because of the significant ongoing dividends to its parent. Outlook
The outlook is stable. BNSF should continue to benefit from gradually rising
volumes, cost savings, and stable pricing trends over the next few years. We
expect BNSF's internally generated cash flow to remain well in excess of capital
expenditures and working capital needs. We also expect BNSF to use free
operating cash flow to pay dividends to Berkshire Hathaway. We consider a
ratings downgrade unlikely, given BNSF's flexibility to retain free cash flow,
if necessary to preserve its financial profile. However, if the financial
profile weakens as a result of greater-than-expected shareholder rewards
resulting in FFO to total debt falling to and remaining less than 25%, we could
lower the ratings. Although less likely, we could raise the ratings if earnings
growth results in FFO to total debt rise to and remain greater than 45%. Related
Criteria And Research -- Credit FAQ: What's Ahead For The Railroad Sector In
2012?, Dec. 8, 2011 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For
Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery
Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 --
Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Short-Term Rating Withdrawn To From Burlington Northern Santa
Fe LLC Corporate credit rating BBB+/Stable/-- BBB+/Stable/A-2 Commercial paper
NR A-2 BNSF Railway Co. Corporate credit rating BBB+/Stable/-- Senior secured
BBB+ Equipment trust certificates A+ Burlington Northern Santa Fe LLC Senior
unsecured BBB+ BNSF Funding Trust I Preferred stock BBB Burlington Northern Inc.
Senior unsecured BBB+ Northern Pacific Railway Co. Senior secured A Complete
ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global
Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating
action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.
Primary Credit Analyst: Anita Ogbara, New York (1) 212-438-5077;
anita_ogbara@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Lisa Jenkins, New York (1)
212-438-7697; lisa_jenkins@standardandpoors.com No content (including ratings,
credit-related analyses and data, model, software, or other application or
output therefrom) or any part thereof (Content) may be modified, reverse
engineered, reproduced, or distributed in any form by any means, or stored in a
database or retrieval system, without the prior written permission of Standard &
Poor's Financial Services LLC or its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content
shall not be used for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P and any
third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders,
employees, or agents (collectively S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy,
completeness, timeliness, or availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not
responsible for any errors or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of
the cause, for the results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the
security or maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided
on an "as is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED
WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR
DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, OR THAT THE
CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event
shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental,
exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs,
expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or
lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in connection
with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of such damages.
Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the
Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not
statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses, and rating acknowledgment
decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell
any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the
suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content
following publication in any form or format. The Content should not be relied on
and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment, and experience of the user, its
management, employees, advisors, and/or clients when making investment and other
business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor
except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained information from sources
it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an audit and undertakes no duty
of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives. To
the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge in
one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain regulatory
purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw, or suspend such
acknowledgement at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties disclaim any
duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal, or suspension of an
acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage alleged to have been
suffered on account thereof. S&P keeps certain activities of its business units
separate from each other in order to preserve the independence and objectivity
of their respective activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may
have information that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has
established policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain
nonpublic information received in connection with each analytical process. S&P
may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally from
issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the right
to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and analyses are
made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free of charge), and
www.ratingsdirect.com and www.globalcreditportal.com (subscription), and may be
distributed through other means, including via S&P publications and third-party
redistributors. Additional information about our ratings fees is available at
www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees. Any Passwords/user IDs issued by S&P to
users are single user-dedicated and may ONLY be used by the individual to whom
they have been assigned. No sharing of passwords/user IDs and no simultaneous
access via the same password/user ID is permitted. To reprint, translate, or use
the data or information other than as provided herein, contact Client Services,
55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041; (1) 212-438-7280 or by e-mail to:
research_request@standardandpoors.com. Copyright (c) 2012 by Standard & Poor's
Financial Services LLC. All rights reserved. In addition to CreditWire, Standard
& Poor's also offers RatingsDirect, the online source for real-time, objective
credit ratings and research; and RatingsXpress, a real-time, customizable
digital feed of credit information. If you are interested in becoming a
subscriber and would like more information on Standard & Poor's real-time
information products and services, please call: HONG KONG (852) 2533-3500;
LONDON (44) 20-7176-7176; MELBOURNE (61) 3-9631-2000; NEW YORK (1) 212-438-7280;
PARIS (33) 1-4420-6758 NORMAL RATINGS S&P Afrms 'BBB+' Rtg On Burlington
Northern Santa Fe; Otlk Stbl yes

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐