TEXT-S&P revises LGT Bank outlook to stable from negative

Overview
     -- LGT Bank in Liechtenstein AG is repositioning itself as an 
international onshore private bank with a greater capacity to attract new 
assets outside of its European core markets.
     -- We are revising our outlook on LGT Bank to stable from negative and 
affirming our 'A+/A-1' ratings on LGT.
     -- We expect that the LGT group has made substantial progress in adapting 
to a more demanding private banking market and that new asset inflows, mainly 
from non-European markets, will offset remaining business losses.
 
Rating Action
On Aug. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Liechtenstein-based LGT Bank in Liechtenstein AG (LGT Bank) to stable from 
negative. At the same time, the 'A+' long-term and 'A-1' short-term credit 
counterparty ratings on LGT Bank were affirmed.

Rationale
The outlook revision and affirmation reflect our revised opinion of the bank's 
capacity to adjust to the numerous challenges that face the private banking 
industry: notably the loss of some banking secrecy, tougher tax collection 
procedures; and the resulting requirement to develop a more international 
asset-gathering capacity. 

Our bank criteria use the economic risk and industry risk scores from our 
Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment to determine a bank's anchor, the 
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. The anchor for a 
commercial bank operating only in Liechtenstein is 'a-'. Standard & Poor's 
bases its ratings on LGT Bank on the company's "adequate" business position, 
"adequate" capital and earnings, and "adequate" risk position, as well as its 
"average" funding and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these 
terms. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'a-'. 

At year-end 2011, the LGT group reported total assets of Swiss franc (CHF) 
26.3 billion (USD27.1 billion at USD1.03 to CHF1) and total assets under 
administration amounted to CHF86.9 billion following the sale of the German 
subsidiary in fourth-quarter 2011. We expect LGT Bank to pursue its 
international onshore market expansion focused on LGT Bank's core competencies 
and without transforming its current business profile.

Key to our reassessment is the steady net asset inflow that the bank has 
recorded over the past three years and into 2012, where the loss of business 
due to stricter tax collection procedures in many European markets has been 
offset by net inflows from non-European markets. This is further supported by 
the group's gradual geographic expansion into growth markets in Asia and the 
Middle East.

Liechtenstein's private banking market came under pressure earlier than other 
offshore centers. In the case of LGT Bank, this gave the bank incentive to 
adapt to the tougher tax rules and the loss of some of the banking secrecy 
ahead of some of its competitors. This has in turn given the bank an advantage 
in the new competitive landscape.

In our opinion, the business model is also supported by the alignment of 
interests between the owner family, the bank, and its clients through the 
"Princely Portfolio" product. The product implies a sharing of risks and 
rewards, and serves as a foundation for trust in a time when the banking 
industry's reputation is under pressure, in part due to principal-agent issues.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects LGT Bank's gradual transformation into an 
international onshore private bank. We expect that new business inflow from 
non-European markets will continue to offset any outflow of business to LGT 
Bank's European offshore business. We also expect that the bank will retain 
its capitalization at about 7%-8%, according to our risk-adjusted capital 
framework, assuming no debt-financed acquisition of similar size when 
referring to the failed BHF Bank (not rated) transaction of early 2011. 

We could lower the ratings if capitalization weakened below our 7% threshold, 
which would affect our capital and earnings score, or if we saw a strong 
reduction in new business inflow, indicating that the business model was not 
working, which could impact our assessment of LGT Bank's business position or 
funding. In addition, the bank's exposure to equity investments constitutes a 
tail risk because major movements in asset values would have a very direct 
impact on our assessment of capital according to our risk-adjusted capital 
framework. As our base case for the ratings does not include large 
debt-financed business expansion, an acquisition might lead us to review our 
assessments and lead to a negative rating action.

An upgrade is unlikely at this stage.

Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating          A+/Stable/A-1

SACP                          a-
 Anchor                       a-
 Business Position            Adequate (0)
 Capital and Earnings         Adequate (0)
 Risk Position                Adequate (0)
 Funding and Liquidity        Average and adequate (0)
 
Support                       2
 GRE Support                  0
 Group Support                0
 Sovereign Support            2
 
Additional Factors            0
 
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
LGT Bank in Liechtenstein AG
 Counterparty Credit Rating             A+/Stable/A-1      A+/Negative/A-1
 
Ratings Affirmed

LGT Bank in Liechtenstein AG
 Senior Unsecured                                    A+ 
 
LGT Finance Ltd.
 Senior Unsecured*                                   A+ 
 
*Guaranteed by LGT Bank in Lichtenstein AG.
 

