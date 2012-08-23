TEXT-S&P revises LGT Bank outlook to stable from negative

Overview -- LGT Bank in Liechtenstein AG is repositioning itself as an international onshore private bank with a greater capacity to attract new assets outside of its European core markets. -- We are revising our outlook on LGT Bank to stable from negative and affirming our 'A+/A-1' ratings on LGT. -- We expect that the LGT group has made substantial progress in adapting to a more demanding private banking market and that new asset inflows, mainly from non-European markets, will offset remaining business losses. Rating Action On Aug. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Liechtenstein-based LGT Bank in Liechtenstein AG (LGT Bank) to stable from negative. At the same time, the 'A+' long-term and 'A-1' short-term credit counterparty ratings on LGT Bank were affirmed. Rationale The outlook revision and affirmation reflect our revised opinion of the bank's capacity to adjust to the numerous challenges that face the private banking industry: notably the loss of some banking secrecy, tougher tax collection procedures; and the resulting requirement to develop a more international asset-gathering capacity. Our bank criteria use the economic risk and industry risk scores from our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. The anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Liechtenstein is 'a-'. Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on LGT Bank on the company's "adequate" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, and "adequate" risk position, as well as its "average" funding and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'a-'. At year-end 2011, the LGT group reported total assets of Swiss franc (CHF) 26.3 billion (USD27.1 billion at USD1.03 to CHF1) and total assets under administration amounted to CHF86.9 billion following the sale of the German subsidiary in fourth-quarter 2011. We expect LGT Bank to pursue its international onshore market expansion focused on LGT Bank's core competencies and without transforming its current business profile. Key to our reassessment is the steady net asset inflow that the bank has recorded over the past three years and into 2012, where the loss of business due to stricter tax collection procedures in many European markets has been offset by net inflows from non-European markets. This is further supported by the group's gradual geographic expansion into growth markets in Asia and the Middle East. Liechtenstein's private banking market came under pressure earlier than other offshore centers. In the case of LGT Bank, this gave the bank incentive to adapt to the tougher tax rules and the loss of some of the banking secrecy ahead of some of its competitors. This has in turn given the bank an advantage in the new competitive landscape. In our opinion, the business model is also supported by the alignment of interests between the owner family, the bank, and its clients through the "Princely Portfolio" product. The product implies a sharing of risks and rewards, and serves as a foundation for trust in a time when the banking industry's reputation is under pressure, in part due to principal-agent issues. Outlook The stable outlook reflects LGT Bank's gradual transformation into an international onshore private bank. We expect that new business inflow from non-European markets will continue to offset any outflow of business to LGT Bank's European offshore business. We also expect that the bank will retain its capitalization at about 7%-8%, according to our risk-adjusted capital framework, assuming no debt-financed acquisition of similar size when referring to the failed BHF Bank (not rated) transaction of early 2011. We could lower the ratings if capitalization weakened below our 7% threshold, which would affect our capital and earnings score, or if we saw a strong reduction in new business inflow, indicating that the business model was not working, which could impact our assessment of LGT Bank's business position or funding. In addition, the bank's exposure to equity investments constitutes a tail risk because major movements in asset values would have a very direct impact on our assessment of capital according to our risk-adjusted capital framework. As our base case for the ratings does not include large debt-financed business expansion, an acquisition might lead us to review our assessments and lead to a negative rating action. An upgrade is unlikely at this stage. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1 SACP a- Anchor a- Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Average and adequate (0) Support 2 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 2 Additional Factors 0 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From LGT Bank in Liechtenstein AG Counterparty Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1 A+/Negative/A-1 Ratings Affirmed LGT Bank in Liechtenstein AG Senior Unsecured A+ LGT Finance Ltd. Senior Unsecured* A+ *Guaranteed by LGT Bank in Lichtenstein AG.