TEXT-S&P revises Findep outlook to negative

Overview	
     -- As a result of higher loan-loss provisions, Mexico-based finance 	
company Findep's 2011 results were below our expectations and results of 	
previous years.	
     -- We are revising our outlook on Findep to negative from stable, while 	
affirming our ratings on the company, including the 'BB-' global scale and 	
'mxA-/mxA-2' national scale counterparty credit ratings.	
     -- The negative outlook reflects our concern that, after 2011 results, it 	
might take longer than we had expected for the company to restore its adjusted 	
capitalization, through internal generation, to levels more consistent with 	
the risk it underwrites and the current ratings.	
	
	
Rating Action	
On March 29, 2012 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
Mexico-based consumer finance company Financiera Independencia S.A.B. de C.V. 	
SOFOM E.N.R. (Findep) to negative from stable. At the same time, we
affirmed our ratings on the company, including the 'BB-' global scale and
'mxA-/mxA-2' Mexican national scale counterparty credit ratings.	
	
Rationale	
The rating action follows the revision of our forecast for Findep after its 	
2011 results. The negative outlook reflects our uncertainty as to whether 	
Findep's actions to improve profitability in the coming months will succeed. 	
It also reflects our concern that it might take longer than we had originally 	
expected for Findep to restore its adjusted capitalization through internal 	
capital generation, to levels more consistent with the risk it underwrites and 	
with the current ratings.	
	
Findep's inferior asset quality compared with peers', low profitability for 	
its consumer finance orientation, and pressures on capital limit the ratings. 	
The company's adequate funding structure and geographic and client diversity 	
counterbalance the negative factors.	
	
Higher loan-loss provisions were the main factor weighing down Findep's 	
bottom-line results in 2011. They consumed almost 30% of the operating 	
revenues in 2011, compared with 24% in 2010, because of increases in 	
charge-offs and the probability of default in the portfolio. Higher interest 	
expenses from debt to finance recent acquisitions, and increasing operating 	
expenses from the subsidiaries' expansion plans, have also affected Findep's 	
results--although operating expenses as a proportion of the loan portfolio 	
have remained relatively stable. Consequently, the company reported a 1.9% 	
return on average assets as of December 2011, a considerable decrease from the 	
9.6% average for 2008-2010. In our opinion, Findep's current profitability 	
metrics are inconsistent with the risk it underwrites, and they compare 	
unfavorably with its peers'. If the company is successful in implementing the 	
changes it seeks in its collection strategy and adjusts its origination 	
policies to require lower loan-loss reserves, we would expect profitability 	
ratios to improve gradually.	
	
Low internal capital generation during 2011 did not help restore Findep's 	
adjusted capitalization (adjusted total equity to adjusted assets), which was 	
affected by a significant amount of goodwill after the acquisition of Apoyo 	
Economico Familiar (AEF) and Apoyo Financiero Inc. (AFI) (both not rated). As 	
a result, adjusted capitalization declined to 7.5% at year-end 2011 from 20.9% 	
in 2010. We believe the company will be challenged to restore its 	
capitalization through internal generation amid a double-digit growth target 	
for this year. However, the absence of dividend payments during 2012 will help 	
preserve the company's capital base.	
	
In Standard & Poor's opinion, Findep's asset quality still compares 	
unfavorably with that of its peers. Higher household debt in Mexico, 	
increasing competition, and the seasoning of originations with new clients 	
continue to pressure asset quality. Although nonperforming loans (NPLs; 	
consumer revolving loans 60 days or more past due) as of December 2011 showed 	
a slight improvement since 2010 (9.5%, compared with 9.9%), net charge-offs 	
increased during 2011 and as of December stood at 17.4%. The combined ratio 	
was 21.2% at year-end 2011, similar to the 21.8% as of December 2010. 	
Management's adjustments to origination policies and stricter collection 	
practices, and a better portfolio mix, might help decrease NPLs going forward.	
	
In our opinion, Findep's funding profile is adequate for its profile. The 	
company has continued to diversify its funding sources to support future 	
growth, maintaining an adequate balance between market and bank debt. Although 	
issuances in the international and local markets have allowed Findep to extend 	
its maturity profile, we expect it will rely exclusively on bank debt to fund 	
new operations. With this, we expect the proportion of market debt in the 	
overall funding structure to decrease to nearly 50% in 2012, from 55% at 	
year-end 2011. We also consider the company's liquidity risk management as 	
adequate based on the short-term nature of its loan portfolio.	
	
Findep's loan portfolio continues to exhibit good diversification of 	
geographies and clients, which, in our opinion, partially mitigates its 	
customers' high-risk profile. Due to the nature of this business, the loan 	
portfolio was highly fragmented among nearly 1.6 million clients as of 	
year-end 2011, and we expect it will continue to grow quickly. The loan 	
portfolio originates throughout Mexico, with no state representing more than 	
10% of the total. Because of recent acquisitions, the company has also started 	
to build a presence in the northern region of Brazil and, to a lesser extent, 	
in the U.S. Although we expect higher growth in these countries, we anticipate 	
that most of Findep's credit exposure will remain in Mexico.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects our uncertainty on the success of Findep's 	
actions to improve its profitability, and our concern that it might take 	
longer than we had previously expected for the company to restore its 	
capitalization. We may lower the ratings if Findep doesn't post better 	
profitability or capitalization in the next 12 months, to a minimum of 10% 	
adjusted capitalization and more consistent with the risk it underwrites. If, 	
on the other hand, we believe that the company is on the path to improving 	
profitability, which in turn strengthens its capital base, we might revise the 	
outlook to stable.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
Finance Company Rating Analysis Methodology Profile, March 18, 2004	
	
	
Ratings List	
 	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised	
                                        To                 From	
Financiera Independencia S.A.B. de C.V. SOFOM E.N.R.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Global Scale                          BB-/Negative/--      BB-/Stable/--	
  National Scale                        mxA-/Negative/mxA-2  mxA-/Stable/mxA-2	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB-	
 	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

