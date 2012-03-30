版本:
TEXT-S&P puts Lantheus Medical Imaging ratings on watch negative

March 30 - Overview	
     -- Lantheus Medical Imaging is experiencing supply shortages of key 	
products because of an extended shutdown of its key third-party contract 	
manufacturer Ben Venue Labs.	
     -- On-hand inventory of DEFINITY is declining and will be exhausted in 	
the first part of the second quarter of 2012.	
     -- Lantheus' sales and EBITDA could be exposed to sharp declines unless 	
manufacturing can resume expeditiously.	
     -- We are placing our 'B+' corporate credit rating and 'B+' issue-level 	
rating on CreditWatch with negative implications, reflecting the potential for 	
escalating leverage and diminished liquidity by the company's third quarter.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B+' 	
corporate credit rating and 'B+' issue-level rating on North Billerica, 	
Mass.-based Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc. on CreditWatch with negative 	
implications.	
	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch placement reflects our expectation that the persistent outage 	
of contract manufacturer Ben Venue Labs (BVL), and uncertain timeline for 	
restarting, will further constrain inventories of key products. The continuing 	
supply shortages are pressuring revenues and EBITDA and we believe that this 	
will result in escalated leverage in the near term. If manufacturing does not 	
resume in the second quarter, either at BVL or at Jubilant Hollister Stier (a 	
new manufacturer for DEFINITY), there is potential for further, near-term 	
deterioration and possibly an additional covenant breach in the September 	
quarter.	
	
We believe a stockout of DEFINITY (18% of sales for the nine months ended 	
Sept. 30, 2011) in the second quarter of 2012 is a clear possibility. 	
Moreover, continued lower supplies of Cardiolite (21% of sales for the nine 	
months ended Sept. 30, 2011) increases the likelihood that Covidien, which 	
launched a generic version of Cardiolite in 2008, could take additional share 	
if Lantheus cannot supply product to its customers. It could also exacerbate 	
the slower-than-expected rebound in the use of Technelite by physicians 	
following the supply constraints experienced in 2009-2010. 	
	
The recent covenant amendment, together with revolver availability, and cash 	
on hand (including the $30 million settlement from BVL) support our belief 	
that Lantheus has adequate liquidity for the near term. However, if the outage 	
extends beyond the second quarter of 2012, a greater-than-expected decline in 	
EBITDA could force the company to re-amend its covenants. 	
	
The ratings on Lantheus reflect a "weak" business risk profile characterized 	
by contract manufacturer concentration, supply shortages of key products, a 	
narrow business focus, product concentration, and minimal near-term patent 	
exposure. We view Lantheus' financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" 	
because we believe that the extended outage and supply issues will continue to 	
pressure revenue and EBITDA over the second quarter and result in higher 	
leverage.	
	
CreditWatch	
We will resolve the CreditWatch once there is clarity on the start-up and 	
resupply of depleted inventories. If manufacturing is started up before the 	
conclusion of the second quarter, downgrade risk is likely contained as 	
revenue and EBITDA should be only modestly affected. If Lantheus continues to 	
suffer from lack of product at the end of the June quarter, we could conclude 	
that the business had been severely impaired, in addition to our leverage and 	
liquidity concerns. At that time, we would likely revise our assessment of 	
liquidity to "less than adequate" if the covenant cushion under the amended 	
covenants declines to 10% or less, and lower the rating at least one notch.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Watch Neg/--    B+/Stable/--	
 Senior Unsecured                       B+/Watch Neg       B+	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  4	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

