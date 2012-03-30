TEXT-S&P revises Findep outlook to negative

Overview -- As a result of higher loan-loss provisions, Mexico-based finance company Findep's 2011 results were below our expectations and results of previous years. -- We are revising our outlook on Findep to negative from stable, while affirming our ratings on the company, including the 'BB-' global scale and 'mxA-/mxA-2' national scale counterparty credit ratings. -- The negative outlook reflects our concern that, after 2011 results, it might take longer than we had expected for the company to restore its adjusted capitalization, through internal generation, to levels more consistent with the risk it underwrites and the current ratings. Rating Action On March 29, 2012 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Mexico-based consumer finance company Financiera Independencia S.A.B. de C.V. SOFOM E.N.R. (Findep) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the company, including the 'BB-' global scale and 'mxA-/mxA-2' Mexican national scale counterparty credit ratings. Rationale The rating action follows the revision of our forecast for Findep after its 2011 results. The negative outlook reflects our uncertainty as to whether Findep's actions to improve profitability in the coming months will succeed. It also reflects our concern that it might take longer than we had originally expected for Findep to restore its adjusted capitalization through internal capital generation, to levels more consistent with the risk it underwrites and with the current ratings. Findep's inferior asset quality compared with peers', low profitability for its consumer finance orientation, and pressures on capital limit the ratings. The company's adequate funding structure and geographic and client diversity counterbalance the negative factors. Higher loan-loss provisions were the main factor weighing down Findep's bottom-line results in 2011. They consumed almost 30% of the operating revenues in 2011, compared with 24% in 2010, because of increases in charge-offs and the probability of default in the portfolio. Higher interest expenses from debt to finance recent acquisitions, and increasing operating expenses from the subsidiaries' expansion plans, have also affected Findep's results--although operating expenses as a proportion of the loan portfolio have remained relatively stable. Consequently, the company reported a 1.9% return on average assets as of December 2011, a considerable decrease from the 9.6% average for 2008-2010. In our opinion, Findep's current profitability metrics are inconsistent with the risk it underwrites, and they compare unfavorably with its peers'. If the company is successful in implementing the changes it seeks in its collection strategy and adjusts its origination policies to require lower loan-loss reserves, we would expect profitability ratios to improve gradually. Low internal capital generation during 2011 did not help restore Findep's adjusted capitalization (adjusted total equity to adjusted assets), which was affected by a significant amount of goodwill after the acquisition of Apoyo Economico Familiar (AEF) and Apoyo Financiero Inc. (AFI) (both not rated). As a result, adjusted capitalization declined to 7.5% at year-end 2011 from 20.9% in 2010. We believe the company will be challenged to restore its capitalization through internal generation amid a double-digit growth target for this year. However, the absence of dividend payments during 2012 will help preserve the company's capital base. In Standard & Poor's opinion, Findep's asset quality still compares unfavorably with that of its peers. Higher household debt in Mexico, increasing competition, and the seasoning of originations with new clients continue to pressure asset quality. Although nonperforming loans (NPLs; consumer revolving loans 60 days or more past due) as of December 2011 showed a slight improvement since 2010 (9.5%, compared with 9.9%), net charge-offs increased during 2011 and as of December stood at 17.4%. The combined ratio was 21.2% at year-end 2011, similar to the 21.8% as of December 2010. Management's adjustments to origination policies and stricter collection practices, and a better portfolio mix, might help decrease NPLs going forward. In our opinion, Findep's funding profile is adequate for its profile. The company has continued to diversify its funding sources to support future growth, maintaining an adequate balance between market and bank debt. Although issuances in the international and local markets have allowed Findep to extend its maturity profile, we expect it will rely exclusively on bank debt to fund new operations. With this, we expect the proportion of market debt in the overall funding structure to decrease to nearly 50% in 2012, from 55% at year-end 2011. We also consider the company's liquidity risk management as adequate based on the short-term nature of its loan portfolio. Findep's loan portfolio continues to exhibit good diversification of geographies and clients, which, in our opinion, partially mitigates its customers' high-risk profile. Due to the nature of this business, the loan portfolio was highly fragmented among nearly 1.6 million clients as of year-end 2011, and we expect it will continue to grow quickly. The loan portfolio originates throughout Mexico, with no state representing more than 10% of the total. Because of recent acquisitions, the company has also started to build a presence in the northern region of Brazil and, to a lesser extent, in the U.S. Although we expect higher growth in these countries, we anticipate that most of Findep's credit exposure will remain in Mexico. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our uncertainty on the success of Findep's actions to improve its profitability, and our concern that it might take longer than we had previously expected for the company to restore its capitalization. We may lower the ratings if Findep doesn't post better profitability or capitalization in the next 12 months, to a minimum of 10% adjusted capitalization and more consistent with the risk it underwrites. If, on the other hand, we believe that the company is on the path to improving profitability, which in turn strengthens its capital base, we might revise the outlook to stable. Related Criteria And Research Finance Company Rating Analysis Methodology Profile, March 18, 2004 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised To From Financiera Independencia S.A.B. de C.V. SOFOM E.N.R. Counterparty Credit Rating Global Scale BB-/Negative/-- BB-/Stable/-- National Scale mxA-/Negative/mxA-2 mxA-/Stable/mxA-2 Senior Unsecured BB-