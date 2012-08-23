版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 23日 星期四 22:21 BJT

TEXT-S&P keeps Immucor credit facilities rating at 'BB-'

Aug 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Norcross, Ga.-based Immucor Inc.'s $715 million credit facilities remain
unchanged after the company reduced the pricing on its $615 million term loan B
and extended the maturity on its $100 million revolver by one year to 2017. The
rating on the facilities is 'BB-' (one notch higher than the 'B+' corporate
credit rating on the company.) The recovery rating on the debt remains '2' and
indicates expectations for substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of
payment default.

Our 'B+' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Immucor also remain 
unchanged. The 'B+' rating considers our expectation that the company's 
important role in blood transfusion procedures positions it well for some 
recovery in demand, but also that it will continue to operate under a heavy 
debt burden. As a producer of equipment and supplies to identify blood cell 
components, the company's narrow scope and exposure to technology shifts 
contribute to a business risk profile we consider "fair," according to our 
criteria. In addition, we believe Immucor's financial risk profile will remain 
"highly leveraged," with limited near-term prospects it can meaningfully 
reduce the large amount of borrowing tied to its 2011 LBO.


RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade 
Credits, May 13, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
RATINGS LIST

Immucor Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating          B+/Stable/--
 Senior Secured
  $715 credit fac                 BB-
   Recovery Rating                2


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐