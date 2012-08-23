TEXT-S&P corrects outlook on North American Energy Alliance notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it corrected an error
on the outlook of North American Energy Alliance LLC's (now known as Essential
Power LLC) $205 million second-lien notes due 2016. The 'B+' rated notes
reflected both a positive and a stable outlook in our rating disseminations. We
revised the outlook to positive from stable on Dec. 21, 2011, and it should have
only been positive from that point forward.
(For more information on the ratings on Essential Power, see our research
update to be published shortly on RatingsDirect.)
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
RATINGS LIST
Outlook Revised
North American Energy Alliance LLC (Essential Power LLC)
To From
Second-lien notes B+/Positive B+/Stable
(New York Ratings Team)