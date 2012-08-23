fitch rates northern natural gas company's bonds 'A'; OUTLOOK STABLE

Aug 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A' rating to Northern Natural Gas
Company's (NNG) $250 million issuance of 4.10% bonds. The 30-year senior
unsecured bonds rank pari passu to NNG's other unsecured debt and will mature on
Sept. 15, 2042. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Proceeds from the issuance will be used to partially repay upon maturity NNG's
$300 million, 5.375% senior unsecured notes due Oct. 31, 2012.
The issuance is expected to close Aug. 27, 2012.
Key Rating Factors:
--Solid competitive position with stable operations;
--Robust financial metrics;
--Strong cash flows and low capex requirements;
--Affiliation with Berkshire Hathaway and ring-fence provisions.
Solid Competitive Position:
NNG benefits from a good competitive position, providing flexible access to five
major natural gas supply basins. The FERC-regulated pipeline has a relatively
stable customer base, largely composed of Midwest-based local distribution
utilities.
Robust Financial Metrics:
NNG's credit metrics are strong, with EBITDA to interest expense and funds from
operations (FFO) to interest expense coverage ratios projected to average around
6x through 2015. Over the next few years, Fitch expects NNG's debt to EBITDA
ratio to remain less than 3x and its FFO to debt ratio to average around 30%.
Cash flows are stable, with greater than 85% of transportation and storage
revenue generated from reservation demand charges under multi-year firm
contracts. Fitch expects NNG to remain free cash flow positive, benefiting from
strong operating cash flow and minimal capex requirements.
Affiliation with Berkshire Hathaway:
Fitch believes NNG's affiliation with ultimate corporate parent Berkshire
Hathaway (BRK; Fitch Issuer Default Rating 'AA-', Stable Outlook) is
beneficial to credit quality by enhancing the pipeline's financial flexibility.
In addition, ring-fence provisions insulate NNG from intermediate holding
company, MidAmerican Energy Holdings Company (MEHC; IDR 'BBB+', Stable Outlook).
Rating Triggers
A rating downgrade could occur in the unexpected event there was a significant
escalation in operating costs or reduction in revenues. A change in ownership
structure that was to weaken NNG's credit quality or a sale to another corporate
parent with a weaker credit profile would likely also lead to a negative rating
action.
A rating upgrade is a very low probability in the near-to-intermediate term,
given NNG's already strong credit rating.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011);
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities' (Aug. 12, 2011);
--'Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas, and Water Companies' (May 16,
2011).
