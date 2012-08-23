版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Banco Santander-Chile's notes 'A'

Aug 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A' long-term issue
rating to Banco Santander-Chile S.A.'s (BSCh; A/Negative/A-1) proposed
senior unsecured, zero coupon notes of up to $100 million due 2013.

"The rating on proposed notes reflect their pari passu ranking to the bank's 
other senior unsecured debt obligations, and as such, it is the same as the 
bank's long-term issuer credit rating," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst 
Arturo Sanchez. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, but 
we are not anticipating the expected pricing on the notes will affect BSCh's 
funding costs. The bank has continuously aimed to have access to less volatile 
funding sources and ease pressure on net interest margins within the highly 
competitive Chilean banking system. We expect the bank to maintain this 
strategy.

"As a result of the recent downgrades of its Spain-based parent, Banco 
Santander, we continue to closely monitoring BSCh's dividend and
liquidity policies, to address any aggressiveness that could weaken its
stand-alone credit profile in terms of capital and liquidity," added Mr. 
Sanchez. The amount of the proposed notes is significantly small compared with 
BSCh's total interest-bearing liabilities.

The ratings on BSCh continue to reflect its "strong" business position, 
"adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding 
and "adequate liquidity" (as our criteria defines these terms).

For a complete credit rating rationale on BSCh, please see "Banco 
Santander-Chile S.A. 'A/A-1' Ratings Affirmed; Long-Term Rating Outlook 
Revised To Negative," published July 13, 2012.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

     -- Banco Santander-Chile S.A. 'A/A-1' Ratings Affirmed; Long-Term Rating 
Outlook Revised To Negative, July 13, 2012
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology and Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011


RATINGS LIST

Banco Santander-Chile S.A.
  Issuer credit rating                 A/Negative/A-1

Rating Assigned

Banco Santander-Chile S.A.
  Senior unsecured notes               A



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

