版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 31日 星期六 04:22 BJT

TEXT-S&P revises Nova Scotia Power outlook to negative

Overview	
     -- We are revising our outlook on Nova Scotia Power Inc. (NSPI) to 	
negative from stable	
     -- At the same time, we are affirming our ratings, including our 'BBB+' 	
long-term corporate credit rating, on the company.	
     -- We base the outlook revision on our view of NSPI's weak cash flow 	
strength that is not likely to improve, but could worsen.	
     -- The expectation reflects a meaningful capital expenditure program due 	
to energy policies at both the federal and provincial level.	
     -- This will likely drive the need for numerous rate increases that we 	
believe heightens regulatory risk in the Nova Scotia market.	
     -- The ratings reflect our opinion of the company's strong business risk 	
profile and significant financial risk profile.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
Nova Scotia Power Inc. (NSPI) to negative from stable. At the same time, 	
Standard & Poor's affirmed its ratings, including its 'BBB+' long-term 	
corporate credit rating, on the company.	
	
The outlook revision reflects our view that NSPI's credit metrics could weaken 	
in the near-to-medium term. A strategic motivation for the company's capital 	
investment plan (in conjunction with Emera Inc.) is to 	
address the movement from carbon based electricity to non-carbon based 	
electricity. This movement is embodied in the Nova Scotia government's targets 	
for renewable energy requirements of 25% by 2015 and 40% by 2020. While we 	
believe that these investments are consistent with NSPI's focused strategy and 	
the broader provincial initiative, we expect that they will require a 	
meaningful capital expenditure program, because of energy policies at both the 	
federal and provincial levels. This will likely drive the need for numerous 	
rate increases that we believe heightens regulatory risk in the Nova Scotia 	
market. 	
	
We view this capital expenditure in a regulatory context, which provides 	
limited cash flow relief during construction for multiyear projects and a 	
balanced-but measured-perspective on yearly rate applications, leading to 	
large rate increases. Accordingly, the timing difference between the 	
regulatory asset's development (with the consequential debt) and the 	
commencement of cash flow in the context of heightened regulatory risk could 	
stress financial metrics. Although we do not expect the company to proceed 	
with any major capital spend without regulatory support, the degree and nature 	
of regulatory and government support is not clear.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on NSPI reflect Standard & Poor's opinion of the consolidated 	
strong business risk and significant financial risk profiles of its sole 	
shareholder, Emera. We believe the ratings on Emera reflect its stable and 	
predictable regulated cash flows from its utility operations which account for 	
more than 89% of revenues, underpinning the strong business risk profile. 	
However, in our view, a significant financial risk profile offset these 	
strengths somewhat. Any change to the ratings on Emera will likely lead to a 	
change in the ratings on NSPI, which typically accounts for about half of 	
Emera's net income. 	
	
NSPI benefits from its monopoly position as the principal electricity supplier 	
in the Province of Nova Scotia (A+/Stable/A-1+). We believe supportive, 	
cost-of-service regulation underpins regulated cash flows. Moreover, we expect 	
the fuel-adjustment mechanism to continue to allow the utility to pass through 	
fuel costs into rates with only modest delay. Furthermore, regulated utility 	
customers provide what we consider a solid revenue base, notwithstanding 	
minimal energy demand growth in the province. 	
	
The Nova Scotia government recently introduced amendments to its legislation 	
that will increase the percentage of renewable energy in the generation mix to 	
25% in 2015 and 40% in 2020. Consequently, consistent with the initiatives and 	
its own focused-growth strategy, we expect NSPI to make significant capital 	
expenditures in the near-to-medium term. However, we view these expenditures 	
in a regulatory context, which provides limited cash flow relief during 	
construction for multiyear projects; and a balanced-but-measured perspective 	
on yearly rate applications, leading to large rate increases.	
	
As a result, we believe NSPI's near-term credit metrics could weaken because 	
of the timing difference between the regulatory asset's development (with the 	
resulting debt) and the commencement of cash flow in the context of heightened 	
regulatory risk. The extent to which this occurs is a function of the 	
heightened regulatory risk of limited rate increases, the timing of such 	
investments in conjunction with the capital structure employed with respect to 	
the projects' development. 	
	
In our view, NSPI's financial risk profile is significant, with measures that 	
we consider to be weak for the rating. Somewhat offsetting this is the 	
regulated nature of the cash flows, which a fuel adjustment mechanism supports 	
and that we expect will continue to display fairly low volatility. However, in 	
the near-to-medium term, it is possible that the regulatory regime which we 	
believe heightens the regulatory risk of limited rate increases could cause to 	
suffer some deterioration. 	
	
Liquidity	
We believe that NSPI's liquidity is adequate as per our criteria. We expect 	
that in the next 12 months, projected sources of liquidity, mainly funds from 	
operations (FFO) and revolver availability, will cover projected uses (largely 	
capital expenditures and common dividends) more than 1.5x. Near-term debt 	
maturities (including capital leases) are light, in our view, with no 	
meaningful debt maturities in 2012. 	
	
The company has projected sustaining capital spending of C$150 million-C$200 	
million in the next 12 months, as well as discretionary capital spending. In 	
addition, we expect NSPI to pay out dividends of C$75 million-C$125 million. 	
We expect it to generate funds from operations of about C$380 million. It also 	
has a C$500 million revolving credit facility maturing June 2015 with a group 	
of Canadian banks. As of Dec. 31, 2011, availability was about C$182 million.	
	
In a downturn scenario, which is unlikely to be severe given the operations' 	
regulated nature, we expect the company could temporarily pull back on a 	
modest portion of its planned capital spending if necessary.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlooks on both Emera and NSPI reflect our expectation of the 	
heighted regulatory risk due to the potential upward pressure on rates from 	
the expected development projects that the company is pursuing and the impact 	
on cash flow. We believe it is possible that the company could suffer short to 	
medium-term deterioration in its credit metrics. Any credit metric 	
deterioration will depend in part on the regulatory response to the capital 	
projects, the timing of the projects' capital deployment, and the capital 	
structure the company uses. We expect Emera to maintain FFO-to-total debt of 	
more than 12% and debt-to-EBITDA equal to or less than 6x. We could take a 	
negative rating action if we expect Emera to breach this target on a sustained 	
basis or invest in assets with greater earnings variability or business risk; 	
or if it does not continue to exhibit stable operating performance. 	
Conversely, although we do not expect it during our two-year outlook horizon, 	
we could take a positive rating action if Emera adopts a more conservative 	
financial policy. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Investor-Owned 	
Utilities Industry, Nov. 26, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Outlook Revised To Negative	
                                        To                 From	
Nova Scotia Power Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating                BBB+/Negative/--   BBB+/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Nova Scotia Power Inc.	
 Senior unsecured debt                  BBB+               	
 Preferred stock 	
  Global scale                          BBB-               	
  Canada scale                          P-2(Low)           	
 Commercial paper	
  Canada scale                          A-1(Low)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐