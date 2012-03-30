版本:
TEXT-S&P revises Ohio National Life Insurance Co outlook

Overview	
     -- In our opinion, the company's competitive position may weaken relative 	
to similarly related peers due to current market dynamics in the U.S. life 	
insurance and annuity sectors.	
     -- We are revising our outlook on these companies to negative from 	
stable, and affirming our ratings.	
     -- Capital adequacy is relatively weaker than mutual peers'. We are also 	
concerned with the company's ability to organically grow its statutory capital 	
base, and the maturity of its ERM processes.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
Ohio National Financial Services Inc. and its wholly owned operating companies 	
Ohio National Life Insurance Co. and Ohio National Life Assurance Corp. to 	
negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A' long-term 	
counterparty credit rating on Ohio National Financial Services, and our 'AA' 	
long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on the 	
subsidiaries.	
	
Rationale	
The affirmations reflect our opinion that Ohio National Life Insurance Co., 	
Ohio National Life Assurance Corp., and Ohio National Financial Services Inc. 	
(collectively ONFS, Ohio National, or the company) will continue to grow sales 	
and operate profitably. Although certain accounting issues contribute to 	
annual earnings volatility, management-derived operating earnings have been 	
relatively resilient, and return on assets has been relatively strong based on 	
the business mix through recent financial market turmoil. Furthermore, the 	
company maintains a low cost structure and strong and diversified distribution 	
networks. It instituted a unique producer profit-sharing plan in 1994 that has 	
generated superior mortality experience.	
	
The negative outlook reflects our opinion that the company's competitive 	
position, long a ratings strength, will come under increasing pressure given 	
the current and prospective market dynamics for U.S. life insurers. Although 	
the company's profit-sharing plan is unique in the industry, it represents a 	
narrow advantage in the widely competitive market. We consider the scope of 	
Ohio National's product offerings to be limited relative to its peers'. 	
Although the company grew overall life sales on pace with the industry due to 	
significant growth in whole life sales, we are concerned that the 	
above-average decline in term and universal life sales in 2011 may indicate a 	
general decline in the company's competitive position. While annuities provide 	
a level of diversification, recent growth in these products has modestly 	
deteriorated the company's overall credit profile given these products' risk 	
characteristics. We feel that the company's variable annuities offerings are 	
well designed from a risk-management perspective.	
	
Ohio National's capital remains redundant at the 'AA' level, which supports 	
the ratings. However, Ohio National is not as well-capitalized as many of its 	
mutual company peers. The volatility of its statutory net income due to 	
interest-rate sensitivity and new business strain also casts doubt upon its 	
ability to generate statutory capital organically, potentially threatening the 	
sustainability of its current capitalization level. Limited financial 	
flexibility given its current financial leverage of 21% also restricts the 	
company's ability to generate external capital.	
	
Although enterprise risk management (ERM) is adequate for ONFS's current risk 	
profile, certain processes are still in development. If the market continues 	
to evolve toward more-complex product profiles, we are concerned that the 	
company's ability to adapt in step and efficiently allocate capital among 	
product lines may lag that of peers, ultimately resulting in a weaker 	
competitive position and increased earnings volatility.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects our opinion that the company's competitive 	
position may come under increasing pressure due to challenging market 	
conditions in the U.S. life insurance industry. We could lower the rating 	
during the next 12 to 18 months if the company does not demonstrate its 	
sustainable competitive advantage through life sales that are above-average 	
relative to the industry and its peers, while maintaining its strict 	
underwriting discipline and favorable mortality results. We could also lower 	
the ratings if the ERM program does not continue to develop to a level that 	
more fully supports the company's ability to efficiently allocate capital 	
among product lines. Alternatively, we could revise the outlook to stable if 	
it maintains its core strengths while improving its capital sustainably to a 	
level comparable to its peers'.	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Ohio National Financial Services Inc.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        A/Negative/--      A/Stable/--	
	
Ohio National Life Assurance Corp.	
Ohio National Life Insurance Co.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        AA/Negative/--     AA/Stable/--	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        AA/Negative/--     AA/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Ohio National Financial Services Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured                       A                  	
	
Ohio National Life Insurance Co.	
 Subordinated                           A+

