TEXT-S&P revises HSBC Holdings Plc outlook to negative

Overview
-- In recent months, the HSBC group has been censured by its regulators
and other authorities for alleged control failings, notably with regard to
U.S. anti-money laundering standards.
-- In our view, these issues may carry some specific negative rating
implications for HSBC.
-- We are affirming our 'A+/A-1' counterparty credit ratings on HSBC
Holdings PLC and the group's rated intermediate holding companies, our
'A+/A-1' counterparty credit ratings on most of the group's "highly strategic"
operating companies, and our 'AA-/A-1+' counterparty credit ratings on the
group's "core" subsidiaries.
-- We are revising to negative from stable our outlook on the long-term
rating on HSBC Holdings PLC, as well as on the rated intermediate holding
companies, and the group's "core" and "highly strategic" subsidiaries, except
for The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp. Ltd. (HBAP) and its subsidiaries.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that we may lower the 'aa-'
group credit profile (GCP) of HSBC, and if we did so, we would also expect to
lower the ratings on these entities.
-- The outlook on HBAP and most of its rated subsidiaries remains stable,
reflecting our view that we would not expect to lower the ratings on these
entities if the GCP were lowered by a notch to 'a+'.
Rating Action
On Aug. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC Holdings), the ultimate group holding company, and the
group's other rated holding companies, to negative from stable. At the same
time, we affirmed our 'A+/A-1' long- and short-term counterparty credit
ratings on these entities.
At the same time, with the exception of The Hongkong And Shanghai Banking
Corp. Ltd. (HBAP) and its subsidiaries. we affirmed our 'AA-/A-1+' ratings on
HSBC Bank PLC, HSBC Bank USA, and the other "core" subsidiaries of HSBC
Holdings, and revised the outlook to negative from stable (see Ratings List
below).
We affirmed our 'A+/A-1' ratings on "highly strategic" subsidiary HSBC Bank
Bermuda Ltd., and revised the outlook to negative from stable.
We affirmed our 'A/A-1' ratings on "highly strategic" subsidiary HSBC Finance
Corporation; the outlook remains negative.
With the exception of HSBC Insurance (Asia) Ltd., we affirmed our 'AA-/A-1+'
ratings on HBAP and "core" subsidiaries owned by HBAP, the 'A+/A-1' rating on
"highly strategic" subsidiary HSBC Bank Taiwan Ltd., and the 'A+' rating on
"strategically important" subsidiary HSBC Insurance (Singapore) Pte Ltd. The
outlook on these entities remains stable.
Our 'A+' local currency long-term counterparty credit rating and insurer
financial strength rating and our 'cnAAA' long-term Greater China scale credit
rating on HBAP subsidiary HSBC Insurance (Asia) Ltd. remain on CreditWatch
with negative implications, where they were placed on March 8, 2012.
Our ratings and outlooks on the rated HSBC group subsidiaries in Latin
America, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East are unaffected by this rating
action because we would expect them to be unaffected even if the group credit
profile (GCP) were lowered by a notch.
Rationale
HSBC Holdings is the U.K.-based holding company of the HSBC group and the
ultimate parent of all the other rated subsidiaries. Standard & Poor's bases
its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on HSBC on the group's 'bbb+' anchor,
"very strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "strong"
risk position, "above-average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as defined
under our criteria. The 'aa-' GCP additionally includes one notch for
potential extraordinary systemic support from the U.K. government. The most
important banks within the group include "core" operating subsidiaries HSBC
Bank PLC, HSBC Bank USA, and, in Hong Kong, HBAP, which owns the group's other
rated subsidiaries in Asia-Pacific.
In recent months, the HSBC group has been censured by regulators and other
authorities on both sides of the Atlantic for a series of failures to comply
with regulatory standards. These failures include, most notably, an alleged
breakdown in its adherence to U.S. anti-money laundering (AML) standards, but
also the misselling of payment protection insurance (PPI) and interest rate
hedging products in the U.K., and possible breaches with regard to U.S.
mortgage foreclosure practices. In the six months to June 30, 2012, HSBC made
provisions of $2 billion for regulatory fines and associated costs, on top of
more than $1.1 billion of similar provisions in 2011.
In our view, HSBC is by no means alone in facing such problems. Indeed, we
note the large fines handed out by the U.S. authorities in the past few years
to some other European banks due to perceived AML failures, the fact that PPI
is a systemwide phenomenon in the U.K., and the possibility that, like HSBC,
many global banks could yet faces fines and/or civil claims with regard to
their role on one or more LIBOR panels.
Nevertheless, we consider that these issues could potentially carry some
specific rating implications for HSBC. This reflects:
-- Our existing view of HSBC's "strong" risk position, where we
acknowledge that the group is complex--reflecting its size, global spread, the
multitude of subsidiaries, and the existence of a meaningful investment
banking operation--but consider these factors to be offset by the strong legal
entity and functional controls that the group imposes and its somewhat more
cautious risk appetite than peers and the high diversity of the group's risk
exposures. The recent events suggest to us that the effectiveness of these
controls may be in doubt; and
-- The fact that the apparent AML failures highlighted by the US Senate
Permanent Sub-Committee on Investigations in its report of July 2012 may
reflect not only entity-level failings, but, in our view, a potential failure
of the group's enterprise risk management and culture that may have prevented
the escalation of known issues to group senior management, inhibited
knowledge-sharing and coordination among group affiliates, and may have
prioritized cost management over control effectiveness.
In our view, under the leadership of the group CEO, who has held that position
for 18 months, management appears to have made some progress in correcting the
underlying problems. We note for example:
-- The ongoing major de-layering underway across the group and divestment
of certain operations that should not only save costs but also aid control
effectiveness.
-- The bolstering of compliance resources and the adjustment of reporting
lines for control functions.
-- Efforts to better align employee rewards with good behavioral conduct.
-- Management's intention to apply the highest local standards to the
group globally.
-- The group's decision announced at end-July 2012 to introduce a global
risk overlay that joins five other "filters" when guiding strategic decisions
on where and how the group should do business.
However, we note that some of these changes are recent, meaning that their
effectiveness is so far relatively unproven, or, like the key initiative to
implement compliance standards globally, appear set to remain a work in
progress for some time. We therefore consider it too early to determine
whether the changes made are both sufficiently comprehensive and
well-implemented to allow group senior management to exercise consistently
strong and effective control over the group.
In addition, we note that the full extent of the U.S. regulatory actions
against the group in respect of the AML failures remains uncertain at this
time as the group still faces the prospect of legal action. We note the $700
million provision that HSBC has already made in this respect and consider that
additional sums arising from any legal settlement would likely not be enough
to meaningfully weaken its capitalization. Nevertheless, a particularly
adverse outcome for the group could in our view be damaging for the group's
business position, given the importance of its direct access to dollar
clearing to its position as a leading institution in trade finance, and
self-stated objectives of growing its corporate franchise in the U.S.
The negative outlook relates directly to the ratings on HSBC Holdings and most
of the "core" and "highly strategic" subsidiaries, as our criteria define
these terms. However, the implications for the ratings on HBAP and its
subsidiaries are different. Under our criteria, we may raise the ratings on a
subsidiary (such as HBAP) above its own SACP to reflect the scope for either
potential group support or local systemic support, whichever leads to the
highest rating. The SACP of HBAP is 'a+', and we regard it as a "core"
subsidiary of the group. If the GCP were to move to 'a+', the ratings on HBAP
could no longer be uplifted due to group support. However, we would expect to
reflect one notch of systemic support from the Hong Kong (AAA/Stable/A-1+;
cnAAA/cnA-1+) government, which reflects our view of HBAP's "high" systemic
importance, the Hong Kong government as "highly supportive" of its banking
system, and our consequent view that HBAP would be "highly likely" to receive
support from the government. This approach further reflects our view that HBAP
is subject to strong regulatory oversight by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority
and, while it does have some exposure to other parts of the group, we consider
this controlled. Overall, this assessment supports the existing 'AA-' rating
on HBAP. The stable outlook also reflects our view that there is no meaningful
pressure on HBAP's SACP or our view of its systemic importance.
The stable outlook on the ratings on the majority of HBAP's subsidiaries
reflects our view that if the Hong Kong government provided extraordinary
support to HBAP, HBAP would likely be allowed to pass this down to its
subsidiaries, all of which are located in Asia-Pacific. By contrast, we think
it unlikely that the Hong Kong government would provide support to the wider
HSBC group beyond the HBAP sub-group of companies. We would reassess our view
on potential government support to HBAP if there were any significant change
in HBAP's business operations, or its current structure.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that we could lower the GCP, and so the
ratings on HSBC Holdings and certain other HSBC subsidiaries, if we consider
that the group's risk management enhancements are materially delayed or
falling short in enabling group executives to manage this complex group
effectively, or if material new problems emerge. This is because these factors
could lead us to reassess our view of the group's risk position as "adequate",
instead of "strong". We could also lower the GCP and ratings if the group's
reputation, revenue-generating capability, and profitability come under
pressure, whether from regulatory intervention or client dissatisfaction.
We could revise the outlook to stable if, in our view, management is able to
clearly demonstrate that the control enhancements are sufficiently
comprehensive and well-implemented that they allow group senior management to
exercise consistently strong and effective control over the group, and if we
believe that the group's franchise has experienced no meaningful lasting
damage from recent events.
Our ratings continue to reflect our view that the group's prudent balance
sheet positioning as regards capital, funding, and liquidity will remain in
place, enabling it to withstand any softening in global economic conditions or
setbacks in the rundown of its U.S. consumer finance portfolio.
The stable outlooks on HBAP and most of its rated subsidiaries reflect our
view that we would not expect to lower the ratings on these entities if the
GCP were lowered by a notch to 'a+'. We may, however, take negative rating
action if we downgrade the sovereign credit ratings on Hong Kong, or if we no
longer believe that HBAP has high systemic importance in Hong Kong.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating* AA-/Negative/A-1+
SACP a+
Anchor bbb+
Business Position Very strong (2)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Strong (1)
Funding and Liquidity Above Average and Adequate (0)
Support +1
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support +1
Additional Factors 0
*Reflects the rating methodology applied to HSBC Bank PLC and other core
subsidiaries outside of Asia-Pacific. HSBC Holdings PLC is rated one notch
lower, reflecting its status as a nonoperating holding company.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
HSBC Holdings PLC
HSBC USA Inc.
HSBC Private Banking Holdings (Suisse) S.A.
HSBC Holdings Luxembourg S.A.
HSBC Bank Bermuda Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating A+/Negative/A-1 A+/Stable/A-1
HSBC Bank Canada
HSBC Securities (USA) Inc.
HSBC Private Bank (Suisse) S.A.
HSBC Private Bank (Monaco) S.A.
HSBC Private Bank (C.I.) Ltd
HSBC France
HSBC Bank USA N.A.
HSBC Bank PLC
Counterparty Credit Rating AA-/Negative/A-1+ AA-/Stable/A-1+
HSBC Insurance (Bermuda) Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency AA-/Negative/-- AA-/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency AA-/Negative/-- AA-/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1
Greater China Regional Scale cnAAA/--/cnA-1+
Taiwanese Rating Scale twAAA/Stable/
twA-1+
HSBC Bank Australia Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating AA-/Stable/A-1+
HSBC Finance Corp.
Counterparty Credit Rating A/Negative/A-1
HSBC Insurance (Asia) Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A+/Watch Neg/--
Greater China Regional Scale cnAAA/Watch Neg/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A+/Watch Neg/--
HSBC Insurance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A+/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A+/Stable/--
HSBC Life (International) Ltd.
Hang Seng Insurance Co. Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency AA-/Stable/--
Greater China Regional Scale cnAAA/--/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency AA-/Stable/--
Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp. Ltd.
Hang Seng Bank Limited
Counterparty Credit Rating AA-/Stable/A-1+
Greater China Regional Scale cnAAA/--/cnA-1+
N.B.--This does not include all ratings affected.