TEXT-S&P affirms Molycorp's 'CCC+' rating

Overview
     -- Molycorp Inc., a U.S.-based miner and processor of rare earth 
elements, has addressed a potential liquidity shortfall by issuing $360 
million 6% senior convertible notes due 2017 and $120 million of common equity.
     -- We are affirming the 'CCC+' corporate credit and senior secured debt 
rating on Molycorp. We are also removing all of the ratings from CreditWatch, 
where we placed them with developing implications on Aug. 13, 2012.
     -- At the same time, we are assigning a 'CCC' issue-level rating and '5' 
recovery rating to Molycorp's 6% senior convertible notes due 2017.
     -- The outlook is developing, indicating that we could lower the rating 
if weak market conditions and timing or budget issues with regard to 
completing the mining operations stress the company's liquidity. Conversely, 
we could raise the ratings if the company's operating performance and cash 
flows improve as it completes its capital build out.
 
Rating Action
On Aug. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, 
including the 'CCC+' corporate credit rating, on Colorado-based Molycorp Inc. 
At the same time, we removed all our ratings on the company from CreditWatch, 
where we placed them with developing implications on Aug. 13, 2012. The rating 
outlook is developing.

At the same time, we assigned a 'CCC' issue-level rating (one notch below the 
corporate credit rating) and a '5' recovery rating to the company's $360 
million 6% senior convertible notes due 2017. The recovery rating of '5' 
indicates our expectation that lenders can expect modest (10% to 30%) recovery 
in the event of a payment default. The company has sold the notes under its 
shelf filing for well-known seasoned issuers dated Aug. 16, 2012. 

Molycorp will use the proceeds from the convertible notes and share offerings 
to fund operating expenses, working capital, capital expenditures, and any 
other cash requirements for the remainder of 2012 and the first six months of 
2013. This includes capital expenditures at its Mountain Pass facility and 
potential cash payments in August 2012 to holders of the 5% subordinated 
unsecured convertible debentures issued by Neo Material Technologies Inc. (now 
Molycorp Canada) that may exercise their option to put the notes back to the 
company.

Rationale
The rating affirmations and developing outlook reflect our view that although 
the recent financing transactions have likely provided Molycorp with liquidity 
to fund its capital needs and potential payments on the convertible notes 
issued by Molycorp Canada, further market weakness, startup issues at Mountain 
Pass, or other unforeseen events could pressure liquidity in the next few 
quarters. In our view, the company should benefit in the coming year as the 
Mountain Pass operations ramp up and capital spending needs decline, lessening 
the strain on the company's liquidity. However, the company's ability to 
realize strong cash flow could be constrained because of volatile market 
conditions stemming from weaker global economic conditions that could reduce 
the demand for rare earth minerals, increased supply from China, and the risks 
inherent in completing its large investment program.

We expect the company to generate minimal EBITDA in 2012 and be free cash flow 
negative, given high capital spending needs. We estimate that the company's 
capital expenditures will total about $800 million in 2012, half of which we 
expect to be funded in the second half of 2012. With the completion of the 
Mountain Pass mine, we would expect EBITDA to reach $400 million in 2013, 
which would result in debt-to-EBITDA between 3x and 4x and funds from 
operations (FFO) to total debt between 20% and 25%, which we would consider to 
be good for the rating. However, in our view, delays and cost overruns related 
to the completion of the Mountain Pass mine or higher-than-expected costs, 
lower prices, or difficulties in integrating Molycorp Canada could result in 
continued weak operating performance.

The 'CCC+' rating on Molycorp, a miner, processor, and producer of rare earth 
elements, reflects what we consider to be the combination of the company's 
"vulnerable" business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk 
profile. Molycorp is aggressively pursuing a strategy to become one of the 
world's most integrated producers of rare earth products, including oxides, 
metals, alloys, and magnets used in high tech, defense, clean energy, and 
water treatment technology. Our assessment of the company's business risk 
profile as vulnerable stems from exposure to volatile pricing, market 
uncertainties resulting from China's control of the supply of global rare 
earth elements, the execution risks inherent in starting up its Mountain Pass 
mining operation and integrating the Molycorp Canada acquisition, and reliance 
on a single mine to drive future performance. Our view of the business risk 
also takes into consideration the company's relatively large reserve base and 
the growing demand for certain of these elements, which somewhat offset the 
risk of new entrants and the potential reengineering of products to reduce 
dependence on rare earth elements. 

We consider the financial risk profile to be "highly leveraged," reflecting 
the company's lack of operating history, high capital spending needs, and what 
we would consider to be high pro forma debt levels (considering the startup 
and integration risks facing its business) of $1.2 billion. Our assessment of 
financial risk also takes into consideration our view of the company's 
liquidity position as "less than adequate" stemming from the company's 
volatile earnings and high capital spending needs. The company lacks a history 
of strong operating results and has had negative EBITDA thus far this year.
 
Liquidity
We view the company's liquidity position as less than adequate. Key aspects of 
our liquidity assessment reflect the following expectations:
     -- The lack of additional committed financing sources and limited bank 
relationships in the event of further market weakness, startup issues at 
Mountain Pass, or other unexpected events, coupled with a significant decline 
in its share price, could stress liquidity and limit financing alternatives if 
additional capital is needed; and
     -- Because completing the Mountain Pass operation is key to future 
performance, we believe the company is unlikely to materially scale back its 
capital program in the coming year, and therefore, would be unlikely to absorb 
low-probability adversities.
 
The company is relying on external financing as it builds out its business. We 
expect cash flow from operations to be roughly break even for the remainder of 
2012 and could range between $225 million and $300 million in 2013 as Mountain 
Pass production increases. We expect cash outlays related to capital spending 
to be about $400 for the remainder of 2012 and about $200 million in 2013. The 
company also may have to fund the put of the $230 million Molycorp Canada 
notes. To fund these cash requirements, the company plans to use balance sheet 
cash and the proceeds from the recent equity and convertible notes offerings. 
This  could leave minimal cash cushion to finance additional operating 
shortfalls or cost overruns, in our view.

Recovery analysis
We rate Molycorp's senior secured debt 'CCC+' (the same as the corporate 
credit rating) with a '3' recovery rating. The '3' recovery rating reflects 
our view that lenders would experience meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the 
event of a payment default. We rate the company's senior unsecured debt 'CCC' 
(one notch below the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '5', 
indicating the likelihood of modest (10% to 30%) recovery. For the complete 
recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Molycorp to be published after 
this report on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

Outlook
The outlook is developing, indicating a one-third or greater possibility of 
either a downgrade or upgrade over the next year. Although market conditions 
for the company's products have been relatively weak, the recent offering of 
convertible bonds and common shares have provided the company with additional 
liquidity to complete the reopening of its Mountain Pass mine and begin to 
generate cash flow in 2013. The company is subject to commodity price 
fluctuations, execution and operating risks inherent in reopening the mine, 
and integration risks associated with the Molycorp Canada acquisition. 
Additionally, the company needs to demonstrate the viability of its integrated 
strategy for a higher rating. 

We could raise the ratings if the company completes its growth platform and 
gains sufficient operating traction to improve liquidity and demonstrate the 
sustainability of its business, without adding significant financial leverage 
to do so.

We could lower the ratings if the company runs into delays, cost overruns, or 
operating difficulties in opening and operating the Mountain Pass operation, 
which could stress liquidity.

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                       To                 From
Molycorp Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating               CCC+/Developing/-- CCC+/Watch Dev/--
 Senior Secured                        CCC+               CCC+/Watch Dev
  Recovery Rating                      3                  3

New Rating

Molycorp Inc.
 Senior Unsecured
  US$360 mil 6.00%  sr nts convertible  CCC                
  due 09/01/2017                        
   Recovery rating                      5                  


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

