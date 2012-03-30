版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 31日 星期六 05:38 BJT

HIGHMARK/BRIEF (URGENT)

March 30 Highmark Inc: * Moodys changes outlook on highmarks ratings (senior notes baa2) to negative

