TEXT-Fitch affirms Gestao de Recursos 'M1(bra)' rating

Aug 22 - Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the 'M1(bra)' National Asset Manager Rating of HSBC Gestao de Recursos Ltda. (HSBC Gestao de Recursos). The 'M1(bra)' rating is assigned to asset manager operations that show the lowest vulnerability to operating and investment management failures. HSBC Gestao de Recursos' National Asset Manager Rating factors in its traditional and conservative profile in portfolio management, as well as its integration with the group's global asset management unit, using well-formalized and consistent practices for business management, processes, risk controls and compliance. The rating also benefits from the company's relevant investments in technology, large local presence and corporate structure of the group, and from the strong franchise of the parent, HSBC Holdings Plc. (HSBC Holdings, rated with an Issuer Default Rating of 'AA'; Outlook Negative by Fitch), one of the largest banking groups in the world. The perimeters of the rating assessment considers HSBC Gestao de Recursos' domestic activities only and does not include offshore, private banking, fund of funds and custody operations. Those areas have segregated processes and policies. HSBC Gestao de Recursos has continued to seek to boost sales of more sophisticated funds, as do other asset managers in the local market. Fitch considers the successful deployment of this strategy to be challenging because of the aggressive competitive environment. However, HSBC's good franchise as a global asset manager and continuous efforts to strengthen its distribution area are expected to improve its fund inflows, especially from local investors. Increases in the financial operations tax (IOF) brackets in October 2010 and investors' risk aversion related to the international crisis have jeopardized foreign investors' inflows, as evidenced by net redemptions experienced by HSBC Gestao de Recursos during 2011. As a result, the asset manager has reduced its goals for 2012 for both volume and revenue, similar to what occurred in 2011. Fitch considers this measure adequate and in line with local industry projections considering the slower pace of assets under management (AUM) appreciation due to a lower local interest rate environment. Management fees are accrued based on AUM and 84% of HSBC Gestao de Recursos' AUM in 1Q'12 that was related to the CDI benchmark (Money Market, Fixed Income and Multimarkets), similar to the AUM of other bank-related asset managers. There were no significant changes in the asset manager's structure in the last year. Funds had not experienced market risk limit breaches due to the low utilization in risk budgets as a result of its conservative approach. Deviations in concentration limits have been low and promptly addressed. Risk management continues to be performed through good systems, controls and oversight from market, liquidity and operational risk perspectives. The implementation of the new system for fund administration has been delayed because of local securities integration matters. This system will enable verifying operations in real time and allow blocking of operations that do not comply with fund limits. Fitch considers that the full implementation of this system will bring several improvements, mostly related to operational risk reduction and enhancements in automation and efficiency of controls. The portfolio management process has not presented relevant changes, although a few professionals left the company's investment team and minor adjustments have been implemented in the Equity Funds decision-making process. The investment process remains robust based on formalized committee-based decisions and a very experienced investment team. Portfolio managers are traditionally organized by fund investment strategy and supported by well-qualified macro and equity research teams and by a centralized trading structure. Administration and Custody are performed by the group's business units as do other large bank-related asset managers. The processes are compliant with regulation and best practices that are supported by secure and strong technology platforms and a large local corporate structure. HSBC Gestao de Recursos is the seventh-largest asset manager in Brazil with around 4% of market share and AUM of BRL92 billion as of March 2012; it was ranked sixth in 2010. The AUM annual compounded average growth rate was 13% between 2006 and 1Q'12, marginally higher than the industry. This ratio has varied during this period driven mainly by foreign investors flows that have been serviced by HSBC's extensive international distribution and benefited from the group's global brand. HSBC Gestao de Recursos is a business unit of HSBC Bank Brasil, the fourth-largest private bank in the country ranked by assets. The bank is controlled by HSBC Holdings, one of the largest financial and banking conglomerates in the world. HSBC Gestao de Recursos' 'M1 (bra)' rating is based on the following category scores, which represent a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 as the highest possible score: Company & Staffing: 1.50 Risk Management and Controls: 1.75 Portfolio Management: 1.50 Investment Administration: 1.75 Technology: 1.75 The rating may be sensitive to significant adverse changes to any of the aforementioned rating drivers. A material deviation from Fitch guidelines for any rating driver could cause the rating to be lowered by Fitch. For additional information on Fitch asset managers' guidelines, please refer to the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's websites, at 'www.fitchratings.com' or 'www.fitchratings.com.br'. Additional information available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or 'www.fitchratings.com.br'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Reviewing and Rating Asset Managers' (Aug. 13, 2010); --'National Scale Asset Manager Rating Criteria' (July 02, 2010). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Reviewing and Rating Asset Managers National Scale Asset Manager Rating Criteria