TEXT-S&P revises Nova Scotia Power outlook to negative

Overview -- We are revising our outlook on Nova Scotia Power Inc. (NSPI) to negative from stable -- At the same time, we are affirming our ratings, including our 'BBB+' long-term corporate credit rating, on the company. -- We base the outlook revision on our view of NSPI's weak cash flow strength that is not likely to improve, but could worsen. -- The expectation reflects a meaningful capital expenditure program due to energy policies at both the federal and provincial level. -- This will likely drive the need for numerous rate increases that we believe heightens regulatory risk in the Nova Scotia market. -- The ratings reflect our opinion of the company's strong business risk profile and significant financial risk profile. Rating Action On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Nova Scotia Power Inc. (NSPI) to negative from stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its ratings, including its 'BBB+' long-term corporate credit rating, on the company. The outlook revision reflects our view that NSPI's credit metrics could weaken in the near-to-medium term. A strategic motivation for the company's capital investment plan (in conjunction with Emera Inc.) is to address the movement from carbon based electricity to non-carbon based electricity. This movement is embodied in the Nova Scotia government's targets for renewable energy requirements of 25% by 2015 and 40% by 2020. While we believe that these investments are consistent with NSPI's focused strategy and the broader provincial initiative, we expect that they will require a meaningful capital expenditure program, because of energy policies at both the federal and provincial levels. This will likely drive the need for numerous rate increases that we believe heightens regulatory risk in the Nova Scotia market. We view this capital expenditure in a regulatory context, which provides limited cash flow relief during construction for multiyear projects and a balanced-but measured-perspective on yearly rate applications, leading to large rate increases. Accordingly, the timing difference between the regulatory asset's development (with the consequential debt) and the commencement of cash flow in the context of heightened regulatory risk could stress financial metrics. Although we do not expect the company to proceed with any major capital spend without regulatory support, the degree and nature of regulatory and government support is not clear. Rationale The ratings on NSPI reflect Standard & Poor's opinion of the consolidated strong business risk and significant financial risk profiles of its sole shareholder, Emera. We believe the ratings on Emera reflect its stable and predictable regulated cash flows from its utility operations which account for more than 89% of revenues, underpinning the strong business risk profile. However, in our view, a significant financial risk profile offset these strengths somewhat. Any change to the ratings on Emera will likely lead to a change in the ratings on NSPI, which typically accounts for about half of Emera's net income. NSPI benefits from its monopoly position as the principal electricity supplier in the Province of Nova Scotia (A+/Stable/A-1+). We believe supportive, cost-of-service regulation underpins regulated cash flows. Moreover, we expect the fuel-adjustment mechanism to continue to allow the utility to pass through fuel costs into rates with only modest delay. Furthermore, regulated utility customers provide what we consider a solid revenue base, notwithstanding minimal energy demand growth in the province. The Nova Scotia government recently introduced amendments to its legislation that will increase the percentage of renewable energy in the generation mix to 25% in 2015 and 40% in 2020. Consequently, consistent with the initiatives and its own focused-growth strategy, we expect NSPI to make significant capital expenditures in the near-to-medium term. However, we view these expenditures in a regulatory context, which provides limited cash flow relief during construction for multiyear projects; and a balanced-but-measured perspective on yearly rate applications, leading to large rate increases. As a result, we believe NSPI's near-term credit metrics could weaken because of the timing difference between the regulatory asset's development (with the resulting debt) and the commencement of cash flow in the context of heightened regulatory risk. The extent to which this occurs is a function of the heightened regulatory risk of limited rate increases, the timing of such investments in conjunction with the capital structure employed with respect to the projects' development. In our view, NSPI's financial risk profile is significant, with measures that we consider to be weak for the rating. Somewhat offsetting this is the regulated nature of the cash flows, which a fuel adjustment mechanism supports and that we expect will continue to display fairly low volatility. However, in the near-to-medium term, it is possible that the regulatory regime which we believe heightens the regulatory risk of limited rate increases could cause to suffer some deterioration. Liquidity We believe that NSPI's liquidity is adequate as per our criteria. We expect that in the next 12 months, projected sources of liquidity, mainly funds from operations (FFO) and revolver availability, will cover projected uses (largely capital expenditures and common dividends) more than 1.5x. Near-term debt maturities (including capital leases) are light, in our view, with no meaningful debt maturities in 2012. The company has projected sustaining capital spending of C$150 million-C$200 million in the next 12 months, as well as discretionary capital spending. In addition, we expect NSPI to pay out dividends of C$75 million-C$125 million. We expect it to generate funds from operations of about C$380 million. It also has a C$500 million revolving credit facility maturing June 2015 with a group of Canadian banks. As of Dec. 31, 2011, availability was about C$182 million. In a downturn scenario, which is unlikely to be severe given the operations' regulated nature, we expect the company could temporarily pull back on a modest portion of its planned capital spending if necessary. Outlook The negative outlooks on both Emera and NSPI reflect our expectation of the heighted regulatory risk due to the potential upward pressure on rates from the expected development projects that the company is pursuing and the impact on cash flow. We believe it is possible that the company could suffer short to medium-term deterioration in its credit metrics. Any credit metric deterioration will depend in part on the regulatory response to the capital projects, the timing of the projects' capital deployment, and the capital structure the company uses. We expect Emera to maintain FFO-to-total debt of more than 12% and debt-to-EBITDA equal to or less than 6x. We could take a negative rating action if we expect Emera to breach this target on a sustained basis or invest in assets with greater earnings variability or business risk; or if it does not continue to exhibit stable operating performance. Conversely, although we do not expect it during our two-year outlook horizon, we could take a positive rating action if Emera adopts a more conservative financial policy. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Investor-Owned Utilities Industry, Nov. 26, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Outlook Revised To Negative To From Nova Scotia Power Inc. Corporate credit rating BBB+/Negative/-- BBB+/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Nova Scotia Power Inc. Senior unsecured debt BBB+ Preferred stock Global scale BBB- Canada scale P-2(Low) Commercial paper Canada scale A-1(Low)