TEXT-S&P puts Lantheus Medical Imaging ratings on watch negative

March 30 - Overview -- Lantheus Medical Imaging is experiencing supply shortages of key products because of an extended shutdown of its key third-party contract manufacturer Ben Venue Labs. -- On-hand inventory of DEFINITY is declining and will be exhausted in the first part of the second quarter of 2012. -- Lantheus' sales and EBITDA could be exposed to sharp declines unless manufacturing can resume expeditiously. -- We are placing our 'B+' corporate credit rating and 'B+' issue-level rating on CreditWatch with negative implications, reflecting the potential for escalating leverage and diminished liquidity by the company's third quarter. Rating Action On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B+' corporate credit rating and 'B+' issue-level rating on North Billerica, Mass.-based Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc. on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The CreditWatch placement reflects our expectation that the persistent outage of contract manufacturer Ben Venue Labs (BVL), and uncertain timeline for restarting, will further constrain inventories of key products. The continuing supply shortages are pressuring revenues and EBITDA and we believe that this will result in escalated leverage in the near term. If manufacturing does not resume in the second quarter, either at BVL or at Jubilant Hollister Stier (a new manufacturer for DEFINITY), there is potential for further, near-term deterioration and possibly an additional covenant breach in the September quarter. We believe a stockout of DEFINITY (18% of sales for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2011) in the second quarter of 2012 is a clear possibility. Moreover, continued lower supplies of Cardiolite (21% of sales for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2011) increases the likelihood that Covidien, which launched a generic version of Cardiolite in 2008, could take additional share if Lantheus cannot supply product to its customers. It could also exacerbate the slower-than-expected rebound in the use of Technelite by physicians following the supply constraints experienced in 2009-2010. The recent covenant amendment, together with revolver availability, and cash on hand (including the $30 million settlement from BVL) support our belief that Lantheus has adequate liquidity for the near term. However, if the outage extends beyond the second quarter of 2012, a greater-than-expected decline in EBITDA could force the company to re-amend its covenants. The ratings on Lantheus reflect a "weak" business risk profile characterized by contract manufacturer concentration, supply shortages of key products, a narrow business focus, product concentration, and minimal near-term patent exposure. We view Lantheus' financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" because we believe that the extended outage and supply issues will continue to pressure revenue and EBITDA over the second quarter and result in higher leverage. CreditWatch We will resolve the CreditWatch once there is clarity on the start-up and resupply of depleted inventories. If manufacturing is started up before the conclusion of the second quarter, downgrade risk is likely contained as revenue and EBITDA should be only modestly affected. If Lantheus continues to suffer from lack of product at the end of the June quarter, we could conclude that the business had been severely impaired, in addition to our leverage and liquidity concerns. At that time, we would likely revise our assessment of liquidity to "less than adequate" if the covenant cushion under the amended covenants declines to 10% or less, and lower the rating at least one notch. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Placed On CreditWatch To From Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Watch Neg/-- B+/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured B+/Watch Neg B+ Recovery Rating 4 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.